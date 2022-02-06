YorVen/E+ via Getty Images

Almost two months ago, we did a deep dive into Dow Inc. (NYSE:DOW), and we acknowledged the company as a top pick in this inflationary environment. Since then, the stock price has significantly declined (like all the markets) and today we are once again emphasizing the long-term opportunity that the company might offer.

Following the COVID-19 outbreaks, basic chemical companies started to sell their products through spot price contracts. In addition, these contracts contain clauses that provide no possibility to be detrimental in case of raw material price decreases. Moreover, another interesting consideration was about the economies of scale disruption (the more you buy, the more you pay). Thus, last time, we concluded that Dow will be much less cyclical in the future. Strong FCF generation and its economic moat were the icings on the cake in our choice.

What happened in the meantime?

Last time, we interviewed more than 30 small-medium enterprise chemical CEOs and we keep noticing that basic chemical prices (the ones that Dow sells) are continuously increasing. So, what happened? Aside from a minus 20% in market cap, we see Dow as a clear winner in this environment. The company has never been so strong in pricing power and we are confident in a more profitable Q2. Our analysis is also supported by the latest company's release.

DOW Q2 outlook (Bernstein 38TH strategic decision conference)

DOW is benefitting from higher natural gas prices and oil prices. With this macro economic context related to Russia and supply/demand imbalances, we know that the majority of Dow's production is based on natural gas liquids, which are again correlated to the oil price. Below is the correlation between the oil price and Dow's equity value (fig 1). It has not come as a surprise that the same correlation turned negative in this last period (fig 2); this is due to the Russia-Ukraine oil shock. According to ExxonMobil CEO Darren Woods, "oil won't stabilize for years". Woods also adds that the "significant under-investment in new oil" has led to a forecast of "three to five years of continued fairly tight markets". Again, we are not surprised and our internal team believes that oil/gas prices will sustain Dow's margin and pricing power. Once again, we are confident in the virtuous circle that Dow created.

Dow vs Oil price (E) return (Fig 1 - Mare Evidence Lab's analysis) Nat Gas Correlation (Fig 2 - Mare Evidence Lab's analysis)

Moreover, the company is building the first hydrogen-fueled ethylene plant that will positively influence its earnings and also its ESG score.

DOW new projects (Bernstein 38TH strategic decision conference)

Conclusion

As we mentioned, the company's growth is based on higher selling prices rather than volume growth. Looking at the past, chemical companies have always been considered cyclical companies. Our internal team believes this is not the case anymore. We are forecasting higher margins and higher profit for the above reasons. The company is currently trading at an "end-of-cycle" valuation with an EV/EBITDA much lower than 5x. Out of curiosity, since the DowDuPont spin-off, Dow was trading at an average multiple of 6.5x. The company has never been more profitable and more solid. As a result, we confirm our previous valuation.