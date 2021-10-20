Stock crashes in a bear market are something to be expected.
That's especially true this year.
It's the 2nd worst start to the year in US market history, with the S&P 500 down 21%, the Nasdaq down 29%.
The worst bond bear market in history, by a wide margin, means the 60/40 retirement portfolio is down 18%.
And according to Lipper Financial, 11% of US stocks are down 80+%.
What does this mean for short-term paper wealth?
Well, guess what? One of my favorite ultra-high-yielding blue-chips just went on sale.
I actually just warned about this kind of thing happening.
While Goldman Sachs thinks oil will be $130 a year from now, and several other economists think it could stay above $100 for several years longer, over the long-term the oil futures market thinks oil is going to average $65.
Oil producers have no protection against major price collapses if crude gets cut in half.
Midstream blue-chips on the other hand? Well, their cash flow is far more stable.
So let me show you the four reasons why Enterprise Products (NYSE:EPD)'s 15% one-week crash is absolutely not justified by its fundamentals.
In fact, 8.1% yielding EPD represents a rich retirement dream stock with one of the safest ultra-high yields on Wall Street.
Do you want to retire in safety and splendor? Here's how Enterprise can help.
Here is the bottom line up front on EPD.
A deep dive into the tax complexity of MLPs.
Last week, energy stocks fell 18% and EPD also fell significantly, but for no good reason.
|Metric
|2021 Growth Consensus
|2022 Growth Consensus
|2023 Growth Consensus
|2024 Growth Consensus
|2025 Growth Consensus
|2026 Growth Consensus
|
2027 Growth Consensus
|Sales
|56%
|17%
|1%
|-1%
|NA
|NA
|NA
|Distribution
|2%
|3%
|4%
|3%
|3%
|3%
|3%
|Operating Cash Flow
|41%
|-8%
|0%
|5%
|NA
|NA
|NA
|Distributable Cash Flow
|3%
|10%
|4%
|4%
|3%
|7%
|6%
|EBITDA
|19%
|7%
|2%
|2%
|NA
|NA
|NA
|EBIT (operating income)
|31%
|5%
|2%
|2%
|NA
|NA
|NA
(Source: FAST Graphs, FactSet)
EPD's energy utility growth prospects remain fairly intact.
EPD is a consistent market beater over the last 24 years but from bear market lows it's capable of returns as strong as 24% per year for the next 15 years.
If EPD grows as analysts expect by 2024 and returns to historical mid-range fair value it could deliver 98% total returns or 31% annually.
By 2027 if EPD grows as expected and returns to historical mid-range fair value, it could deliver 150% total returns or 18% annually.
|Investment Strategy
|Yield
|LT Consensus Growth
|LT Consensus Total Return Potential
|Long-Term Risk-Adjusted Expected Return
|Long-Term Inflation And Risk-Adjusted Expected Returns
|Years To Double Your Inflation & Risk-Adjusted Wealth
|
10-Year Inflation And Risk-Adjusted Expected Return
|Enterprise Products Partners
|7.9%
|4.4%
|12.3%
|8.6%
|6.1%
|11.7
|1.81
|Safe Midstream
|6.3%
|6.4%
|12.7%
|8.9%
|6.4%
|11.2
|1.86
|10-Year US Treasury
|3.3%
|0.0%
|3.3%
|3.3%
|0.8%
|88.9
|1.08
|High-Yield
|3.1%
|12.7%
|15.8%
|11.1%
|8.6%
|8.4
|2.28
|REITs
|2.8%
|6.5%
|9.3%
|6.5%
|4.0%
|17.8
|1.49
|Dividend Aristocrats
|2.4%
|8.5%
|10.9%
|7.6%
|5.2%
|14.0
|1.65
|S&P 500
|1.8%
|8.5%
|10.3%
|7.2%
|4.7%
|15.2
|1.59
(Sources: Morningstar, FactSet, Ycharts)
EPD has a great long-term track record of outperforming the market over time.
|Portfolio
|1999 Income Per $1,000 Investment
|2022 Income Per $1,000 Investment
|Annual Income Growth
|Starting Yield
|2021 Yield On Cost
|EPD
|$90
|$1,654
|13.49%
|9.0%
|165.4%
(Source: Portfolio Visualizer Premium)
EPD has delivered 13.5% annual income growth for investors for 23 years, turning a 9.0% yield in 1999 into a 165% yield on cost.
