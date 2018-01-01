Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) has been a massive winner for investors over the past five years, with a 5Y CAGR of 30.17%, despite its recent steep sell-off. As a result, it easily outperformed the Invesco QQQ ETF's (QQQ) 5Y CAGR of 15.17%, driving significant alpha for its investors.
We urged investors to be cautious in our early April article as we revised our rating from Buy to Hold, given its significant run-up. It then formed a double top bull trap in mid-April even as Street analysts upgraded PANW before that. The market has astutely set up the trap, drawing in overly-optimistic buyers.
The market then forced a rapid liquidation in PANW stock over the next four weeks before forming a validated bear trap in May, as it reported a robust FQ3 card.
However, even though the bear trap has helped undergird its near-term support, we are not convinced that the sell-off is over. Notably, the stock has struggled to maintain positive flow (decisive bullish momentum). Moreover, a bull trap formed subtly in June, as the market rejected further buying momentum from its May bear trap.
Our reverse cash flow valuation model indicates that PANW stock could underperform at the current levels. Consequently, we believe the digestion from its double top is not over, and investors are urged to remain patient.
As such, we reiterate our Hold rating in PANW stock.
After we revised our rating to Hold in April, PANW formed a potent double top bull trap that sent it tumbling 34% to its May bottom. However, street analysts were also bullish in April as BofA (BAC) upgraded PANW's price target (PT).
But, the market set up the double top astutely in mid-April, as it pummeled investors who were drawn into those analysts' upgrades. Subsequently, PANW went into a rapid liquidation over the next four weeks before forming a validated bear trap in May, as seen above.
Investors should note that we often urge caution even after a double top, given its potency and early warning signs of a significant reversal in trend. Notwithstanding, the bear trap helped PANW create its near-term support, but it has struggled to maintain its bullish momentum.
Notably, PANW formed a subtle bull trap in June, as the market rejected further buying momentum, raising another red flag. Therefore, we implore investors to be patient and at least wait for a re-test of its near-term support before considering adding exposure.
There's no doubt that Palo Alto is a high-quality business even though it remains GAAP EPS unprofitable. Still, management highlighted its robust free cash flow (FCF) profitability and commitment to reducing its stock-based compensation.
Furthermore, CEO Nikesh Arora has maintained his guide on achieving a 32% FCF margin for FY22 (ending July quarter) in a recent conference. Moreover, management is confident of driving improvement in its FCF profitability, given its leverage. Therefore, we believe it augurs well to undergird PANW's valuation.
|Stock
|PANW
|Current market cap
|$49.73B
|Hurdle rate (CAGR)
|7%
|Projection through
|CQ2'26
|Required FCF yield in CQ2'26
|6%
|Assumed TTM FCF margin in CQ2'26
|33%
|Implied TTM revenue by CQ2'26
|$11.85B
PANW reverse cash flow valuation model. Data source: S&P Cap IQ, author
Notwithstanding, we believe much of its optimism has been priced into its current valuation. As a result, investors expecting PANW to deliver that 30% CAGR in returns over the next four years could be sorely disappointed.
Our reverse cash flow valuation model indicates that PANW could significantly underperform the QQQ's 15% 5Y CAGR moving forward. PANW last traded at an NTM FCF yield of 4.33% (5Y mean: 4.87%).
However, we believe the market could be asking for higher FCF yields than its 5Y average, given its potential underperformance. As a result, we believe 6% is appropriate for now, as it bottomed out in 2018 and 2020 at above 7%.
If investors want to achieve market outperformance, we think they have to be patient and wait for a deeper retracement. Given its price action dynamics, we believe we cannot rule out a steeper sell-off.
We reiterate our Hold rating in PANW stock. PANW has struggled to regain its bullish bias even though it formed a validated bear trap in May. However, a June bull trap following its April double top convinced us that the market had rejected further buying momentum at its near-term resistance ($515).
Our valuation analysis suggests that the stock could underperform the market at the current levels. Therefore, investors should be patient and wait for the price action to play out over time. If PANW continues to struggle in regaining its bullish bias, a steeper sell-off to force another rapid liquidation could be in the cards.
We help you to pick lower-risk entry points, ensuring you are able to capitalize on them with a higher probability of success and profit on their next wave up. Your membership also includes:
24/7 access to our model portfolios
Daily Tactical Market Analysis to sharpen your market awareness and avoid the emotional rollercoaster
Access to all our top stocks and earnings ideas
Access to all our charts with specific entry points
Real-time chatroom support
Real-time buy/sell/hedge alerts
Sign up now for a Risk-Free 14-Day free trial!
This article was written by
I'm Jere Wang, the principal analyst and founder of JR Research and Ultimate Growth Investing Marketplace service.
Ultimate Growth Investing is curated to help investors achieve 5x to 10x returns over the next five years.
As a growth-oriented investor myself, I am aware of the challenges investors face in their quest to find the right growth stocks. There are so many high-potential companies in the market. As these are emerging leaders, the due diligence required is even more crucial. All growth investors want multi-bagger returns. Unfortunately, most could hardly find the time to do the necessary work.
Therefore, our service is here to help these investors. We are full-time investors and traders. We work day-in, day-out to find the best opportunities for ourselves. Now, we are extending those opportunities to these investors through the service.
If you also prefer someone to do all the hard work for you, I invite you to try out our service.
Subscribe right now because you get to try out the service for 14 days FREE. Seeking Alpha's unconditional guarantee also protects your free trial.
Your billing only starts after the free trial. So there's absolutely no risk at all for you to subscribe. Upon subscription, you will have access to all of our investing resources. You will also have access to our Growth Portfolio.
Come and join our community of investors as we navigate the ups and down of the market together. All our best ideas are shared only with our community in the service. Hence, you will not be able to find them on the free site.
If you have any questions, feel free to send me a direct message. I'm here to help.
I look forward to connecting with you in Ultimate Growth Investing soon!
More About Me:
I was already a full-time investor and trader before I joined Seeking Alpha as a contributor. I enjoy sharing my experience, knowledge, and mistakes with fellow investors who don't have time to look at the market. It is not a part-time job that I do on the side. I depend on what I do for a living. I take these responsibilities very seriously.
I was previously an Executive Director with a global financial services corporation. I graduated with an Economics Degree from National University of Singapore [NUS]. NUS is Asia's #1 university according to Quacquarelli Symonds [QS] annual higher education ranking. It also held the #11 position in QS World University Rankings 2022.
I'm also a Commissioned Officer (Reservist) with the Singapore Armed Forces. I'm the Battalion Second-in-command of an Armored Regiment. I currently hold the rank of Major.
I love spending time researching high-quality growth companies. That also includes investing time analyzing their price action. In addition, it has allowed me to develop a clear understanding of how institutional investors play their game.
Our best research ideas in the service are highly actionable. We own our best ideas and have skin in the game. Our ideas are not just designed to be a good read. Therefore you wouldn't get abstract theories or concepts from us. You will only get timely and actionable ideas. These are also high probability and workable set-ups with lower-risk entry points.
My LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/jjere/
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.