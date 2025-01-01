The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with over 700 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend-related activity for companies on the Dividend Champions list.
In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflect the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.
In the past week, the following companies declared dividends which changed from their previous payouts.
Increases:
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Ex-Div
|
Pay
|
Old Rate
|
New Rate
|
Increase
|
Yield
|
Years
|
First Farmers Financial Corporation
|
6/29
|
7/15
|
0.4
|
0.42
|
5.00%
|
2.82%
|
32
|
Horizon Bancorp, Inc.
|
(HBNC)
|
7/7
|
7/22
|
0.15
|
0.16
|
6.67%
|
3.60%
|
12
|
The Kroger Co.
|
(KR)
|
8/12
|
9/1
|
0.21
|
0.26
|
23.81%
|
2.15%
|
17
|
Matson, Inc.
|
(MATX)
|
8/3
|
9/1
|
0.3
|
0.31
|
3.33%
|
1.71%
|
11
|
PSB Holdings, Inc.
|
7/14
|
7/29
|
0.23
|
0.25
|
8.70%
|
2.06%
|
29
|
Riverview Bancorp, Inc.
|
(RVSB)
|
7/7
|
7/21
|
0.055
|
0.06
|
9.09%
|
3.66%
|
8
|
John Wiley & Sons, Inc.
|
(WLY)
|
7/5
|
7/20
|
0.345
|
0.3475
|
0.72%
|
2.92%
|
29
|
Worthington Industries, Inc.
|
(WOR)
|
9/14
|
9/29
|
0.28
|
0.31
|
10.71%
|
2.67%
|
12
Decreases:
None
These companies have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.
Monday, Jun 27 (Ex Div 6/28)
None
Tuesday, Jun 28 (Ex-Div 6/29)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Agree Realty Corporation
|
(ADC)
|
7/14
|
0.234
|
74.12
|
3.79%
|
10
|
Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp.
|
(AQN)
|
7/15
|
0.1808
|
13.86
|
5.22%
|
14
|
Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc.
|
(ARE)
|
7/15
|
1.18
|
143.53
|
3.29%
|
12
|
AvalonBay Communities, Inc.
|
(AVB)
|
7/15
|
1.59
|
195.15
|
3.26%
|
10
|
AXIS Capital Holdings Limited
|
(AXS)
|
7/15
|
0.43
|
57.69
|
2.98%
|
20
|
BancFirst Corporation
|
(BANF)
|
7/15
|
0.36
|
94.98
|
1.52%
|
28
|
Franklin Resources, Inc.
|
(BEN)
|
7/15
|
0.29
|
25.34
|
4.58%
|
42
|
Camden Property Trust
|
(CPT)
|
7/15
|
0.94
|
135.11
|
2.78%
|
12
|
CareTrust REIT, Inc.
|
(CTRE)
|
7/15
|
0.275
|
18.5
|
5.95%
|
9
|
Dillard's, Inc.
|
(DDS)
|
8/1
|
0.2
|
259.85
|
0.31%
|
11
|
Amdocs Limited
|
(DOX)
|
7/29
|
0.395
|
84.88
|
1.86%
|
11
|
EastGroup Properties, Inc.
|
(EGP)
|
7/15
|
1.1
|
163.5
|
2.69%
|
11
|
The Ensign Group, Inc.
|
(ENSG)
|
7/29
|
0.055
|
75.25
|
0.29%
|
15
|
Essex Property Trust, Inc.
|
(ESS)
|
7/15
|
2.2
|
261.71
|
3.36%
|
28
|
First Bancorp
|
(FBNC)
|
7/25
|
0.22
|
34.89
|
2.52%
|
5
|
Four Corners Property Trust, Inc.
|
(FCPT)
|
7/15
|
0.3325
|
27.06
|
4.92%
|
7
|
Fifth Third Bancorp
|
(FITB)
|
7/15
|
0.3
|
35.22
|
3.41%
|
11
|
First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc.
|
(FR)
|
7/18
|
0.295
|
49.07
|
2.40%
|
10
|
FirstService Corporation
|
(FSV)
|
7/7
|
0.2025
|
123.58
|
0.66%
|
8
|
Humana Inc.
|
(HUM)
|
7/29
|
0.7875
|
456.81
|
0.69%
|
12
|
Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc.