What about the future?
|Analyst Consensus Income Growth Forecast
|Risk-Adjusted Expected Income Growth
|Risk And Tax-Adjusted Expected Income Growth
|
Risk, Inflation, And Tax Adjusted Income Growth Consensus
|12.1%
|8.5%
|7.2%
|4.7%
(Source: DK Research Terminal, FactSet)
Analysts expect 12% income growth from VFC in the future, which adjusted for the risk of it not growing as expected, inflation, and taxes is about 5% real expected income growth.
Now compare that to what they expect from the S&P 500.
|Time Frame
|S&P Inflation-Adjusted Dividend Growth
|S&P Inflation-Adjusted Earnings Growth
|1871-2021
|1.6%
|2.1%
|1945-2021
|2.4%
|3.5%
|1981-2021 (Modern Falling Rate Era)
|2.8%
|3.8%
|2008-2021 (Modern Low Rate Era)
|3.5%
|6.2%
|FactSet Future Consensus
|2.0%
|5.2%
(Sources: S&P, FactSet, Multipl.com)
What about a 60/40 retirement portfolio?
In other words, EPD is expected to generate 3X faster real income growth than the S&P 500 and 9X faster income growth than a 60/40.
What inflation-adjusted returns do analysts expect in the future?
|Time Frame (Years)
|7.6% CAGR Inflation-Adjusted S&P Consensus
|8.4% Inflation-Adjusted Aristocrats Consensus
|9.8% CAGR Inflation-Adjusted EPD Consensus
|Difference Between Inflation-Adjusted EPD Consensus Consensus Vs S&P Consensus
|5
|$1,445.67
|$1,493.29
|$1,598.10
|$152.43
|10
|$2,089.97
|$2,229.92
|$2,553.93
|$463.96
|15
|$3,021.42
|$3,329.92
|$4,081.45
|$1,060.04
|20
|$4,367.98
|$4,972.54
|$6,522.58
|$2,154.60
|25
|$6,314.67
|$7,425.45
|$10,423.76
|$4,109.09
|30
|$9,128.95
|$11,088.36
|$16,658.26
|$7,529.30
(Source: DK Research Terminal, FactSet)
Analysts believe that over the next 30 years EPD could deliver almost 17X inflation-adjusted returns.
|Time Frame (Years)
|Ratio Aristocrats/S&P Consensus
|Ratio Inflation--Adjusted EPD Consensus
|5
|1.03
|1.11
|10
|1.07
|1.22
|15
|1.10
|1.35
|20
|1.14
|1.49
|25
|1.18
|1.65
|30
|1.21
|1.82
(Source: DK Research Terminal, FactSet)
Which is almost 2X more than the S&P 500 and 60% more than the dividend aristocrats
For anyone comfortable with its risk profile, EPD is one of the most reasonable and prudent ultra-high-yielding blue-chips you can buy.
There are many ways to measure safety and quality and I factor in pretty much all of them.
The Dividend Kings' overall quality scores are based on a 253-point model that includes:
Dividend safety
Balance sheet strength
Credit ratings
Credit default swap medium-term bankruptcy risk data
Short and long-term bankruptcy risk
Accounting and corporate fraud risk
Profitability and business model
Growth consensus estimates
Management growth guidance
Historical earnings growth rates
Historical cash flow growth rates
Historical dividend growth rates
Historical sales growth rates
Cost of capital
GF Scores
Long-term risk-management scores from MSCI, Morningstar, FactSet, S&P, Reuters'/Refinitiv, and Just Capital
Management quality
Dividend-friendly corporate culture/income dependability
Long-term total returns (a Ben Graham sign of quality)
Analyst consensus long-term return potential
In fact, it includes over 1,000 fundamental metrics including the 12 rating agencies we use to assess fundamental risk.
credit and risk management ratings make up 41% of the DK safety and quality model
dividend/balance sheet/risk ratings make up 82% of the DK safety and quality model
How do we know that our safety and quality model works well?
