MusclePharm Corporation (OTCPK:MSLP) has filed to raise an undisclosed amount in an IPO of its common stock, according to an S-1 registration statement.
The firm sells sports nutrition and functional energy products.
MSLP has produced contracting topline revenue, although its most recent period was essentially flat.
I'll provide an update when we learn more IPO details from management.
Las Vegas, Nevada-based MusclePharm was founded to develop a family of sports nutrition and energy products for sale to consumers.
Management is headed by Chairman and CEO Ryan Drexler, who has been with the firm since 2015 and was previously president of Country Life Vitamins.
The company's primary offerings include:
Sports Series
Essential Series
FitMiss
On-The-Go
Combat Energy
FitMiss Energy
MusclePharm has booked fair market value investment of $205 million as of March 31, 2022.
The company distributes its products through major global retail channels such as food & drug merchandise retailers, specialty retail, ecommerce and international.
Management intends to expand its distribution through grocery and convenience store channels.
Selling and Promotion expenses as a percentage of total revenue have risen slightly as revenues have decreased, as the figures below indicate:
|
Selling and Promotion
|
Expenses vs. Revenue
|
Period
|
Percentage
|
Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2022
|
8.9%
|
2021
|
8.8%
|
2020
|
6.0%
(Source)
The Selling and Promotion efficiency multiple, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of Selling and Promotion spend, was 0x in the most recent reporting period, as shown in the table below:
|
Selling and Promotion
|
Efficiency Rate
|
Period
|
Multiple
|
Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2022
|
0.0
|
2021
|
-3.3
(Source - SEC)
According to a 2022 market research report by Grand View Research, the global market for sport nutrition products was an estimated $40 billion in 2021 and is forecast to reach $83 billion by 2030.
This represents a forecast CAGR of 8.5% from 2022 to 2030.
The main drivers for this expected growth are an increase in consumption of sports nutrition products by fitness enthusiasts and people maintaining an active lifestyle for health reasons and enjoyment.
Also, below is a chart showing the historical and projected future trajectory of the U.S. sports nutrition market:
Major competitive or other industry participants include:
Iovate Health Sciences
Abbott
Quest Nutrition
PepsiCo
Cliff Bar
The Coca-Cola Company
The Bountiful Company
Post Holdings
BA Sports Nutrition
Cardiff Sports Nutrition
The company's recent financial results can be summarized as follows:
Contracting topline revenue
Reduced gross profit and lower gross margin
Increasing operating and net losses
Growing cash used in operations
Below are relevant financial results derived from the firm's registration statement:
|
Total Revenue
|
Period
|
Total Revenue
|
% Variance vs. Prior
|
Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2022
|
$ 13,101,000
|
-0.2%
|
2021
|
$ 50,042,000
|
-22.3%
|
2020
|
$ 64,440,000
|
Gross Profit (Loss)
|
Period
|
Gross Profit (Loss)
|
% Variance vs. Prior
|
Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2022
|
$ 1,509,000
|
-59.1%
|
2021
|
$ 5,371,000
|
-72.6%
|
2020
|
$ 19,609,000
|
Gross Margin
|
Period
|
Gross Margin
|
Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2022
|
11.52%
|
2021
|
10.73%
|
2020
|
30.43%
|
Operating Profit (Loss)
|
Period
|
Operating Profit (Loss)
|
Operating Margin
|
Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2022
|
$ (2,480,000)
|
-18.9%
|
2021
|
$ (8,913,000)
|
-17.8%
|
2020
|
$ 2,602,000
|
4.0%
|
Net Income (Loss)
|
Period
|
Net Income (Loss)
|
Net Margin
|
Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2022
|
$ (6,301,000)
|
-48.1%
|
2021
|
$ (12,866,000)
|
-98.2%
|
2020
|
$ 3,185,000
|
24.3%
|
Cash Flow From Operations
|
Period
|
Cash Flow From Operations
|
Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2022
|
$ (3,582,000)
|
2021
|
$ (8,042,000)
|
2020
|
$ (868,000)
(Source - SEC)
As of March 31, 2022, MusclePharm had $534,000 in cash and $50.0 million in total liabilities.
Free cash flow during the twelve months ended March 31, 2022, was negative ($11.7 million).
MusclePharm intends to raise an undisclosed amount in gross proceeds from an IPO of its common stock.
No existing shareholders have indicated an interest to purchase shares at the IPO price.
Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:
for working capital, general corporate purposes and marketing and advertising our new energy line.
(Source - SEC)
Management's presentation of the company roadshow is not available.
Regarding outstanding legal proceedings, the firm has been subject to several legal claims and the table below represents 2020 - 2021 legal claim accrued expenses and interest:
The sole listed bookrunner of the IPO is Roth Capital Partners.
MSLP's financials have produced contracting topline revenue, lowered gross profit and lower gross margin, higher operating losses and net losses, and increasing cash used in operations.
Free cash flow for the twelve months ended March 31, 2022, was negative ($11.7 million).
Selling and Promotion expenses as a percentage of total revenue have risen as revenues have decreased; its Selling and Promotion efficiency multiple was 0x in the most recent reporting period.
The firm currently plans to pay no dividends on its common stock for the foreseeable future.
The firm's CapEx Ratio is high, which indicates it is spending very lightly on capital expenditures as a percentage of its operating cash flow.
The market opportunity for the sports nutrition market is large and expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.5% from 2022 to 2030, but the firm faces strong competition from major industry players.
Roth Capital Partners is the sole underwriter, and IPOs led by the firm over the last 12-month period have generated an average return of negative (37.3%) since their IPO. This is a lower-tier performance for all major underwriters during the period.
The primary concern I have is the firm's contracting revenue history, although it appears to be stabilizing in the most recent reporting period. Another concern is its increasing operating losses and cash burn.
When we learn more information about the IPO, I'll provide a final opinion.
Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.
Gain Insight and actionable information on U.S. IPOs with IPO Edge research.
Members of IPO Edge get the latest IPO research, news, and industry analysis.
Get started with a free trial!
This article was written by
I'm the founder of IPO Edge on Seeking Alpha, a research service for investors interested in IPOs on US markets. Subscribers receive access to my proprietary research, valuation, data, commentary, opinions, and chat on U.S. IPOs. Join now to get an insider's 'edge' on new issues coming to market, both before and after the IPO. Start with a 14-day Free Trial.
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: Investing in new issues can be a volatile and opaque endeavor. My research is focused on identifying quality companies at a reasonable price, but I’m wrong sometimes. I analyze fundamental company performance and my conclusions may not be relevant for first-day or early new issue trading activity, which can be highly volatile and unrelated to company fundamentals. This report is intended for educational purposes only and is not financial, legal or investment advice. The information referenced or contained herein may change, be in error, become outdated and irrelevant, or removed at any time without notice. You should perform your own research for your particular financial situation before making any decisions. Investing in new issues is subject to significant volatility and risk of loss.