|
(IIPR)
|
7/15
|
1.75
|
119.33
|
5.87%
|
6
|
Investar Holding Corporation
|
(ISTR)
|
7/29
|
0.09
|
21.7
|
1.66%
|
9
|
Illinois Tool Works Inc.
|
(ITW)
|
7/14
|
1.22
|
187.92
|
2.60%
|
47
|
Kilroy Realty Corporation
|
(KRC)
|
7/13
|
0.52
|
54.24
|
3.83%
|
6
|
Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc.
|
(LECO)
|
7/15
|
0.56
|
125.78
|
1.78%
|
27
|
Lennox International Inc.
|
(LII)
|
7/15
|
1.06
|
203.64
|
2.08%
|
13
|
Mondelez International, Inc.
|
(MDLZ)
|
7/14
|
0.35
|
62.65
|
2.23%
|
10
|
Monolithic Power Systems, Inc.
|
(MPWR)
|
7/15
|
0.75
|
419.41
|
0.72%
|
5
|
National Fuel Gas Company
|
(NFG)
|
7/15
|
0.475
|
65.98
|
2.88%
|
52
|
Nucor Corporation
|
(NUE)
|
8/11
|
0.5
|
111.06
|
1.80%
|
49
|
Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc.
|
(REXR)
|
7/15
|
0.315
|
59.53
|
2.12%
|
9
|
Regal Rexnord Corporation
|
(RRX)
|
7/14
|
0.35
|
117.21
|
1.19%
|
18
|
SL Green Realty Corp.
|
(SLG)
|
7/15
|
0.3108
|
49.49
|
7.54%
|
11
|
STAG Industrial, Inc.
|
(STAG)
|
7/15
|
0.121667
|
32.19
|
4.54%
|
12
|
Steel Dynamics, Inc.
|
(STLD)
|
7/15
|
0.34
|
68.89
|
1.97%
|
12
|
STORE Capital Corporation
|
(STOR)
|
7/15
|
0.385
|
27.01
|
5.70%
|
7
|
Sun Communities, Inc.
|
(SUI)
|
7/15
|
0.88
|
162.8
|
2.16%
|
6
|
Stryker Corporation
|
(SYK)
|
7/29
|
0.695
|
204.43
|
1.36%
|
29
|
TowneBank
|
(TOWN)
|
7/12
|
0.23
|
28.27
|
3.25%
|
11
|
Terreno Realty Corporation
|
(TRNO)
|
7/14
|
0.34
|
58.94
|
2.31%
|
11
|
U.S. Bancorp
|
(USB)
|
7/15
|
0.46
|
47.52
|
3.87%
|
11
|
W. P. Carey Inc.
|
(WPC)
|
7/15
|
1.059
|
85.78
|
4.94%
|
25
|
Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company
|
(WTW)
|
7/15
|
0.82
|
204.95
|
1.60%
|
6
|
The York Water Company
|
(YORW)
|
7/15
|
0.1949
|
39.77
|
1.96%
|
24
Wednesday, Jun 29 (Ex-Div 6/30)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.
|
(APD)
|
8/8
|
1.62
|
252.08
|
2.57%
|
40
|
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company
|
(BMY)
|
8/1
|
0.54
|
78.96
|
2.74%
|
13
|
Cardinal Health, Inc.
|
(CAH)
|
7/15
|
0.4957
|
54.45
|
3.64%
|
26
|
CubeSmart
|
(CUBE)
|
7/15
|
0.43
|
43.52
|
3.95%
|
12
|
Fulton Financial Corporation
|
(FULT)
|
7/15
|
0.15
|
14.8
|
4.05%
|
8
|
General Dynamics Corporation
|
(GD)
|
8/5
|
1.26
|
222.33
|
2.27%
|
31
|
HEICO Corporation
|
(HEI)
|
7/15
|
0.09
|
132
|
0.14%
|
14
|
Ingredion Incorporated
|
(INGR)
|
7/26
|
0.65
|
88.4
|
2.94%
|
11
|
Morningstar, Inc.
|
(MORN)
|
7/29
|
0.36
|
249.41
|
0.58%
|
12
|
Realty Income Corporation
|
(O)
|
7/15
|
0.2475
|
69.19
|
4.29%
|
29
|
Philip Morris International Inc.
|
(PM)
|
7/15
|
1.25
|
103.4
|
4.84%
|
14
|
Royal Gold, Inc.
|
(RGLD)
|
7/15
|
0.35
|
109.68
|
1.28%
|
21
|
Raymond James Financial, Inc.