During the two worst recessions in 75 years, our safety model 87% of blue-chip dividend cuts, the ultimate baptism by fire for any dividend safety model.
How does EPD score on our comprehensive safety and quality models?
EPD Distribution Safety
|Rating
|Dividend Kings Safety Score (162 Point Safety Model)
|Approximate Dividend Cut Risk (Average Recession)
|
Approximate Dividend Cut Risk In Pandemic Level Recession
|1 - unsafe
|0% to 20%
|over 4%
|16+%
|2- below average
|21% to 40%
|over 2%
|8% to 16%
|3 - average
|41% to 60%
|2%
|4% to 8%
|4 - safe
|61% to 80%
|1%
|2% to 4%
|5- very safe
|81% to 100%
|0.5%
|1% to 2%
|EPD
|96%
|0.5%
|1.20%
|Risk Rating
|Low-Risk (67th industry percentile risk-management consensus)
|BBB+ stable outlook credit rating 5% 30-year bankruptcy risk
|20% OR LESS Max Risk Cap Recommendation
Long-Term Dependability
|Company
|DK Long-Term Dependability Score
|Interpretation
|Points
|Non-Dependable Companies
|21% or below
|Poor Dependability
|1
|Low Dependability Companies
|22% to 60%
|Below-Average Dependability
|2
|S&P 500/Industry Average
|61% (61% to 70% range)
|Average Dependability
|3
|Above-Average
|71% to 80%
|Very Dependable
|4
|Very Good
|81% or higher
|Exceptional Dependability
|5
|EPD
|82%
|Exceptional Dependability
|5
Overall Quality
|EPD
|Final Score
|Rating
|Safety
|96%
|5/5 very safe
|Business Model
|80%
|3/3 wide and stable moat
|Dependability
|82%
|5/5 exceptional
|Total
|90%
|13/13 Ultra SWAN
|Risk Rating
|3/3 Low-Risk
|20% OR LESS Max Risk Cap Rec
|
5% Margin of Safety For A Potentially Good Buy
How high quality is EPD? It's the 69th highest quality company on the DK 500 Master List, meaning 86th percentile among the world's most elite companies.
Even among the world's highest quality, blue-chips EPD is higher quality than 86% of them.
But here's the summary.
The energy transition, no matter what any politician tells you, will not happen quickly.
The minerals needed for the green energy transition are dominated by China.
Russia is currently a critical player in traditional oil & gas.
The world can either rely on these autocratic regimes or invest in production in democratic countries.
We need 6X of the current mineral production to make the green energy transition by 2050.
On average, it takes over 16 years to get a new lithium mine into production, thanks to the very regulations and lawsuits that environmentalists keep advocating for.
We need 135X as much lithium production as we have now.
10 to 20 years to go 100% green? Simply not possible. Not opinion, objective fact.
Founded in 1998 in Houston, Enterprise is one of the widest moat midstreams in America.
Almost every part of your life and the economy runs through EPD's transportation and processing network.
The International Energy Agency thinks global oil and gas demand (mostly gas) will actually increase by 18% by 2040.
The world pledges to cut emissions fast and then ignores those pledges.
Under the Paris accords the world promised to actually increase oil demand by 1 million bpd.
And we're actually on track to add 8 million bpd in global daily demand by 2030.
The world began 2022 (before the invasion) at multi-year lows in oil and refined product supply.
And then Russia's invasion and western sections took an estimated 2 million bpd off the world market.
The US is once more the #1 global supplier of oil & gas to the world and our production is expected to rise steadily through 2028 at least.
The US shale revolution (that helped the US switch from coal to gas in record time and reduce emissions more than Europe) is also why the US is in a much better position than the EU during this war.
The Permian Basin in Texas is potentially the largest oil reserve in the world and could double oil production by 2027 if crude prices stay high.
Many economists think we're in a commodity super cycle.
Midstream is a great way to hedge inflation while enjoying a safe and steadily growing yield with less cash flow volatility than commodity producers.
EPD currently has $4.6 billion in projects under construction and that could potentially double soon.
