Peak energy prices mean peak Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM). Exxon shares have plunged in recent weeks as oil prices have fallen sharply. There's growing evidence to suggest the US economy may be heading toward a recession, and if that happens, oil prices will likely decrease further.
Much of Exxon's significant gains in 2022 have been driven by the higher oil price. These higher oil prices have helped sell-side analysts push their revenue and earnings estimates for Exxon higher, which has propelled the stock price. But a sudden shift in the economic outlook and oil could cause analysts to start reducing those estimates, bringing Exxon's stock price down.
Sales and earnings estimates for 2022 have soared since the beginning of the year, climbing to $398 billion and $10.33 per share, respectively. But the problem is that estimates for 2023 and 2024 are forecast to be lower than 2022. In 2023, sales are forecast to drop to $359 billion with earnings of $8.78 per share, with sales falling to $343 billion in 2024 and earnings of $8.00.
The outlook for declining sales and earnings estimates suggest that analysts do not see current oil price holdings. It's also probably why the stock trades at just 8.85 times 2022 earnings estimates, which is well below its peak of 19.5 in 2018 and its five-year average of 13.9. It's a message from investors that they, too, do not see current earnings estimates holding up into the future.
That's because the term structure for oil is currently in backwardation, with prices expected to drop over time, back to around $78 by the end of 2024. The structure of that curve could indicate prices fall more in the future, especially if the outlook for a US recession rise as the Fed looks to tighten monetary policy.
Currently, the Atlanta Fed GDPNow model is forecasting second quarter real GDP growth of just 0.0%, on the cusp of turning negative. That would follow a negative first-quarter real GDP print. A negative second-quarter real GDP print would put the US economy on the brink of a recession.
The war between Russia and Ukraine and the sanctions placed on Russian oil is helping to increase oil prices, creating the biggest unknown. The uncertainty in that war keeps oil prices trading at a premium valuation.
This uncertain outlook could be driving traders to bet on increasing volatility in Exxon. On June 22, the open interest for the July 22 $91 puts and calls saw their open interest rise by around 6,700 contracts. The data shows that 6,600 puts were traded on the ASK and bought for $3.95 per contract. Meanwhile, 6,600 calls were traded on the ASK and purchased for $4.97 per contract. These two trades created a straddle position, with the trader spending $8.92 per contract. It indicates the trader sees Exxon trading above $99.92 or below $82.08 by the middle of July. Those are the prices the trader needs the stock to be above to below start earning a profit if holding the options until the expiration date. It's a monster bet, with nearly $5.6 million paid in premiums to create the straddle.
However, the technical chart patterns are bearish, suggesting that Exxon's stock may see lower prices. There's a rising megaphone pattern in Exxon, which is typically a bearish reversal pattern. It would indicate that the stock falls below the bottom of the megaphone and support around $83.50. Should that happen, the most substantial level of technical support would not come until roughly $71.
Additionally, the relative strength index for Exxon is flashing a bearish divergence, making a series of lower highs, despite the stock price making higher highs. The divergence indicates that momentum in Exxon has shifted from bullish to bearish, and the stock is more likely to head lower in the future.
The most significant risk to Exxon's dropping is the Ukraine war's uncertainty. If that war should escalate or grow worse, oil prices could rise meaningfully, while a de-escalation could help push oil much lower. That uncertainty seems to be reflected in the options data presented above and ultimately could drive Exxon's share price.
However, the stock's valuation and earnings estimates seem to reflect some uncertainty around oil prices being able to hold up. Otherwise, analysts' earnings and sales estimates for 2023 and 2024 wouldn't be lower than 2022 estimates. Additionally, the PE ratio wouldn't be trading at a multi-year low. Those two factors may be reason enough for Exxon's price to fall further over the short term.
This article was written by
Mott Capital Management writes short-to-medium-term focused articles on where stocks may go. We do not write articles on investing for the long-term. In a typical article, we will tell readers where Mike thinks a stock may go over a short period of time. This allows readers to understand why a stock may be rising or falling based on an analysis of fundamental, technical, and options trading activity.
We do not trade stocks for compliance purposes and to provide our readers with an unbiased opinion. Mike is a long-term growth investor and discloses if he holds a position in his long-only portfolio.
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: Charts used with the permission of Bloomberg Finance L.P. This report contains independent commentary to be used for informational and educational purposes only. Michael Kramer is a member and investment adviser representative with Mott Capital Management. Mr. Kramer is not affiliated with this company and does not serve on the board of any related company that issued this stock. All opinions and analyses presented by Michael Kramer in this analysis or market report are solely Michael Kramer's views. Readers should not treat any opinion, viewpoint, or prediction expressed by Michael Kramer as a specific solicitation or recommendation to buy or sell a particular security or follow a particular strategy. Michael Kramer's analyses are based upon information and independent research that he considers reliable, but neither Michael Kramer nor Mott Capital Management guarantees its completeness or accuracy, and it should not be relied upon as such. Michael Kramer is not under any obligation to update or correct any information presented in his analyses. Mr. Kramer's statements, guidance, and opinions are subject to change without notice. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Neither Michael Kramer nor Mott Capital Management guarantees any specific outcome or profit. You should be aware of the real risk of loss in following any strategy or investment commentary presented in this analysis. Strategies or investments discussed may fluctuate in price or value. Investments or strategies mentioned in this analysis may not be suitable for you. This material does not consider your particular investment objectives, financial situation, or needs and is not intended as a recommendation appropriate for you. You must make an independent decision regarding investments or strategies in this analysis. Before acting on information in this analysis, you should consider whether it is suitable for your circumstances and strongly consider seeking advice from your own financial or investment adviser to determine the suitability of any investment.