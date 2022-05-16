Return on invested capital spiked to the highest level since 1998 for the NC 2000[1] in 1Q22. All eleven sectors in the NC 2000 saw a year-over-year (YoY) improvement in ROIC as well. Most of this improvement comes from higher net operating profit after-tax (NOPAT) margins though invested capital turns rose, too.[2],[3]
The NC 2000’s ROIC rose from 7.2% in 1Q21 to 9.3% in 1Q22. The NC 2000’s NOPAT margin rose from 10.4% in 1Q21 to 12.1% in 1Q22 and invested capital turns rose from 0.69 in 1Q21 to 0.77 in 1Q22.
Two key observations:
As a result, the “record” return on capital is a bit of a mirage, and the trend in ROIC could reverse soon.
The Energy sector performed best over the past twelve months as measured by change in ROIC, with its ROIC rising over 720 basis points. Given the impact COVID-19 had on energy companies and energy prices in 2020 and the strength of the rebound, this trend is not surprising.
On the flip side, the Telecom Services sector, at only 3 basis points, saw the slightest YoY improvement in ROIC over the past twelve months.
Overall, the Technology sector earns the highest ROIC of all sectors, by far, and the Utilities sector earns the lowest ROIC.
Below, we highlight the Technology sector, which has highest ROIC in the NC 2000.
Figure 1 shows the Technology sector ROIC rose from 18.1% in 1Q21 to 20.9% in 1Q22. The Technology sector NOPAT margin rose from 17.4% in 1Q21 to 18.6% in 1Q22, while invested capital turns rose from 1.04 in 1Q21 to 1.12 in 1Q22.
Figure 1: Technology ROIC vs. WACC: Dec 1998 – 5/16/22
Sources: New Constructs, LLC and company filings. The May 16, 2022 measurement period uses price data as of that date for our WACC calculation and incorporates the financial data from 1Q22 10-Qs for ROIC, as this is the earliest date for which all the 1Q22 10-Qs for the NC 2000 constituents were available.
Figure 2 compares the trends in NOPAT margin and invested capital turns for the Technology sector since December 1998. We sum the individual NC 2000/sector constituent values for revenue, NOPAT, and invested capital to calculate these metrics. We call this approach the “Aggregate” methodology.
Figure 2: Technology NOPAT Margin Vs. IC Turns: Dec 1998 – 5/16/22
Sources: New Constructs, LLC and company filings. The May 16, 2022 measurement period uses price data as of that date for our WACC calculation and incorporates the financial data from 1Q22 10-Qs for ROIC, as this is the earliest date for which all the 1Q22 10-Qs for the NC 2000 constituents were available.
The Aggregate methodology provides a straightforward look at the entire sector, regardless of market cap or index weighting and matches how S&P Global (SPGI) calculates metrics for the S&P 500.
For additional perspective, we compare the Aggregate method for ROIC with two other market-weighted methodologies: market-weighted metrics and market-weighted drivers. Each method has its pros and cons, which are detailed in the Appendix.
Figure 3 compares these three methods for calculating the Technology sector’s ROICs.
Figure 3: Technology ROIC Methodologies Compared: Dec 1998 – 5/16/22
Sources: New Constructs, LLC and company filings. The May 16, 2022 measurement period uses price data as of that date for our WACC calculation and incorporates the financial data from 1Q22 10-Qs for ROIC, as this is the earliest date for which all the 1Q22 10-Qs for the NC 2000 constituents were available.
This article originally published on June 2, 2022.
Disclosure: David Trainer, Kyle Guske II, and Matt Shuler receive no compensation to write about any specific stock, style, or theme.
We derive the metrics above by summing the individual NC 2000/sector constituent values for revenue, NOPAT, and invested capital to calculate the metrics presented. We call this approach the “Aggregate” methodology.
The Aggregate methodology provides a straightforward look at the entire sector, regardless of market cap or index weighting and matches how S&P Global calculates metrics for the S&P 500.
For additional perspective, we compare the Aggregate method for ROIC with two other market-weighted methodologies:
Each methodology has its pros and cons, as outlined below:
Aggregate method
Pros:
Cons:
Market-weighted metrics method
Pros:
Cons:
Market-weighted drivers method
Pros:
Cons:
[1] The NC 2000 consists of the largest 2000 U.S. companies by market cap in our coverage. Constituents are updated on a quarterly basis (March 31, June 30, September 30, and December 31). We exclude companies that report under IFRS and non-U.S. ADR companies.
[2] We calculate these metrics based on SPGI’s methodology, which sums the individual NC 2000 constituent values for NOPAT and invested capital before using them to calculate the metrics. We call this the “Aggregate” methodology.
[3] Our research is based on the latest audited financial data, which is the 1Q22 10-Q in most cases. Price data is as of 5/16/22.
David is CEO of New Constructs (www.newconstructs.com). David is a distinguished investment strategist and corporate finance expert. He was a 5-yr member of FASB's Investors Advisory Committee. He is author of the Chapter “Modern Tools for Valuation” in The Valuation Handbook (Wiley Finance 2010).
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.