EPD also recently announced it was buying Navitas Midstream for $3.25 billion.
For the long-term EPD has an entire team focused on carbon capture, hydrogen, and low carbon fuels (like renewable methane).
EPD is also well positioned for CO2 transportation and storage.
EPD has been one of the most conservative midstream blue-chips.
|Year
|Distributable Cash Flow
|Free Cash Flow
|Distributions
|DCF Payout Ratio
|FCF Payout Ratio
|2022
|$7,041.0
|$5,428.20
|$4,076.60
|57.9%
|75.1%
|2023
|$7,043.0
|$5,820.60
|$4,229.20
|60.0%
|72.7%
|2024
|$7,394.0
|$6,561.80
|$4,360.00
|59.0%
|66.4%
|2025
|$7,692.0
|$6,518.20
|$4,490.80
|58.4%
|68.9%
|2026
|$8,272.0
|$7,194.00
|$4,621.60
|55.9%
|64.2%
|2027
|$8,760.0
|$6,888.80
|$4,752.40
|54.3%
|69.0%
|Annual Growth
|4.47%
|4.88%
|3.12%
|-1.29%
|-1.68%
(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)
32% of EPD is owned by management via EPCO.
1.2X DCF coverage is considered safe in this industry.
EPD's cash flow is very stable compared to commodity prices.
EPD's cash flows are 14% sensitive to commodity prices.
EPD has become a free cash flow minting machine, with FCF growth of 34% annually since 2017.
EPD's priorities include investing in growth, growing the payout every year, opportunistically buying back stock, and maintaining one of the strongest balance sheets in the industry.
Ben Graham recommended combining qualitative (the story) analysis with quantitative analysis looking at the past, present, and likely future.
|Rating Agency
|Credit Rating
|30-Year Default/Bankruptcy Risk
|Chance of Losing 100% Of Your Investment 1 In
|S&P
|BBB+ stable outlook
|5.00%
|20.0
|Fitch
|BBB+ stable outlook
|5.00%
|20.0
|Moody's
|BBB+ stable outlook
|5.00%
|20.0
|Consensus
|BBB+ stable outlook
|5.00%
|20.0
(Source: S&P, Fitch)
EPD is tied for the highest credit rating in midstream and if its leverage keeps trending lower as analysts expect it could be one of the first to obtain an A-credit rating.
|Year
|Debt/EBITDA
|Net Debt/EBITDA (5.0 Or Less Safe According To Credit Rating Agencies)
|
Interest Coverage (2+ Safe)
|2020
|3.72
|3.58
|3.91
|2021
|3.37
|3.17
|4.92
|2022
|3.35
|3.23
|5.14
|2023
|3.26
|3.05
|5.41
|2024
|2.67
|2.86
|5.70
|2025
|NA
|2.34
|6.19
|2026
|NA
|1.94
|NA
|Annualized Change
|-7.94%
|-9.67%
|9.62%
(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)
EPD's fortress balance sheet is expected to keep getting stronger over time.
|Year
|Total Debt (Millions)
|Cash
|Net Debt (Millions)
|Interest Cost (Millions)
|EBITDA (Millions)
|Operating Income (Millions)
|2020
|$30,001
|$410
|$28,819
|$1,287
|$8,056
|$5,035
|2021
|$28,271
|$2,819
|$26,608
|$1,283
|$8,381
|$6,315
|2022
|$29,905
|$1,368
|$28,863
|$1,288
|$8,938
|$6,617
|2023
|$29,901
|$1,762
|$27,938
|$1,267
|$9,165
|$6,857
|2024
|$25,106
|NA
|$26,817
|$1,222
|$9,387
|$6,964
|2025
|NA
|NA
|$22,246
|$1,182
|$9,488
|$7,321
|2026
|NA
|NA
|$19,344
|$1,131
|$9,951
|NA
|2027
|NA
|NA
|NA
|NA
|$10,548
|NA
|Annualized Growth
|-4.36%
|62.58%
|-6.43%
|-2.13%
|3.93%
|7.77%
(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)
Debt is expected to modestly roll off over time, while cash on the balance sheet is exploding higher and cash flows grow at a modest rate.
