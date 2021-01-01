We follow up on our previous update of Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) with a detailed price action analysis, as we observed significant developments in its price action.
In late May, AMZN formed a validated bear trap (significant rejection of selling momentum) and set up its near-term support. However, the market resolved that bear trap with a bull trap (significant rejection of buying momentum) in June, forming its near-term resistance.
Notably, the series of lower high bull traps don't augur well to recover its medium-term uptrend, as AMZN remains deeply mired in a bearish bias. Also, we have not observed a double bottom bear trap (a form of potent bear trap) that could help stanch its bearish momentum and turn the tide to recover its bullish bias subsequently.
As a result, we believe the risk/reward profile on AMZN is still not attractive enough, even though it should be at a near-term bottom. Therefore, we urge investors to be patient and wait for a deeper retracement to its intermediate support ($80) before considering adding exposure.
Our reverse cash flow model indicates that AMZN's valuation is better balanced. However, given its bearish bias and relatively weak free cash flow (FCF) profitability, we believe asking for a higher margin of safety is appropriate.
As such, we reiterate our Hold rating on AMZN stock.
An unmistakable double top bull trap formed in July 2021 that we missed as we didn't pay sufficient attention to its price action previously. Because if we did, we would never have missed it. The growth stocks collapse has taught us valuable lessons never to dismiss the prowess of the market, and to respect early warning signals from the market when significant bull/bear traps form.
A series of lower high bull traps then dominated AMZN's price action. But, the double top decisively ended its distribution phase (market selling slowly to prevent steep falls).
Accordingly, the market started to force rapid liquidations in AMZN stock. But, the adverse price action had preceded the revelations of its internal and macro headwinds impacting its e-commerce business. Therefore, price action provides investors with a forward-looking perspective of what the market is thinking.
Notably, its May bear trap has been resolved by another lower high bull trap in June (which is not constructive). If the market had intended for AMZN to retake its bullish bias, such lower high bull traps should not occur, and therefore, confirming its bearish momentum.
Given the forward-looking perspective of the market, we believe its e-commerce and macro headwinds have been priced in. The critical question is, to what extent? And whether its current valuation represents an attractive entry point for investors to consider.
We believe AMZN is at a near-term bottom. However, its June bull trap is unconstructive for its recovery, and we would prefer to watch how the price action re-tests its near-term resistance ($126) and assess the outcome before revising our rating. Also, given the proximity of its resistance level, we don't think the risk/reward profile of adding exposure here is attractive enough.
Despite its massive sell-off over the past six months, AMZN still delivered a 5Y CAGR of 18.31% (Vs. 10Y CAGR of 26.46%), and above the Invesco QQQ ETF's (QQQ) 5Y CAGR of 15.82%. Therefore, if we zoom out to its 5Y average performance, it's far from a disaster but a relatively healthy mean reversion from its frothy valuation levels.
|Stock
|AMZN
|Current market cap
|$1.18T
|Hurdle rate (CAGR)
|18%
|Projection through
|CQ2'26
|Required FCF yield in CQ2'26
|2.9%
|Assumed TTM FCF margin in CQ2'26
|7.5%
|Implied TTM revenue by CQ2'26
|$888.28B
AMZN reverse cash flow valuation model. Data source: S&P Cap IQ, author
We can parse how the market has valued AMZN over time using a reverse cash flow model. We applied a hurdle rate equivalent to its 5Y CAGR of 18%. As such, we also used the 5Y mean of its FCF yield of 2.9%. However, we used a lower TTM FCF margin of 7.5% (compared to the Street's consensus) to provide some margin of safety.
Investors need to carefully consider AMZN's FCF profitability, which has impacted its valuation over the past year. Due to the size of its lower-margin retail model, it markedly affects its higher-margin AWS and advertising business. Therefore, investors cannot just consider AWS as the critical driver but accord less significance to its retail business. Notably, due to its weak FCF profitability, its valuation is highly sensitive to changes in its FCF margins, as seen in FY21 (-3.1%) and FY22 estimates (2.7%).
