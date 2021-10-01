This has been a scary time for investors, not just because of the relatively fast declines in stocks.
Not only have stocks been falling fast and hard, including an 11.2% decline in the last two weeks, but soaring interest rates have created the worst bond bear market in history.
The good news is that when the Fed pivots, the market will likely bottom.
The bad news is that the Fed can't pivot until inflation starts coming down quickly.
The good news is that's expected to happen pretty soon, according to the futures commodity market.
The bad news is that so far inflation has surprised the futures, bond, and stock markets, and it's possible that inflation doesn't come down as fast as the blue-chip consensus or Fed currently expects.
Throw in the potential for Russian oil sanctions to keep crude prices at $130 for a year (per Goldman) and food prices to remain high due to the war, and we could very well see the Fed remain hawkish longer than expected.
So, does that mean stocks are uninvestable for new money until inflation starts coming down?
Actually, no, because no one knows when the market will actually price in this perfect storm of pessimism.
|Time Frame
|
Historically Average Bear Market Bottom
|Non-Recessionary Bear Markets Since 1965
|
-21% (Achieved May 20th)
|Median Recessionary Bear Market Since WWII
|
-24% (Citigroup base case with a mild recession) - June 16th
|Non-Recessionary Bear Markets Since 1928
|
-26% (Goldman Sachs base case with a mild recession)
|Average Bear Markets Since WWII
|
-30% (Morgan Stanley base case)
|Recessionary Bear Markets Since 1965
|
-36% (Bank of America recessionary base case)
|All 140 Bear Markets Since 1792
|-37%
|Average Recessionary Bear Market Since 1928
|
-40% (Deutsche Bank, Bridgewater, SocGen Severe Recessionary base case)
(Sources: Ben Carlson, Bank of America, Oxford Economics, Goldman Sachs)
Citi and Goldman think the market might have already priced in a mild recession next year.
Is the most likely outcome that stocks might fall a bit more? Yes, probably 5% to 15% more.
This is why it's so dangerous to try to time the market, which is great in theory and nowhere else.
If we avoid a recession, then the -24% we hit on June 16th would historically be a potential bottom.
If we don't avoid recession, then we should potentially expect one more bear market rally. Though, every bear market is different and we had six bear market rallies in the tech crash and five in the Great Recession.
Here's what I can tell you with high confidence.
"Fortunes are made in bear markets." - Todd Sullivan
It's always and forever a market of stocks, not a stock market. There are world-class dividend blue-chips that are pricing in a recession and then some.
Lowe's (LOW) and Legal & General (OTCPK:LGGNY) are just two examples of deeply undervalued dividend blue-chips that are coiled springs.
Just how tightly coiled are they? Analysts expect 40+% total returns... in the next year alone.
But while analysts are often overly bullish on individual companies, these two dividend blue-chip bargains actually justify 40+% single-year returns.
And of course, over the next 5+ years, they could deliver far better returns than that.
So let me show you why Legal & General and Lowe's are two blue-chip bargains that you can safely buy today, with high confidence that they can help you feel like a stock market genius in 5+ years.
A full deep-dive analysis of LGGNY's long-term thesis, risk profile, growth potential, valuation, and total return potential: Legal & General: One Of The Best 6.5% Yielding Blue-Chips You've Never Heard Of
LGGNY is so undervalued at its current anti-bubble recessionary valuation that it could fundamentally soar 50% and merely return to fair value.
If LGGNY grows as analysts expect by 2024, it could deliver 95% total returns or 31% annually.
By 2027 if LGGNY grows as expected and returns to historical fair value, it could deliver 140% total returns or 17% annually.
|Investment Strategy
|Yield
|LT Consensus Growth
|LT Consensus Total Return Potential
|Long-Term Risk-Adjusted Expected Return
|Long-Term Inflation And Risk-Adjusted Expected Returns
|Years To Double Your Inflation & Risk-Adjusted Wealth
|
10-Year Inflation And Risk-Adjusted Expected Return
|Legal & General
|8.1%
|5.1%
|13.2%
|9.2%
|6.8%
|10.6
|1.93
|Safe Midstream
|6.3%
|6.4%
|12.7%
|8.9%
|6.4%
|11.2
|1.86
|High-Yield
|3.1%
|12.7%
|15.8%
|11.1%
|8.6%
|8.4
|2.28
|REITs
|2.8%
|6.5%
|9.3%
|6.5%
|4.0%
|17.8
|1.49
|Dividend Aristocrats
|2.4%
|8.5%
|10.9%
|7.6%
|5.2%
|14.0
|1.65
|S&P 500
|1.8%
|8.5%
|10.3%
|7.2%
|4.7%
|15.2
|1.59
(Sources: Morningstar, FactSet, YCharts)
Analysts expect LGGNY to significantly outperform almost every ultra-high yield investment strategy as well as the dividend aristocrats, and S&P 500 over the long term.
|Time Frame (Years)
|7.6% CAGR Inflation-Adjusted S&P Consensus
|8.4% Inflation-Adjusted Aristocrats Consensus
|10.7% CAGR Inflation-Adjusted LGGNY Consensus
|Difference Between Inflation-Adjusted LGGNY Consensus Vs S&P Consensus
|5
|$1,445.67
|$1,493.29
|$1,664.66
|$218.99
|10
|$2,089.97
|$2,229.92
|$2,771.11
|$681.13
|15
|$3,021.42
|$3,329.92
|$4,612.96
|$1,591.54
|20
|$4,367.98
|$4,972.54
|$7,679.02
|$3,311.04
|25
|$6,314.67
|$7,425.45
|$12,782.99
|$6,468.32
|30
|$9,128.95
|$11,088.36
|$21,279.38
|$12,150.43
(Source: DK Research Terminal, FactSet)
If LGGNY grows at 5.1% over time, as analysts expect, and its dividend grows in line, investors can expect 21X inflation-adjusted returns over 30 years.
|Time Frame (Years)
|Ratio Aristocrats/S&P Consensus
|Ratio Inflation-Adjusted LGGNY Consensus vs S&P consensus
|5
|1.03
|1.15
|10
|1.07
|1.33
|15
|1.10
|1.53
|20
|1.14
|1.76
|25
|1.18
|2.02
|30
|1.21
|2.33
(Source: DK Research Terminal, FactSet)
Which is more than 2X what analysts expect from the S&P 500 and dividend aristocrats.
For anyone comfortable with its risk profile, LGGNY is one of the most reasonable and prudent ultra-high-yielding blue-chips you can buy today.
A full deep-dive analysis of LOW's long-term thesis, risk profile, growth potential, valuation, and total return potential: Lowe's: One Of The World's Greatest Dividend Aristocrats Is On Sale
If LOW grows as analysts expect by 2024, it could deliver 74% total returns or 41% annually.
By 2027 if LOW grows as expected and returns to historical fair value, it could deliver 247% total returns or 25% annually.
|Investment Strategy
|Yield
|LT Consensus Growth
|LT Consensus Total Return Potential
|Long-Term Risk-Adjusted Expected Return
|Long-Term Inflation And Risk-Adjusted Expected Returns
|Years To Double Your Inflation & Risk-Adjusted Wealth
|
10-Year Inflation And Risk-Adjusted Expected Return
|Lowe's
|2.4%
|22.80%
|25.2%
|17.6%
|15.2%
|4.7
|4.11
|Nasdaq
|0.9%
|15.9%
|16.8%
|11.8%
|9.3%
|7.8
|2.43
|Dividend Growth
|2.0%
|11.5%
|13.5%
|9.5%
|7.0%
|10.3
|1.96
|Dividend Aristocrats
|2.4%
|8.5%
|10.9%
|7.6%
|5.2%
|14.0
|1.65
|S&P 500
|1.8%
|8.5%
|10.3%
|7.2%
|4.7%
|15.2
|1.59
(Sources: Morningstar, FactSet, YCharts)
Analysts expect LOW to significantly outperform almost every growth investment strategy as well as the dividend aristocrats, and S&P 500 over the long term.