The bond market is so confident in EPD's long-term plans its willing to lend to it for 56 years at 6.62%.
Credit default SWAPs are insurance bond investors take out against bankruptcies and defaults.
They represent a real-time fundamental risk estimate and are affected by things like breaking news, earnings updates, etc.
The GF Score is a ranking system that has been found to be closely correlated to the long-term performances of stocks by backtesting from 2006 to 2021." - Gurufocus
GF Score takes five key aspects into consideration. They are:
EPD's very strong score of 85/100 GF score confirms overall very strong fundamentals.
EPD historically has profitability in the top 20% of its peers.
|Metric
|TTM
|Industry Percentile
|Major Oil & Gas Companies More Profitable Than EPD (Out Of 1,116)
|Gross Margins
|12.85%
|31.6
|763
|Operating Margin
|12.37%
|61.33
|432
|Net Margin
|10.29%
|65.92
|380
|Return On Equity
|18.05%
|75.05
|278
|Return On Assets
|6.86%
|72.67
|305
|Returns On Invested Capital
|9.42%
|72.56
|306
|Return On Capital (Greenblatt)
|14.08%
|63.49
|407
|Return On Capital Employed
|11.01%
|64.69
|394
|Average
|11.73%
|67.96
|358
(Source: GuruFocus Premium)
EPD's relative profitability is down a bit because oil & gas producers are minting money with record-high margins.
For midstream (and REITs) moatiness is defined by the asset base, management track record, and cost of capital.
EPD's industry-leading asset base, management quality, and cost of capital give it a wide and stable moat.
EPD's profitability has been stable or improving for the last quarter-century.
Recent scaling back on growth spending has sent returns on invested capital and FCF margins soaring.
|Year
|FCF Margin
|EBITDA Margin
|EBIT (Operating) Margin
|Net Margin
|2020
|9.8%
|29.6%
|18.5%
|13.9%
|2021
|15.4%
|20.5%
|15.5%
|11.4%
|2022
|10.3%
|18.7%
|13.9%
|11.1%
|2023
|11.6%
|18.7%
|14.0%
|11.3%
|2024
|14.1%
|19.3%
|14.3%
|11.6%
|Annualized Growth
|9.44%
|-10.20%
|-6.27%
|-4.48%
|Annualized Growth (Post Pandemic)
|-3.01%
|-2.12%
|-2.62%
|0.58%
(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)
Analysts expect modest margin pressure over time through 2024 though free cash flow margins are expected to remain very high, about 40% more than pre-pandemic levels.
At 6.6X cash flow EPD is priced for about -4% CAGR growth forever according to the Graham/Dodd fair value formula. Here's what analysts actually expect.
|Year
|Sales
|Free Cash Flow
|EBITDA
|EBIT (Operating Income)
|Net Income
|2020
|$27,200
|$2,670
|$8,056
|$5,035
|$3,775
|2021
|$40,807
|$6,297
|$8,381
|$6,315
|$4,634
|2022
|$47,690
|$4,896
|$8,938
|$6,617
|$5,271
|2023
|$49,102
|$5,703
|$9,165
|$6,857
|$5,530
|2024
|$48,734
|$6,862
|$9,387
|$6,964
|$5,631
|2025
|NA
|$6,428
|$9,488
|$7,321
|$5,895
|2026
|NA
|$7,047
|$9,951
|NA
|$6,194
|2027
|NA
|$6,760
|$10,548
|NA
|$6,765
|Annualized Growth
|15.70%
|14.19%
|3.93%
|7.77%
|8.69%
|Annualized Growth (Post Pandemic)
|6.10%
|1.19%
|3.91%
|3.76%
|6.51%
|Cumulative Over The Next 3 Years
|$145,526
|$17,461
|$27,490
|$20,438
|$16,432
(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)
EPD is expected to grow at a modest rate, as one would expect from an energy utility.