|
(RJF)
|
7/15
|
0.34
|
92.5
|
1.47%
|
10
|
Republic Services, Inc.
|
(RSG)
|
7/15
|
0.46
|
129.9
|
1.42%
|
19
|
ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc.
|
(SFBS)
|
7/8
|
0.23
|
77.8
|
1.18%
|
9
|
State Street Corporation
|
(STT)
|
7/11
|
0.57
|
66.27
|
3.44%
|
11
|
Sysco Corporation
|
(SYY)
|
7/22
|
0.49
|
85.57
|
2.29%
|
52
|
Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc.
|
(WASH)
|
7/8
|
0.54
|
48.99
|
4.41%
|
11
Thursday, Jun 30 (Ex-Div 7/1)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Agilent Technologies, Inc.
|
(A)
|
7/27
|
0.21
|
121.29
|
0.69%
|
11
|
Bank of South Carolina Corporation
|
(BKSC)
|
7/29
|
0.17
|
16.75
|
4.06%
|
11
|
The Bank of Nova Scotia
|
(BNS)
|
7/27
|
1.03 CAD
|
58.58
|
5.49%
|
6
|
Dollar General Corporation
|
(DG)
|
7/19
|
0.55
|
247.9
|
0.89%
|
8
|
Edison International
|
(EIX)
|
7/31
|
0.7
|
62.79
|
4.46%
|
19
|
Globe Life Inc.
|
(GL)
|
8/1
|
0.2075
|
99.16
|
0.84%
|
17
|
Main Street Capital
|
(MAIN)
|
7/15
|
0.215
|
38.43
|
6.71%
|
12
|
Thor Industries, Inc.
|
(THO)
|
7/19
|
0.43
|
79.4
|
2.17%
|
12
Friday, Jul 1 (Ex-Div 7/5)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Comcast Corporation
|
(CMCSA)
|
7/27
|
0.27
|
39.57
|
2.73%
|
15
|
Cisco Systems, Inc.
|
(CSCO)
|
7/27
|
0.38
|
44.1
|
3.45%
|
12
|
Quest Diagnostics Incorporated
|
(DGX)
|
7/20
|
0.66
|
140.31
|
1.88%
|
11
|
Erie Indemnity Company
|
(ERIE)
|
7/20
|
1.11
|
190.96
|
2.33%
|
32
|
Healthcare Trust of America, Inc.
|
(HTA)
|
7/15
|
0.325
|
27.76
|
4.68%
|
10
|
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
|
(JPM)
|
7/31
|
1
|
117.32
|
3.41%
|
11
|
John Wiley & Sons, Inc.
|
(WLY)
|
7/20
|
0.3475
|
47.62
|
2.92%
|
29
The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields…or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Yield
|
Automatic Data Processing, Inc.
|
(ADP)
|
7/1
|
1.04
|
1.9%
|
Ameren Corporation
|
(AEE)
|
6/30
|
0.59
|
2.7%
|
Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation
|
(AGM)
|
6/30
|
0.95
|
3.9%
|
Albemarle Corporation
|
(ALB)
|
7/1
|
0.395
|
0.7%
|
The Allstate Corporation
|
(ALL)
|
7/1
|
0.85
|
2.7%
|
Allegion plc
|
(ALLE)
|
6/30
|
0.41
|
1.6%
|
Atrion Corporation
|
(ATRI)
|
6/30
|
1.95
|
1.2%
|
Broadcom Inc.
|
(AVGO)
|
6/30
|
4.1
|
3.2%
|
Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation
|
(BAH)
|
6/30
|
0.43
|
1.9%
|
Brookfield Asset Management Inc.
|
(BAM)
|
6/30
|
0.14
|
1.2%
|
Baxter International Inc.
|
(BAX)
|
7/1
|
0.29
|
1.7%
|
Best Buy Co., Inc.
|
(BBY)
|
7/5
|
0.88
|
4.7%
|
Becton, Dickinson and Company
|
(BDX)
|
6/30
|
0.87
|
1.4%
|
Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P.
|
(BEP)
|
6/30
|
0.32
|
3.7%
|
Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P.
|
(BIP)
|
6/30
|
0.36
|
3.9%
|
Popular, Inc.
|
(BPOP)
|
7/1
|
0.55
|
2.8%
|
Cadence Bank
|
(CADE)
|
7/1
|
0.22
|
3.7%
|
Crown Castle International Corp.
|
(CCI)
|
6/30
|
1.47
|
3.4%
|
C&F Financial Corporation
|
(CFFI)
|
7/1
|
0.4
|
3.5%
|
C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc.
|
(CHRW)
|
7/1
|
0.55
|
2.1%
|
Comerica Incorporated
|
(CMA)
|
7/1
|
0.68
|
3.6%
|
Canadian National Railway Company
|
(CNI)
|
6/30
|
0.7325 CAD
|
2.0%
|
ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc.
|
(COFS)
|
6/30
|
0.25
|
5.1%
|
Chesapeake Utilities Corporation
|
(CPK)
|
7/5
|
0.535
|
1.8%
|
CSG Systems International, Inc.
|
(CSGS)
|
6/29
|
0.265
|
1.8%
|
Capital Southwest
|
(CSWC)
|
6/30
|
0.48
|
10.2%
|
Community Trust Bancorp, Inc.
|
(CTBI)
|
7/1
|
0.4
|
3.9%
|
CTO Realty Growth, Inc.
|
(CTO)
|
6/30
|
1.12
|
7.4%
|
Curtiss-Wright Corporation
|
(CW)
|
7/1
|
0.19
|
0.6%
|
Digital Realty Trust, Inc.
|
(DLR)
|
6/30
|
1.22
|
3.5%
|
Domino's Pizza, Inc.
|
(DPZ)
|
6/30
|
1.1
|
1.1%
|
Enterprise Financial Services Corp
|
(EFSC)
|
6/30
|
0.22
|
2.1%
|
Eversource Energy
|
(ES)
|
6/30
|
0.6375
|
3.1%
|
Extra Space Storage Inc.
|
(EXR)
|
6/30
|
1.5
|
3.5%
|
First Capital, Inc.
|
(FCAP)
|
6/30
|
0.26
|
3.9%
|
First Financial Bankshares, Inc.
|
(FFIN)
|
7/1
|
0.17
|
1.7%
|
First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc.
|
(FGBI)
|
6/30
|
0.16
|
2.7%
|
First Horizon Corporation
|
(FHN)
|
7/1
|
0.15
|
2.7%
|
Financial Institutions, Inc.
|
(FISI)
|
7/5
|
0.29
|
4.1%
|
Farmers National Banc Corp.
|
(FMNB)
|
6/30
|
0.16
|
4.3%
|
Fidelity National Financial, Inc.
|
(FNF)
|
6/30
|
0.44
|
4.7%
|
Franco-Nevada Corporation
|
(FNV)
|
6/30
|
0.32
|
0.9%
|
First Savings Financial Group, Inc.
|
(FSFG)
|
6/30
|
0.13
|
2.2%
|
Gladstone Investment
|
(GAIN)
|
6/30
|
0.075
|
6.5%
|
GATX Corporation
|
(GATX)
|
6/30
|
0.52
|
2.2%
|
Gilead Sciences, Inc.
|
(GILD)
|
6/29
|
0.73
|
4.6%
|
Corning Incorporated
|
(GLW)
|
6/29
|
0.27
|
3.3%
|
Genuine Parts Company
|
(GPC)
|
7/1
|
0.895
|
2.6%
|
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
|
(GS)
|
6/29
|
2
|
2.6%
|
Global Water Resources, Inc.
|
(GWRS)
|
6/30
|
0.02458
|
2.1%
|
Hillenbrand, Inc.
|
(HI)
|
6/30
|
0.2175
|
2.1%
|
The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc.
|
(HIG)
|
7/5
|
0.385
|
2.3%
|
Horace Mann Educators Corporation
|
(HMN)
|
6/30
|
0.32
|
3.4%
|
Hooker Furnishings Corporation
|
(HOFT)
|
6/30
|
0.2
|
4.8%
|
H&R Block, Inc.
|
(HRB)
|
7/1
|
0.27
|
3.1%
|
Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc.
|
(HWBK)
|
7/1
|
0.17
|
2.8%
|
Intercontinental Exchange, Inc.
