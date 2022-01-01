Kunakorn Rassadornyindee/iStock via Getty Images

The Chart of the Day belongs to the auto parts company Standard Motor Products (SMP). I found the stock by using Barchart to sort the stocks of the Russell 3000 Index first by the most frequent number of new highs in the last month then used the Flipchart function to review the charts for consistent price appreciation. Since the Trend Spotter signaled a buy on 6/21 the stock gained 4.35%.

SMP vs Daily Moving Averages (Barchart)

Standard Motor Products, Inc. manufactures and distributes replacement parts that are used in the maintenance, repair, and service of vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry with a complementary focus on specialized original equipment parts for manufacturers across agriculture, heavy duty, and construction equipment industries. The company's Engine Management segment provides electronic ignition control modules, camshaft and crankshaft position sensors, ignition wires and coils, switches and relays, exhaust gas recirculation valves, pressure and temperature sensors, variable valve timing components, mass airflow and fuel pressure sensors, electronic throttle bodies, and diesel injectors and pumps; and anti-lock brake, vehicle speed, tire pressure monitoring, and park assist sensors. This segment offers its products under the Standard, Blue Streak, BWD, Intermotor, OEM, SMP Blue Streak Canada, GP Sorensen, Locksmart, Standard Motorcycle, and Blue Streak Race Wires brands. Its Temperature Control segment provides components for the temperature control systems, engine cooling systems, power window accessories, and windshield washer systems of motor vehicles under the Four Seasons, ACI, Hayden, Factory Air, and Maxair brands. Its products include air conditioning compressors and repair kits, clutch assemblies, blower and radiator fan motors, filter dryers, evaporators, accumulators, actuators, hose assemblies, thermal expansion devices, heater valves, heater cores, A/C service tools and chemicals, fan assemblies, fan clutches, oil coolers, window lift motors, window regulators and assemblies, and windshield washer pumps. The company serves primarily automotive aftermarket retailers, warehouse distributors, original equipment manufacturers, and original equipment service part operations in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, Mexico, and other Latin American countries. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Long Island City, New York. (Source: Seeking Alpha)

Barchart's Opinion Trading systems are listed below. Please note that the Barchart Opinion indicators are updated live during the session every 20 minutes and can therefore change during the day as the market fluctuates. The indicator numbers shown below therefore may not match what you see live on the Barchart.com website when you read this report.

Barchart Technical Indicators:

24% technical sell signals but increasing toward buy

1.10+ Weighted Alpha

2.10% gain in the last year

Trend Spotter buy signal

Above its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages

14 new highs and up 15.68% in the last month

Relative Strength Index 68.45%

Technical support level at 43.63

Recently traded at 44.63 with 50 day moving average of 41.16

Fundamental factors:

Market Cap $943 million

P/E 9.84

Dividend yield 2.49

Revenue expected to grow 7.30% this year and another 2.30% next year

Earnings estimated to increase 4.70% this year, an additional 7.10% next year and continue to compound at an annual rate of 7.00% for the next 5 years

Analysts and Investor Sentiment -- I don't buy stocks because everyone else is buying but I do realize that if major firms and investors are dumping a stock it's hard to make money swimming against the tide: