PennantPark: 10% Yield, 14% Discount, Monthly Payer, Benefits From Rising Rates

Double Dividend Stocks profile picture
Double Dividend Stocks
Marketplace

Summary

  • PennantPark Floating Rate Capital yields 10.54% and pays monthly.
  • It's trading at a -14.26% Discount to NAV/Share, much cheaper than the BDC industry average.
  • PennantPark benefits from rising interest rates - its debt portfolio is 100% floating rate.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus. Learn More »

BDC concept is shown by businessman.

8vFanI/iStock via Getty Images

Have you checked out the Business Development Company industry recently? Known as BDCs, these firms lend money to privately held companies, which also have co-sponsors, such as VCs and hedge funds.

We've covered several BDCs in our weekend articles recently, and this week we're covering PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NYSE:PFLT), a BDC under the Pennant Park Investment Advisors Group platform.

Profile:

PFLT seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. It focuses on companies that are owned by established middle-market private equity sponsors with a track record of supporting their portfolio companies.

The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle-market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S. companies. The fund typically invests between $2 million and $20 million. It also has PSSL, a Senior Secured Loan Fund.

PFLT's $1.19B portfolio consisted of $1.03B of 1st lien secured debt, 87%, (including $170.3M in PSSL), $1.0M of 2nd lien secured debt, and $159.6M of preferred and common equity (including $55.4 million in PSSL), as of March 31, 2022. It also had 13% in Subordinated Debt, and Preferred & Common Equity.

As of 3/31/22, PSSL's portfolio totaled $705M, and consisted of 87 companies with an average investment size of $8.1M, and had a weighted average yield on debt investments of 7.4%.

PFLT's debt portfolio consists of 100% variable-rate investments

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Portfolio

PFLT site

The overall portfolio consisted of 119 companies with an average investment size of $10.0M and had a weighted average yield on debt investments of 7.5%.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital diversified industry mix

PFLT site

The firm has typically done new originations with over 80% repeat sponsors - this dipped to 76.5% in 2019, jumped to 88% in 2020, and was 0ver 82% in 2021:

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital - Origination volume with repeat sponsors

PFLT site

Since 2015, PFLT has invested 37% in companies with less than $20M in EBITDA; 34% in the $20 - $50M EBITDA ranges; and 29% in the above $50M range:

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital yield spread

PFLT site

Growth has been the highest in the sub-$20M group, averaging 84%, vs. 25% for all-size companies. PFLT's rate of return on this group is also higher, at 11.9%, vs. 10.6% for all deals:

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital EBITDA

PFLT site

There's an interesting, non-intuitive point about losses for small companies vs. large companies. Wouldn't you think that smaller companies are more likely to create losses? However, that's not the case - large corporate loans have a higher default rate, and a lower recovery rate than middle-market companies historically.

PFLT had 2 portfolio companies on non-accrual as of 3/31/22, representing 2.5% and 2.3% of its overall portfolio on a cost and fair value basis, respectively.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital loan rates

PFLT site

Earnings:

PFLT's total investment income was by ~-6% in calendar year 2021, with NII and NII/Share down slightly, -2%. Realized and Unrealized Gains both rose significantly, while NAV/Share rose 2.5%.

Q1 '22 had good growth, even in a tough market, with total investment income jumping by ~27%, and NII up by 14.7%. Realized Gains, which, like Unrealized Gains, are lumpy, due to timing issues, were -$15M, while Unrealized Gains were $11.3M. NII/Share rose 11.5%, while NAV/Share was down -0.71%.

NOTE: PFLT's fiscal year ends on September 30th.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital financials

Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus

New Business:

In Q1 2022, PFLT invested $113.2M in 7 new and 29 existing portfolio companies, with a weighted average yield on debt investments of 7.2%. Sales and repayments of investments for Q1 2022 totaled $103.9M.