|Time Frame (Years)
|7.6% CAGR Inflation-Adjusted S&P Consensus
|8.4% Inflation-Adjusted Aristocrats Consensus
|22.7% CAGR Inflation-Adjusted LOW Consensus
|Difference Between Inflation-Adjusted LOW Consensus Vs S&P Consensus
|5
|$1,445.67
|$1,493.29
|$2,784.54
|$1,338.87
|10
|$2,089.97
|$2,229.92
|$7,753.67
|$5,663.70
|15
|$3,021.42
|$3,329.92
|$21,590.42
|$18,569.00
|20
|$4,367.98
|$4,972.54
|$60,119.41
|$55,751.43
|25
|$6,314.67
|$7,425.45
|$167,404.97
|$161,090.30
|30
|$9,128.95
|$11,088.36
|$466,146.07
|$457,017.12
(Source: DK Research Terminal, FactSet)
Even if LOW only grows as analysts expect for 10 years, that's about 8X inflation-adjusted return potential.
|Time Frame (Years)
|Ratio Aristocrats/S&P Consensus
|Ratio Inflation-Adjusted LOW Consensus vs S&P consensus
|5
|1.03
|1.93
|10
|1.07
|3.71
|15
|1.10
|7.15
|20
|1.14
|13.76
|25
|1.18
|26.51
|30
|1.21
|51.06
(Source: DK Research Terminal, FactSet)
Which is nearly 4X what analysts expect from the S&P 500 and dividend aristocrats.
For anyone comfortable with its risk profile, LOW is one of the most reasonable and prudent hyper-growth dividend aristocrats you can buy.
I know it might seem scary to own stocks right now, much less be thinking about buying more.
As Bank of America has pointed out recently, LOW is already priced as if we were in a severe recession and that's not the case at all.
In fact, LOW is expected to keep growing at a solid 9% to 13% pace through January 2025.
The same is true of Legal & General which is priced as if the economy were on fire. Instead, rising rates are expected to boost earnings by 20% over the next two years;
"The intelligent investor is a realist who buys from pessimists and sells to optimists." - Ben Graham, the Intelligent Investor
What happens when some of the world's highest quality companies become total disconnected from fundamentals?
The potential for 40% to 60% gains in 12 months, and that's just the beginning.
Lowe's is the 2nd fastest growing Ultra SWAN dividend stock, and Legal & General is one of the safest 8% yielding blue-chips on earth.
Whether or not we get a recession in 2023 and these stocks fall a bit more, we won't know for a few more weeks at least.
But when the safe income and total return potential is this good?
Then starting to put money to work now isn't just reasonable and prudent, it could prove to be downright genius.
I can't tell you what either stock will do in the next few weeks, but as long as their fundamentals remain strong, the reward/risk profile over the next 5+ years is spectacular.
And that's why it might be time to start adding Legal & General and Lowe's to your diversified and prudently risk-managed portfolio today.
This article was written by
Adam Galas is a co-founder of Wide Moat Research ("WMR"), a subscription-based publisher of financial information, serving over 5,000 investors around the world. WMR has a team of experienced multi-disciplined analysts covering all dividend categories, including REITs, MLPs, BDCs, and traditional C-Corps.
The WMR brands include: (1) The Intelligent REIT Investor (newsletter), (2) The Intelligent Dividend Investor (newsletter), (3) iREIT on Alpha (Seeking Alpha), and (4) The Dividend Kings (Seeking Alpha).
I'm a proud Army veteran and have seven years of experience as an analyst/investment writer for Dividend Kings, iREIT, The Intelligent Dividend Investor, The Motley Fool, Simply Safe Dividends, Seeking Alpha, and the Adam Mesh Trading Group. I'm proud to be one of the founders of The Dividend Kings, joining forces with Brad Thomas, Chuck Carnevale, and other leading income writers to offer the best premium service on Seeking Alpha's Market Place.
My goal is to help all people learn how to harness the awesome power of dividend growth investing to achieve their financial dreams and enrich their lives.
With 24 years of investing experience, I've learned what works and more importantly, what doesn't, when it comes to building long-term wealth and safe and dependable income streams in all economic and market conditions.
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of LGGNY, LOW either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: Dividend Kings owns LGGNY and LOW in our portfolios.