Therefore, some authors have cautioned that Amazon is highly susceptible to operating leverage/deleverage, which is spot on. As a result, Amazon's move to improve its fixed costs leverage due to its past two years of excesses is commendable. But, it also highlighted a significant risk that investors may not have considered carefully before (including us): investing in its massive lower-margin retail business. Hence, investors should not just consider the upside of leverage but also the downside of deleverage and adjust their estimates of its FCF profitability accordingly.
Therefore, we think AMZN stock seems more well-balanced, but its risk/reward profile is not attractive enough. Moreover, the market is unlikely to re-rate it higher, given slower topline growth expectations. For instance, if we adjusted our entry level to its near-term resistance of $126, we would require AMZN to deliver a TTM revenue of $961B by CQ2'26, which is unlikely. Therefore, the bull trap seen at its near-term resistance is apt. As such, we posit that AMZN is unlikely to recover its medium-term bullish bias for some time.
We reiterate our Hold rating on AMZN stock. Its price action indicates a near-term bottom. However, we believe the significant bull trap in June will continue to keep AMZN mired in a bearish bias for a while.
Our valuation analysis also corroborates our price action. Therefore, we believe the risk/reward profile of adding AMZN stock at the current levels is not attractive enough.
We urge investors to be patient and consider a possible re-test of its intermediate support ($80) before adding more positions.
We help you to pick lower-risk entry points, ensuring you are able to capitalize on them with a higher probability of success and profit on their next wave up. Your membership also includes:
24/7 access to our model portfolios
Daily Tactical Market Analysis to sharpen your market awareness and avoid the emotional rollercoaster
Access to all our top stocks and earnings ideas
Access to all our charts with specific entry points
Real-time chatroom support
Real-time buy/sell/hedge alerts
Sign up now for a Risk-Free 14-Day free trial!
This article was written by
I'm Jere Wang, the principal analyst and founder of JR Research and Ultimate Growth Investing Marketplace service.
Ultimate Growth Investing is curated to help investors achieve 5x to 10x returns over the next five years.
As a growth-oriented investor myself, I am aware of the challenges investors face in their quest to find the right growth stocks. There are so many high-potential companies in the market. As these are emerging leaders, the due diligence required is even more crucial. All growth investors want multi-bagger returns. Unfortunately, most could hardly find the time to do the necessary work.
Therefore, our service is here to help these investors. We are full-time investors and traders. We work day-in, day-out to find the best opportunities for ourselves. Now, we are extending those opportunities to these investors through the service.
If you also prefer someone to do all the hard work for you, I invite you to try out our service.
Subscribe right now because you get to try out the service for 14 days FREE. Seeking Alpha's unconditional guarantee also protects your free trial.
Your billing only starts after the free trial. So there's absolutely no risk at all for you to subscribe. Upon subscription, you will have access to all of our investing resources. You will also have access to our Growth Portfolio.
Come and join our community of investors as we navigate the ups and down of the market together. All our best ideas are shared only with our community in the service. Hence, you will not be able to find them on the free site.
If you have any questions, feel free to send me a direct message. I'm here to help.
I look forward to connecting with you in Ultimate Growth Investing soon!
More About Me:
I was already a full-time investor and trader before I joined Seeking Alpha as a contributor. I enjoy sharing my experience, knowledge, and mistakes with fellow investors who don't have time to look at the market. It is not a part-time job that I do on the side. I depend on what I do for a living. I take these responsibilities very seriously.
I was previously an Executive Director with a global financial services corporation. I graduated with an Economics Degree from National University of Singapore [NUS]. NUS is Asia's #1 university according to Quacquarelli Symonds [QS] annual higher education ranking. It also held the #11 position in QS World University Rankings 2022.
I'm also a Commissioned Officer (Reservist) with the Singapore Armed Forces. I'm the Battalion Second-in-command of an Armored Regiment. I currently hold the rank of Major.
I love spending time researching high-quality growth companies. That also includes investing time analyzing their price action. In addition, it has allowed me to develop a clear understanding of how institutional investors play their game.
Our best research ideas in the service are highly actionable. We own our best ideas and have skin in the game. Our ideas are not just designed to be a good read. Therefore you wouldn't get abstract theories or concepts from us. You will only get timely and actionable ideas. These are also high probability and workable set-ups with lower-risk entry points.
My LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/jjere/
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AMZN either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.