|Year
|Distribution Consensus
|FCF Consensus
|FCF Payout Ratio
|Retained (Post-Dividend) Free Cash Flow
|Buyback Potential
|Debt Repayment Potential
|2022
|$1.87
|$2.49
|75.1%
|$1,352
|2.64%
|4.5%
|2023
|$1.94
|$2.67
|72.7%
|$1,591
|3.11%
|5.3%
|2024
|$2.00
|$3.01
|66.4%
|$2,202
|4.31%
|7.4%
|2025
|$2.06
|$2.99
|68.9%
|$2,027
|3.97%
|8.1%
|2026
|$2.12
|$3.30
|64.2%
|$2,572
|5.03%
|NA
|2027
|$2.18
|$3.16
|69.0%
|$2,136
|4.18%
|NA
|Total 2022 Through 2027
|$12.17
|$17.62
|69.1%
|$11,881.00
|23.24%
|39.73%
|Annualized Rate
|3.12%
|4.88%
|-1.68%
|9.59%
|9.59%
|#DIV/0!
(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)
83% DCF is the safety guideline rating agencies like to see for payout ratios. EPD's FCF payout ratio is 75% and is expected to fall to 69% by 2026
$12 billion in retained cash flow is enough to pay off 40% of current debt or buy back almost 23% of its stock at current valuations.
|Year
|Consensus Buybacks ($ Millions)
|% Of Shares (At Current Valuations)
|Market Cap
|2022
|$200.0
|0.4%
|$51,132
|2023
|$300.0
|0.6%
|$51,132
|2024
|$300.0
|0.6%
|$51,132
|2025
|$300.0
|0.6%
|$51,132
|2026
|$300.0
|0.6%
|$51,132
|2027
|$300.0
|0.6%
|$51,132
|Total 2022-2027
|$1,700.00
|3.3%
|$51,132
|Annualized Rate
|0.56%
|Average Annual Buybacks
|$283.33
(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)
Analysts expect a modest $300 million in annual buybacks to reduce the unit count by about 0.6% per year.
EPD's buyback program is relatively new and less aggressive than some of its peers.
|Time Frame (Years)
|Net Buyback Rate
|Shares Remaining
|Net Shares Repurchased
|Each Share You Own Is Worth X Times More (Not Including Future Growth And Dividends)
|5
|0.6%
|97.23%
|2.77%
|1.03
|10
|0.6%
|94.54%
|5.46%
|1.06
|15
|0.6%
|91.92%
|8.08%
|1.09
|20
|0.6%
|89.38%
|10.62%
|1.12
|25
|0.6%
|86.90%
|13.10%
|1.15
|30
|0.6%
|84.50%
|15.50%
|1.18
(Source: DK Research Terminal, FactSet Research Terminal)
That could result in a 15% reduction in units outstanding over the next 30 years.
How accurate are analyst estimates on this energy utility?
Smoothing for outliers historical analyst margins of error are 10% to the downside and 20% to the upside.
Analysts expect growth similar to the last 14 years.
For 20 years, outside of bear markets and bubbles millions of income investors have consistently paid between 10 and 12X cash flow for EPD.
|Metric
|Historical Fair Value Multiples (all years)
|2021
|2022
|2023
|2024
|
12-Month Forward Fair Value
|5-Year Average Yield
|6.84%
|$26.61
|$27.19
|$27.19
|$29.24
|13-Year Median Yield
|5.88%
|$30.95
|$31.63
|$31.63
|$34.01
|23-Year Average Yield
|6.67%
|$27.29
|$27.89
|$27.89
|$29.99
|Operating Cash Flow
|11.07
|$42.95
|$39.52
|$39.52
|$41.40
|Average
|$30.81
|$30.88
|$30.88
|$33.03
|$30.88
|Current Price
|$23.45
|
Discount To Fair Value
|23.89%
|24.05%
|24.05%
|29.00%
|24.05%
|
Upside To Fair Value (NOT Including Dividends)
|31.39%
|31.67%
|31.67%
|40.85%
|31.67% (including distribution)
|2022 OCF
|20223 OCF
|2022 Weighted OCF
|2023 Weighted OCF
|12-Month Forward OCF
|12-Month Average Fair Value Forward P/OCF
|
Current Forward P/OCF
|$3.57
|$3.57
|$1.92
|$1.65
|$3.57
|8.65
|6.57
I conservatively estimate EPD is worth 8.7X cash flow and today it trades at an anti-bubble 6.6X.
