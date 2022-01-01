S&P Global Commodity Insights Upstream Capital and Operating Cost indices for the First-quarter 2022 see increases across the board, with costs expected to rise to over 8% by the end of 2022.
The Upstream Capital Costs Index (UCCI) increased by 2.8% and Upstream Operating Costs Index (UOCI) grew by 3% and quarter on quarter (q/q).
Increases were driven by rising raw material prices and continuing supply/demand disruption, which fed through into steel products, equipment, and chemicals. We expect that the cost escalation will continue through the year, with the UOCI ending 2022 up 8% and UCCI up 8.6%.
The most significant market movements for the Q1 2022 include:
Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.
This article was written by