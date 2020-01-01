Liquidity has continued to be sucked out of the equity market and diverted to the Fed's reverse repurchase facility, sending reserve balances to new lows. Changes in reserve balances have been one of the best indicators of future market direction since March 2020.
With reserve balances falling to a fresh low the week of June 23, it suggests that the S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY) also is likely to be on a path to make a new low, probably over the next two weeks. Changes in reserve balances have tracked about two weeks ahead of change in the S&P 500 for some time.
When pulling reserve balances backward by 15 days, one can see how the index and reserve balance changes line up in the chart below. The recent uptick in the S&P 500 appears to follow an uptick in reserve balances during the week of June 3.
The Fed's Quantitative Tightening effects are not to blame for the decline in reserve balances. The majority of the decline in reserve balances is due to the increasing demand for the Fed's Reverse Repo facility, which climbs to a new all-time high almost daily. The facility's usage has been building up for well over a year, but the effects of the facility have not been felt until after the Fed ended QE.
That is because, as the QE was ongoing, whatever money was heading to the Repo facility was instantly replaced with QE, keeping reserve balances moving higher and providing fresh liquidity to the equity market. But now that QE is over, as money leaves to go into the Repo facility, there's nothing to replace it.
Additionally, now that the Fed is raising rates, the annualized overnight rate for the Repo facility is climbing too, which is only likely to attract even more money going forward. That rate has now risen to 1.55%
Essentially, the S&P 500 and the entire equity market now serve as a source of funds for the reverse repo facility. This, in turn, is helping de-lever the equity market over time. The latest data from FINRA shows that debit balances have fallen to their lowest levels since November 2020. It's pretty easy to see in the chart below that as reserve balances dropped in 2018, so did margin balances. The chart also shows the more recent decline in margin balances and the recent decline in reserve balances.
The decline in margin levels also correlates with changes in the S&P 500 over time. It's important to remember that most of the money that goes into the Reverse Repo facility comes from money market accounts. When cash leaves those money market accounts, less money can be committed to the equity market.
Removing liquidity from the equity market is perhaps the most significant reason stocks may only struggle to rise. On top of that, as the Fed pushes rates higher, the interest rate on the reverse repo facility will only continue to rise. The QT ramp will only add to the removal of reserve balances in the future as Treasury and MBS holdings begin to roll off the Fed balance sheet, further reducing the reserve balances.
The recent declines in the reserve balances data suggest that any movement in the SPY upward over the short term will likely not last and that lower lows will not be far behind as more liquidity gets drained from the markets.
Investing today is more complex than ever. With stocks rising and falling on very little news while doing the opposite of what seems logical. Reading the Markets helps readers cut through all the noise delivering stock ideas and market updates, looking for opportunities.
We use a repeated and detailed process of watching the fundamental trends, technical charts, and options trading data. The process helps isolate and determine where a stock, sector, or market may be heading over various time frames.
To Find Out More Visit Our Home Page
This article was written by
Mott Capital Management writes short-to-medium-term focused articles on where stocks may go. We do not write articles on investing for the long-term. In a typical article, we will tell readers where Mike thinks a stock may go over a short period of time. This allows readers to understand why a stock may be rising or falling based on an analysis of fundamental, technical, and options trading activity.
We do not trade stocks for compliance purposes and to provide our readers with an unbiased opinion. Mike is a long-term growth investor and discloses if he holds a position in his long-only portfolio.
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: Additional disclosure: Charts used with the permission of Bloomberg Finance L.P. This report contains independent commentary to be used for informational and educational purposes only. Michael Kramer is a member and investment adviser representative with Mott Capital Management. Mr. Kramer is not affiliated with this company and does not serve on the board of any related company that issued this stock. All opinions and analyses presented by Michael Kramer in this analysis or market report are solely Michael Kramer's views. Readers should not treat any opinion, viewpoint, or prediction expressed by Michael Kramer as a specific solicitation or recommendation to buy or sell a particular security or follow a particular strategy. Michael Kramer's analyses are based upon information and independent research that he considers reliable, but neither Michael Kramer nor Mott Capital Management guarantees its completeness or accuracy, and it should not be relied upon as such. Michael Kramer is not under any obligation to update or correct any information presented in his analyses. Mr. Kramer's statements, guidance, and opinions are subject to change without notice. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Neither Michael Kramer nor Mott Capital Management guarantees any specific outcome or profit. You should be aware of the real risk of loss in following any strategy or investment commentary presented in this analysis. Strategies or investments discussed may fluctuate in price or value. Investments or strategies mentioned in this analysis may not be suitable for you. This material does not consider your particular investment objectives, financial situation, or needs and is not intended as a recommendation appropriate for you. You must make an independent decision regarding investments or strategies in this analysis. Before acting on information in this analysis, you should consider whether it is suitable for your circumstances and strongly consider seeking advice from your own financial or investment adviser to determine the suitability of any investment.