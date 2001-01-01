Torsten Asmus/iStock via Getty Images

Stocks soared yesterday and held their opening gains into the close, despite a decline in Treasury bonds that sent the 10-year yield back to 3.3%. Evidently, inspiring words from the President about the possibility that we can skirt a recession this year is what lifted sentiment, but I'm not sure he has investors ears. The rally was so broad that both growth and value indexes rose more than 2% simultaneously for just the third time in the past two years.

I wish I could get excited about yesterday's stock market surge, but it is still too early to tell if we are at the beginning of the summer rally I have been expecting. This is because the technical indicators for the broad market averages were extremely oversold and due for a bounce. One day does not make a trend. But it is encouraging to reflect on what has followed previous back-to-back 5%+ weekly declines in the S&P 500. It does not happen often, but when it does we have seen meaningful rises in the index in the months that followed. That is consistent with what I have been forecasting for the second half of this year. This bear market is now six months old, which is very close to average with exception to the downdrafts in 2001 and 2008, but I see few similarities between today's economy and the one we had in those time frames. Therefore, I continue to think we are nearing the end of this decline, but we won't be able to see the bottom until it is well behind us.

In response to growth fears, which were inflation fears just days ago, commodity prices are falling fast. This was my expectation weeks ago, as prices are driven by fast-moving investment flows into and out of futures contracts more so than real-world supply and demand in the short term. That means the headline rate of inflation can fall as rapidly as it rose when traders decide to take profits and run. Note the 20% plunge in the price of oil over just the past two weeks. Gasoline prices should start to decline more meaningfully in the weeks ahead, which comes in advance of President Biden calling for a gasoline tax holiday.

It is not just oil that is falling, as natural gas prices have dropped 30% from their highs, copper is off 20%, and even wheat has given back more than 50% of its surge that followed Russia's invasion of Ukraine with upcoming harvests boosting production estimates. If this continues, it will have a huge impact on the headline inflation numbers in the fall, which I think will reduce the need for the Fed to tighten monetary policy to the degree that markets now expect. At the same time, this will help the U.S. economy skirt recession.