|
Analyst Median 12-Month Price Target
|
Morningstar Fair Value Estimate
|$31.00 (8.7X cash flow)
|$27.50 (7.7X cash flow)
|
Discount To Price Target (Not A Fair Value Estimate)
|
Discount To Fair Value
|24.35%
|14.73%
|
Upside To Price Target (Not Including Dividend)
|
Upside To Fair Value (Not Including Dividend)
|32.20%
|17.27%
|
12-Month Median Total Return Price (Including Dividend)
|
Fair Value + 12-Month Dividend
|$32.86
|$29.36
|
Discount To Total Price Target (Not A Fair Value Estimate)
|
Discount To Fair Value + 12-Month Dividend
|28.64%
|20.13%
|
Upside To Price Target ( Including Dividend)
|
Upside To Fair Value + Dividend
|40.13%
|25.20%
Morningstar's DCF model estimates EPD is worth 7.7X cash flow.
Analysts expect EPD to return to historical fair value within a year and deliver 40% total returns.
I don't make stock recommendations based on 12-month forecasts but on whether the margin of safety is sufficient to compensate for the risk profile.
|Rating
|Margin Of Safety For Low-Risk 13/13 Super SWAN quality companies
|2022 Price
|2023 Price
|
12-Month Forward Fair Value
|Potentially Reasonable Buy
|0%
|$30.88
|$30.88
|$30.88
|Potentially Good Buy
|5%
|$29.33
|$29.33
|$29.33
|Potentially Strong Buy
|15%
|$26.24
|$26.24
|$26.24
|Potentially Very Strong Buy
|25%
|$22.00
|$23.16
|$23.16
|Potentially Ultra-Value Buy
|35%
|$20.07
|$20.07
|$20.07
|Currently
|$23.45
|24.05%
|24.05%
|24.05%
|Upside To Fair Value (Not Including Dividends)
|31.67%
|31.67%
|31.67%
For anyone comfortable with its risk profile and K-1 tax form, EPD is a potentially strong buy and 1% above its very strong buy price.
There are no risk-free companies and no company is right for everyone. You have to be comfortable with the fundamental risk profile.
How long it takes for a company's investment thesis to break depends on the quality of the company.
|Quality
|
Years For The Thesis To Break Entirely
|Below-Average
|1
|Average
|2
|Above-Average
|3
|Blue-Chip
|4
|SWAN
|5
|Super SWAN
|6
|Ultra SWAN
|7
|100% Quality Companies (MSFT, LOW, and MA)
|8
These are my personal rule of thumb for when to sell a stock if the investment thesis has broken. EPD is highly unlikely to suffer such catastrophic declines in fundamentals.
How do we quantify, monitor, and track such a complex risk profile? By doing what big institutions do.
|Rating Agency
|Industry Percentile
|
Rating Agency Classification
|Morningstar/Sustainalytics 20 Metric Model
|94.4%
|
21.5/100 Medium-Risk
|Reuters'/Refinitiv 500+ Metric Model
|53.8%
|Average
|FactSet
|50.0%
|
Average, Positive Trend
|Morningstar Global Percentile (All 15,000 Rated Companies)
|70.6%
|Good
|Consensus
|67%
|
Low-Risk, Above-Average Risk-Management, Stable Trend
(Sources: Morningstar, FactSet, Reuters)
EPD's Long-Term Risk Management Is The 205th Best In The Master List (59th Percentile)
|Classification
|Average Consensus LT Risk-Management Industry Percentile
|
Risk-Management Rating
|S&P Global (SPGI) #1 Risk Management In The Master List
|94
|Exceptional
|Strong ESG Stocks
|78
|
Good - Bordering On Very Good
|Foreign Dividend Stocks
|75
|Good
|Ultra SWANs
|71
|Good
|Low Volatility Stocks
|68
|Above-Average
|Enterprise Products Partners
|67
|Above-Average
|Dividend Aristocrats
|67
|Above-Average
|Dividend Kings
|63
|Above-Average
|Master List average
|62
|Above-Average
|Hyper-Growth stocks
|61
|Above-Average
|Monthly Dividend Stocks
|60
|Above-Average
|Dividend Champions
|57
|Average
(Source: DK Research Terminal)
EPD's risk-management consensus is in the top 41% of the world's highest quality companies and similar to that of such other blue-chips as
The bottom line is that all companies have risks, and EPD is above-average at managing theirs.
