|
Molecules and franchises
|
Market potential and penetration
|
Net earnings based on a 25% margin
|
PT based on 184.8M shares outstanding and 10 P/E
|
"PT of the part" after appropriate discount
|
Orladeyo
|
$1B (estimated from the $6.5B global HAE market)
|
$250M
|
$13.52
|
$12.84 (5% discount because it is already in successful launch)
|
BCX9930
|$2B estimate (estimated from the $33.2B complement-mediated diseases market)
|$500M
|$27.04
|$8.11 (70% discount because of the uncertainty relating to the REDEEM trials)
|
Younger pipeline assets
|
Will wait for more development
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
The Sum of The Parts
|
$20.95
Figure 7: Valuation Analysis
Since investment research is an imperfect science, there are always risks associated with your stock regardless of its fundamental strengths. More importantly, the risks are "growth-cycle dependent." At this point in its life cycle, the main concern for BioCryst is whether the company can continue to ramp up sales for Orladeyo. There is a risk that BioCryst won't be able to ramp up Orladeyo sales quickly enough to prevent a sell off.
More importantly, the other significant risk is if BioCryst can get the partial clinical hold removed and the protocol amended to run the trial at a lower BCX9930 dose. Another concern is that other pipeline molecules like BCX-9250 won't deliver good data needed for future approval. BioCryst can also grow too aggressively which puts the company at risk for a potential cash flow constraint.
In all, I recommend BioCryst a buy but reduced the stars rating from 5 to 4.8/5. Amid this bear market, many fundamentally sound companies are trading far below their intrinsic value. BioCryst is definitely one such company. BioCryst is a story of a "growth biotech" that is powered by Orladeyo. Despite the pandemic, Orladeyo sales are increasing aggressively. The recent pan-Latin launch partnership with Pint Pharma would help to galvanize sales growth. Moreover, the Canada and Switzerland approval would give sales another big boost.
Now, if BioCryst can gain the partial hold removal and thereby advances BCX9930 for various complement-mediated diseases, you're most likely looking at an investment bonanza. Even if that fails, BioCryst can still enjoy more growth from other promising pipeline molecules like BCX9250 for the orphan condition, POP.
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: As a medical doctor/market expert, I'm not a registered investment advisor. Despite that I strive to provide the most accurate information, I neither guarantee the accuracy nor timeliness. Past performance does NOT guarantee future results. I reserve the right to make any investment decision for myself and my affiliates pertaining to any security without notification except where it is required by law. I'm also NOT responsible for the action of my affiliates. The thesis that I presented may change anytime due to the changing nature of information itself. Investing in stocks and options can result in a loss of capital. The information presented should NOT be construed as recommendations to buy or sell any form of security. My articles are best utilized as educational and informational materials to assist investors in your own due diligence process. That said, you are expected to perform your own due diligence and take responsibility for your action. You should also consult with your own financial advisor for specific guidance, as financial circumstances are individualized. That aside, I'm not giving you professional medical advice. Before embarking on any health-changing behavior, make sure you consult with your own doctor.