U.S. treasures represent one of the best risk-reward opportunities in global markets at present, in my view. After having negligible bond exposure over the past few years, USTs now represent my single largest holding as the simultaneous spike in yields and cooling of long-term inflation expectations has resulted in forward-looking real yields that are significantly higher than the long-term real growth outlook. There is also significant potential for strong near-term capital gains as equity and credit market weakness is likely to force the Fed to adopt a less hawkish stance.

It may sound strange to hear that U.S. government bonds are a good opportunity here with 10-year yields 5.5% below headline inflation, but headline inflation is a backward-looking indicator. The way I look at bond yields is to break them down into the sum of inflation expectations and the real yield, as measured by inflation-protected bond yields. At present, the 10-year yield sits at 3.1%, which can be broken down into 2.5% inflation expectations and 0.6% real yields. For bond yields to fall, and prices to rise, we either need to see a decline in inflation expectations, or a decline in real yields. I think we are likely to see both occur.

U.S. 10-Year Bond Yields, Real Yields, And Inflation Expectations (Bloomberg)

Inflation Pressures Are Receding Rapidly

Inflation expectations are driven by a number of fundamental and behavioral factors, both of which are looking increasingly disinflationary. Regarding the fundamentals, the most important driver of long-term inflation is the growth rate of money and government bond supply (see 'Understanding The Real Drivers Of Inflation'). M2 money supply growth is now below CPI for the first time in over a decade and while it is still high at 8.0% y/y, the 6-month annualized rate is down below 6%. It is a similar story for Treasury debt growth, which has dipped to 7% y/y thanks to the collapse in the fiscal deficit.

M2 Money Supply Growth Vs CPI (Bloomberg)

A more important driver of inflation expectations, however, at least in the near term, is the demand for money as a store of value. Even if money supply growth is high, a rise in the demand to hoard money can mean that inflation expectations remain low, as we saw during the COVID crash. Similarly, a fall in the money supply can fail to bring down inflation expectations if the demand for money relative to goods declines. While this demand for money is particularly difficult to predict, it tends to rise during periods of falling asset prices, and it can be self-reinforcing. When asset prices fall, credit markets tighten making it difficult for people to roll over their debts, which further increases the demand for cash, which further lowers asset prices. As we saw during the Global Financial Crisis and the Covid crash, this has the potential to cause a collapse in inflation expectations (and subsequent inflation) even amid a rapid increase in base money by the Fed. The following chart shows the close correlation between high yield credit spreads and 10-year breakeven inflation expectations. There is a growing risk that rising interest rates, falling asset prices, and weakening economic activity cause a credit crunch and a surge in demand for dollars, causing a sharp drop in inflation expectations.

High Yield Bond Spreads Vs 10-Year Breakeven Inflation Expectations (Bloomberg)

I should note that it is not a contraction in economic output itself that causes a decline in inflation. Recessions alone are inflationary as the lower the level of output for any given level of money supply tends to cause inflation to rise. We see this pattern often in emerging markets. The key difference between emerging markets and developed markets in this regard is that emerging markets have much higher levels of external debt, and so their efforts to pay down debt lead to a surge in demand for dollars rather than demand for their own currencies.

Real Yields Are Too High Given Weak Growth And High Debt Levels

Real yields, or the difference between 10-year nominal bond yields and inflation expectations, are a function of the real long-term economic growth outlook and monetary policy. For instance, the stronger the outlook for real GDP growth, the higher the real yield that investors are likely to demand on Treasuries. In order for real yields to remain deeply below the long-term real GDP growth rate, monetary policy must be loose. I believe the combination of weak long-term growth and the need for loose monetary policy amid extreme levels of debt will see real yields decline significantly over the coming months and years.

Regarding long-term growth, as I argued in 'U.S. Growth: Flattening The Curve' and '1% U.S. Long-Term Real GDP Growth A Best-Case Scenario', real GDP growth is likely to average little more than zero over the next decade. The working-age population is now shrinking and productivity growth remains on its long-term decline, hampered by chronically low savings rates, record levels of external and domestic debt, and the ongoing decline in economic freedom. This suggests that monetary policy is now tight, which is a situation that is unlikely to last long. The extreme levels of U.S. indebtedness across both the government and the private sector suggest that the Fed will look to reassert downward pressure on real yields. At present, the Fed's focus is firmly on bringing down headline CPI which has become a political issue, but as economic weakness becomes clearer and CPI prints begin to fall, there is likely to be a shift back towards easy monetary policy. If this were to occur alongside a credit crunch and a collapse in inflation expectations, we could easily see the Fed reduce rates back to near zero again and bond prices surge higher.