U.S. IPO Weekly Recap: Just One Small IPO As Ivanhoe Electric Delays Pricing

Jun. 25, 2022 1:55 PM ETIE, GSUN, SKGRU, ICG, BSTG, WLGS, ONFO
Renaissance Capital IPO Research profile picture
Renaissance Capital IPO Research
6.91K Followers

Summary

  • The IPO market’s short week ended up being quieter than expected. Just one small IPO and one SPAC began trading, while the only major deal on the calendar delayed its pricing.
  • China-based Golden Sun Education priced at the low end to raise $18 million at a $70 million market cap.
  • After delaying its IPO, Ivanhoe Electric is the only major offering currently scheduled to price in the week ahead.

High Voltage Electric Power Lines At Sunset

imaginima/iStock via Getty Images

The IPO market's short week ended up being quieter than expected. Just one small IPO and one SPAC began trading, while the only major deal on the calendar delayed its pricing. Five IPOs and one SPAC submitted initial filings.

Mining billionaire Robert Friedland's Ivanhoe Electric (IE) delayed its IPO until next week, planning to raise $174 million at a $1.2 billion market cap. The company's mining projects are still in the exploration stage and are not expected to generate revenue for the foreseeable future.

China-based Golden Sun Education (GSUN) priced at the low end to raise $18 million at a $70 million market cap. The company provides Spanish tutorial services in China, with several facilities in the Yangtze River Delta. After soaring 308% on it first day, Golden Sun finished the week up 395%.

2 IPOs During the Week of June 20th, 2022
Issuer Business Deal Size Market Cap at IPO Price vs. Midpoint First Day Return Return at 06/24
Golden Sun Education (GSUN) $18M $70M -11% +308% +395%
Provides Spanish tutoring services in China.
SK Growth Opportunities (SKGRU) $200M $250M 0% -1% -1%
Blank check company backed by Korean conglomerate SK targeting ESG.
6 Filings During the Week of June 20th, 2022
Issuer Business Deal Size Sector Lead Underwriter
EOM Pharmaceuticals (EOM) $25M Health Care EF Hutton
Developing in-licensed therapies for inflammatory and ocular diseases.
Genelux (GNLX) $30M Health Care Benchmark
Phase 2 biotech developing oncolytic viral immunotherapies for solid tumors.
Intchains (ICG) $25M Technology Maxim
China-based fabless designer of ASIC chips for blockchain applications.
Biostage (OTC:BSTG) $12M Health Care Newbridge
Developing an esophageal implant using stem cell technology.
Ocean Capital Acq. (OCCAU.RC) $60M SPAC Ladenburg
Blank check company led by the CEO of Hong Kong's Hermitage Capital targeting established businesses.
WANG & LEE GROUP (WLGS) $16M Industrials Boustead
Provides design and contracting services to the construction industry in China.

This past week, we also released our 2Q 2022 US IPO Market Review, which provides detailed analysis of activity during the past quarter and outlook going forward.

Week Ahead

After delaying its IPO, Ivanhoe Electric is the only major offering currently scheduled to price in the week ahead. SPACs and micro-cap issuers may join the IPO calendar as well, with website owner Onfolio (ONFO) potentially raising $9 million.

Ivanhoe Electric is now expected to price as early as Monday. It did not disclose a reason for the delay, and a new SEC filing on Friday provided no material update. The company plans to raise $174 million at a $1.2 billion market cap. Led by mining billionaire Robert Friedland, the exploration-stage company is focused on developing mines from metal and mineral deposits, primarily in the US. Ivanhoe Electric's mining projects are not expected to generate meaningful revenue for the foreseeable future.

U.S. IPO Calendar
Issuer Business Deal Size Market Cap Price Range Shares Filed Top Bookrunners
Ivanhoe Electric (IE)Vancouver, Canada $174M$1,166M $11.75 - $12.5014,388,000 BMO Jefferies
Owns and develops US copper, gold, and other mineral and metal mining projects.

Street research is expected for one company, and lock-up periods will be expiring for up to two companies.

This past week, we released our 2Q 2022 US IPO Market Review, which provides detailed analysis of activity during the past quarter and outlook going forward.

IPO Market Snapshot

The Renaissance IPO Indices are market cap weighted baskets of newly public companies. As of 6/23/2022, the Renaissance IPO Index was down 45.0% year-to-date, while the S&P 500 was down 19.8%. Renaissance Capital's IPO ETF (IPO) tracks the index, and top ETF holdings include Airbnb (ABNB) and Snowflake (SNOW). The Renaissance International IPO Index was down 31.1% year-to-date, while the ACWX was down 18.7%. Renaissance Capital's International IPO ETF (IPOS) tracks the index, and top ETF holdings include Kuaishou (OTCPK:KUASF) and Nongfu Spring (OTCPK:NNFSF).

Original Post

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.

This article was written by

Renaissance Capital IPO Research profile picture
Renaissance Capital IPO Research
6.91K Followers
Renaissance Capital provides pre-IPO research to institutional investors and investment banks. The Firm manages two IPO-focused funds: The Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSE: IPO) and the Renaissance International IPO ETF (NYSE: IPOS). Individual investors can get a free overview of the IPO market on www.renaissancecapital.com, and try a free trial of our premium platform, IPO Pro (ipopro.renaissancecapital.com). Through Renaissance Capital’s pre-IPO research service, institutional investors get an independent opinion, in-depth fundamental analysis, and customizable financial models on all IPOs.
Follow
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.