Altisource (NYSE:AAMC) is a storied company that was part of the Bill Erbey complex (see this Forbes write-up) arising from the Great Financial Crisis. Right now, it is more or less a play on a set of 2 lawsuits - the most important of which is active in the New York Supreme Court. Last fall, Thomas Braziel and I discussed AAMC with Andrew Walker at Yet Another Value Blog.

More or less, the story at the time was that lawsuits concerning the company's preferred stock were getting settled, and the remaining suit should as well. What would remain is a cash box with acquisitions coming in the alternative lending or crypto space. To this end, sound executives were coming on board and even moving to the U.S. Virgin Islands. People generally don't pick up and move for something going bankrupt because of lawsuits. The basic math at the time was that the shares were trading in the mid to high 20s with a book value of a similar amount. A settlement could happen with the lawsuit, or there could be a business acquisition, and the stock could rip because it has a less than large float.

>>>>Fast forward to today>>>>

In my mind - the workout value of the company is ~$25/share vs. a current share price of $10.50 - this gives no value to the business the company is developing in the lending space.

There have been a few developments, and generally, I think that the catalysts are getting closer.

While the price of AAMC's stock has come down by more than 1/2, the story has not substantially changed. In my mind, that makes it a better deal with more of a margin of safety. As recently as last week and in the prior months, I have been adding to my position.

Here are the highlights.

*New Leadership at the company has me optimistic for its future. Jason Kopack began with the company in mid-May 2022 and has a storied past in the mortgage business. With former CEO Thomas McCarthy leaving the company (he had been interim CEO, so no surprise there), the company's strategic direction seems clear. This is nearly a pure-play alternative lending business that may also pursue a limited opportunity in Crypto ATMs with Forum Pay. In their investor presentation, the company expects ROEs on the crypto ATMs of 40% - if they can, then more power to them. Right now, this is a small aspect of the potential business and only has a commitment of $2 million. For my valuation, I don't ascribe value to the crypto play other than getting it as a free call option.

*NYSE trading suspension - the NYSE suspended the company's trading on November 30, 2021. However, the issues with not having an operating business were fixed, and the company's stock resumed trading in March of 2022. More on this later in this write-up.

*More settlements with preferred stockholders have culminated - while not massive amounts, in January of 2022, some more minor preferred stockholders settled.

Altisource Asset Management Corporation (“AAMC” or the “Company”) (NYSE American: AAMC) today announced that it had entered into a settlement agreement (the “Settlement Agreement”) with two institutional investors related to the Company’s Series A Convertible Preferred Stock (the “Series A Shares”). Under the Settlement Agreement, the Company has agreed to pay the institutional investors approximately $665 thousand in cash in exchange for $5.79 million of liquidation preference of the Company’s Series A Shares (11.5 cents per dollar liquidation amount of the Series A Shares). As a result of this settlement, the Company estimates that it will recognize a gain of approximately $5.1 million to additional paid in capital in the first quarter of 2022. The resulting outstanding remaining liquidation preference of Series A Shares will be approximately $144.2 million, which represents the entire Luxor Funds position."

The terms are relatively similar to the settlement with Putnam in February of 2021.

*Potential de-listing from the NYSE. On June 3, 2022, Altisource disclosed that the company received a deficiency letter from the NYSE. However, the company will submit a plan to eventually comply with the listing standards by June 30th. This may give them until November 30, 2023, to come into full compliance. Even if the NYSE doesn't accept the plan or the company fails to complete it, the shares will trade OTC - hardly the world's end.

Here is a PDF where the NYSE talks about its listing standards.

I generally believe that the de-listing has to do with Item(s) I-IV of the financial criteria section. The company needs to have $2 million - $6 million in stockholders equity if reported losses from continuing operations and/or net losses in the last 2 - 5 fiscal years. I personally think that the plans the company has in regards to its lending business will solve these loss problems. I also think the company will be able to develop a plan to solve the stockholder's equity issues. As an example, see this press release from March of 2022; the company noted that the gain on settlement of its preferred stock was recorded directly to equity. If there is a settlement with Luxor, it's reasonable to assume the same accounting treatment would occur, and the shareholder equity requirements of the NYSE would be met.

While the NYSE may see things differently than my logic, it is important to note that a de-listing where AAMC would trade over-the-counter is not the end of the world. While the company has a relatively small float, I have a hard time believing that many (if any) of the remaining shareholders have any restrictions or reservations about owning a company that trades OTC.

*Insider purchases of stock to the tune of just under 10,000 shares. While not a tremendous amount (roughly $100K), it is interesting to see the timing of the investments. These purchases happened on April 25, 2022 (see pic), and were disclosed in this press release on April 27, 2022.

Before these purchases, on April 22nd, the company released financial results and disclosed the following without much detail being given (underline mine):

The Company intends to bring a lawsuit against our former director, Nathaniel Redleaf, and Luxor Capital Group, LP and certain of its funds and managed accounts (collectively, “Luxor”), for among other things, breach of fiduciary duty, aiding and abetting breach of fiduciary duty, and breach of contract. The Company has taken steps to facilitate the filing of this lawsuit.

On April 29th, the company issued this bomb of a letter to the Judge in the New York Supreme Court case. In the letter, they wrote (underline Judge):

AAMC learned through discovery in this case that Mr. Redleaf repeatedly disclosed AAMC’s confidential information to his colleagues at Luxor who were managing a position in AAMC’s common stock of more than $200 million. The documents listed in Attachment A establish this conduct and show that Plaintiffs were trading in AAMC’s common stock while in possession of this information. AAMC intends to pursue claims arising out of Mr. Redleaf’s breach of his fiduciary duties. In addition, two of the documents on Attachment A relate to Luxor’s bad faith conduct that potentially gives rise to a contract claim. Moreover, these documents may be relevant to respond to any equitable arguments that Plaintiffs may raise in this case.

One of my favorite Twitter accounts is @NonGaap. While he has not been super active as of late, he regularly discusses incentives and how often disclosures are done so that members of the board or management can benefit. From my perspective, this could have happened given the timing of the disclosures and purchases. See below for a highlight of the dates.

Friday, April 22, the company discloses they are bringing suit against a former director, Nathaniel Redleaf, for breach of fiduciary duty.

On Monday, April 25th, insiders purchase just under 10,000 shares of AAMC stock for around $100K.

Friday, April 29th, the company issued a letter to the Judge in the Luxor trial that seems to imply that the former director gave inside information to the Luxor. Not only that but Luxor, which is in a legal dispute, traded while in possession of that information...

While the judge would not let the company disclose the documents immediately, my reading is that the company can use them as part of its Summary Judgment Arguments. Those arguments will be submitted on or before July 19, 2022.

*Allegations of insider trading and breach of fiduciary duty seem to provide Luxor with a solid incentive to settle the legal dispute with Altisource. See below for the letter concerning the emails that AAMC dug up in discovery.