When the facts change, I change my mind. What do you do sir?" - John Maynard Keynes
There are no sacred cows at iREIT or Dividend Kings. Wherever the fundamentals lead we always follow. That's the essence of disciplined financial science, the math behind retiring rich and staying rich in retirement.
I can't tell you when this bear market will end, no one can. The best economist teams in the world can only update their models and use historical bear market valuations as a guide.
I can't tell you when oil will stop falling, or energy stocks like EPD.
Could it fall a lot more? Quite possibly, especially if we get a recession next year.
|Time Frame
|Historically Average Bear Market Bottom
|Non-Recessionary Bear Markets Since 1965
|-21% (Achieved May 20th)
|Median Recessionary Bear Market Since WWII
|-24% (Citigroup base case with a mild recession) June 16th
|Non-Recessionary Bear Markets Since 1928
|-26% (Goldman Sachs base case with a mild recession)
|Average Bear Markets Since WWII
|-30% (Morgan Stanley base case)
|Recessionary Bear Markets Since 1965
|-36% (Bank of America recessionary base case)
|All 140 Bear Markets Since 1792
|-37%
|Average Recessionary Bear Market Since 1928
|
-40% (Deutsche Bank, Bridgewater, SocGen Severe Recessionary base case, Morgan Stanley Recessionary Base Case)
|
(Sources: Ben Carlson, Bank of America, Oxford Economics, Goldman Sachs)
But here's what I can tell you with 80% confidence.
What if I'm wrong and the market reprices EPD permanently lower?
What if ESG, the MLP structure, and a recession in 2023 resulting in oil falling to under $65 cause EPD to trade at 7X cash flow forever?
While I consider that a low probability risk, it's not zero. But guess what?
Over the very long-term, 30+ years, a study from fidelity finds that just two things determine total return, and valuation isn't one of them.
Starting yield + growth determines 97% of long-term market returns.
In other words, buy EPD for the very safe 8.1% yield today, and 4.4% consensus growth driven 12.5% long-term total returns in the years to come.
If EPD returns to historical fair value, then those Buffett-like returns in the short to medium-term are the cherry on top.
But I personally don't care about capital gains, because EPD is as close to a buy-and-hold forever ultra-high-yield blue-chip as you can find on Wall Street.
Whether or not we get a recession in 2023, anyone buying EPD at today's deeply discounted price can sleep well at night knowing their hard-earned savings are being managed by one of the best risk-management teams in all of corporate America.
Enterprise's management team is a chess master in an industry where everyone else is playing checkers." - Morningstar
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
This article was written by
Adam Galas is a co-founder of Wide Moat Research ("WMR"), a subscription-based publisher of financial information, serving over 5,000 investors around the world. WMR has a team of experienced multi-disciplined analysts covering all dividend categories, including REITs, MLPs, BDCs, and traditional C-Corps.
The WMR brands include: (1) The Intelligent REIT Investor (newsletter), (2) The Intelligent Dividend Investor (newsletter), (3) iREIT on Alpha (Seeking Alpha), and (4) The Dividend Kings (Seeking Alpha).
I'm a proud Army veteran and have seven years of experience as an analyst/investment writer for Dividend Kings, iREIT, The Intelligent Dividend Investor, The Motley Fool, Simply Safe Dividends, Seeking Alpha, and the Adam Mesh Trading Group. I'm proud to be one of the founders of The Dividend Kings, joining forces with Brad Thomas, Chuck Carnevale, and other leading income writers to offer the best premium service on Seeking Alpha's Market Place.
My goal is to help all people learn how to harness the awesome power of dividend growth investing to achieve their financial dreams and enrich their lives.
With 24 years of investing experience, I've learned what works and more importantly, what doesn't, when it comes to building long-term wealth and safe and dependable income streams in all economic and market conditions.
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of EPD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: Dividend Kings owns EPD in our portfolios.