Dividends:

At $10.82, PFLT yields 10.54%. It's not a dividend growth stock - it has paid $.095/month since Q1 2015. Trailing NII/Distribution coverage is solid, at 1.21X. It should go ex-dividend next in mid-July, with an early August pay date.

PFLT dividend

Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus

Profitability & Leverage:

PFLT's ROA and ROE trail BDC averages, while its EBIT Margin is higher. Its Debt/NAV leverage of 1.43X is also higher than BDC average of 1.08X.

PFLT profitability

Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus

Debt & Liquidity:

As of March 31, 2022, PFLT had cash equivalents of $50.1M available for investing and general corporate purposes. It had $50.3M of unused borrowing capacity under its Credit Facility, as of March 31, 2022.

Its Assets/Debt ratio was 1.73X, and its Interest coverage ratio was 2.78X, a bit lower than the ~3.2X coverage for other BDCs we've covered recently.

On 5/2/22, the PSSL Credit Facility was amended to allow PSSL Subsidiary II to borrow up to $325M, up from $225M at any one time outstanding, subject to leverage and borrowing base restrictions.

PFLT asset and debt

Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus

Valuation:

At its 6/23/22 price of $10.82, PFLT is selling at a -14.26% discount to its 3/31/22 $12.62/share. That's a much deeper discount than the BDC industry average of -5%.

PFLT also looks cheaper than industry averages for earnings, with a Price/NII of 8X, vs. the 12.94X BDC industry average. It's also cheaper on a P/Sales and EV/EBIT basis, with a very similar dividend yield.

PFLT valuation

Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus

Performance:

PFLT has performed a bit better than the BDC industry so far in 2022 and has outperformed the S&P 500 by a wider margin. It has lagged the market over the past year, quarter and month, while holding up better than the BDC industry over the past month.

PFLT performance

Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus

Parting Thoughts:

The market is bouncing between inflation worries and recession fears. PFLT will benefit from higher interest rates, due to its 100% floating rate business model. The other part of the equation is how well PFLT's companies will fare in a recession, if that were to happen. We may nibble at some shares and take advantage of this deeper discount.

If you're interested in other high-yield vehicles, we cover them every weekend in our articles. All tables furnished by Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus, unless otherwise noted.

Our Marketplace service, Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus, focuses on diverse, undercovered, undervalued income vehicles, and special high yield situations.

There's currently a 20% discount, and a 2-Week Free Trial on offer.

We publish exclusive articles each week with investing ideas for the HDS+ site that you won't see anywhere else.

We offer a range of income vehicles, many of which are selling below their buyout and redemption values. Find out how our portfolio continues to beat the market by a wide margin in 2022.

This article was written by

Double Dividend Stocks profile picture
Double Dividend Stocks
35.16K Followers
Target 5-10% yields backed by solid earnings for better portfolio income.
Robert Hauver, MBA, was VP of Finance for an industry-leading corporation for 18 years, and publishes SA articles under the name DoubleDividendStocks. TipRanks rates DoubleDividendStocks in the Top 25 of all financial bloggers, and Seeking Alpha rates us in the Top 5 of several categories, including Dividend Ideas, Basic Materials, and Utilities. We offer 2 investing services: "Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus", a new Seeking Alpha Marketplace service, which focuses on undercovered and undervalued income vehicles. HDS+ scours the world's markets to find solid income opportunities with dividend yields ranging from 5% to 10%-plus, backed by strong earnings. DoubleDividendStocks.com, an investment newsletter/website that features the best dividend stocks and option selling strategies for income investors looking to enhance their yields. The https://www.DoubleDividendStocks.com website also features High Dividend Stocks By Sector Tables, Covered Calls and Cash Secured Puts Tables, a Dividend Stocks blog, and a a Stock Market News and Data pages. 845-225-4094
Follow

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in PFLT over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: This article was written for informational purposes only, and is not intended as personal investment advice. Please practice due diligence before investing in any investment vehicle mentioned in this article.

1 Comment
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.