|
(ICE)
|
6/30
|
0.38
|
1.6%
|
ITT Inc
|
(ITT)
|
7/5
|
0.264
|
1.5%
|
Kimberly-Clark Corporation
|
(KMB)
|
7/5
|
1.16
|
3.5%
|
The Coca-Cola Company
|
(KO)
|
7/1
|
0.44
|
2.8%
|
Lancaster Colony Corporation
|
(LANC)
|
6/30
|
0.8
|
2.4%
|
Gladstone Land Corporation
|
(LAND)
|
6/30
|
0.0454
|
2.4%
|
Main Street Capital
|
(MAIN)
|
6/30
|
0.075
|
2.3%
|
Merchants Bancorp
|
(MBIN)
|
7/1
|
0.07
|
1.2%
|
McKesson Corporation
|
(MCK)
|
7/1
|
0.47
|
0.6%
|
Mercury General Corporation
|
(MCY)
|
6/30
|
0.635
|
5.8%
|
MDU Resources Group, Inc.
|
(MDU)
|
7/1
|
0.2175
|
3.1%
|
Martin Marietta Materials, Inc.
|
(MLM)
|
6/30
|
0.61
|
0.8%
|
Marten Transport, Ltd.
|
(MRTN)
|
6/30
|
0.06
|
1.4%
|
M&T Bank Corporation
|
(MTB)
|
6/30
|
1.2
|
2.9%
|
NewMarket Corporation
|
(NEU)
|
7/1
|
2.1
|
2.8%
|
New Jersey Resources Corporation
|
(NJR)
|
7/1
|
0.3625
|
3.3%
|
NIKE, Inc.
|
(NKE)
|
7/1
|
0.305
|
1.1%
|
National Storage Affiliates Trust
|
(NSA)
|
6/30
|
0.55
|
4.3%
|
NorthWestern Corporation
|
(NWE)
|
6/30
|
0.63
|
4.3%
|
NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc.
|
(NXRT)
|
6/30
|
0.38
|
2.5%
|
Universal Display Corporation
|
(OLED)
|
6/30
|
0.3
|
1.1%
|
Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.
|
(PB)
|
7/1
|
0.52
|
3.0%
|
Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated
|
(PEG)
|
6/30
|
0.54
|
3.5%
|
PepsiCo, Inc.
|
(PEP)
|
6/30
|
1.15
|
2.8%
|
Prologis, Inc.
|
(PLD)
|
6/30
|
0.79
|
2.6%
|
Douglas Dynamics, Inc.
|
(PLOW)
|
6/30
|
0.29
|
3.9%
|
Power Integrations, Inc.
|
(POWI)
|
6/30
|
0.18
|
0.9%
|
Regions Financial Corporation
|
(RF)
|
7/1
|
0.17
|
3.5%
|
RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd.
|
(RNR)
|
6/30
|
0.37
|
0.9%
|
Service Corporation International
|
(SCI)
|
6/30
|
0.25
|
1.5%
|
Simmons First National Corporation
|
(SFNC)
|
7/5
|
0.19
|
3.5%
|
South Jersey Industries, Inc.
|
(SJI)
|
7/5
|
0.31
|
3.6%
|
Summit Financial Group, Inc.
|
(SMMF)
|
6/30
|
0.18
|
2.5%
|
Synovus Financial Corp.
|
(SNV)
|
7/1
|
0.34
|
3.7%
|
SpartanNash Company
|
(SPTN)
|
6/30
|
0.21
|
2.8%
|
Spire Inc.
|
(SR)
|
7/5
|
0.685
|
3.7%
|
STERIS plc
|
(STE)
|
6/28
|
0.43
|
0.8%
|
Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc.
|
(SYBT)
|
7/1
|
0.28
|
1.9%
|
Telephone and Data Systems, Inc.
|
(TDS)
|
6/30
|
0.18
|
4.4%
|
First Financial Corporation
|
(THFF)
|
7/1
|
0.54
|
2.4%
|
T. Rowe Price Group, Inc.
|
(TROW)
|
6/29
|
1.2
|
4.0%
|
The Travelers Companies, Inc.
|
(TRV)
|
6/30
|
0.93
|
2.2%
|
United Bankshares Inc.
|
(UBSI)
|
7/1
|
0.36
|
4.0%
|
United Community Banks, Inc.
|
(UCBI)
|
7/5
|
0.21
|
2.7%
|
UGI Corporation
|
(UGI)
|
7/1
|
0.36
|
3.6%
|
Universal Health Realty Income Trust
|
(UHT)
|
6/30
|
0.71
|
5.2%
|
UMB Financial Corporation
|
(UMBF)
|
7/1
|
0.37
|
1.7%
|
UnitedHealth Group Incorporated
|
(UNH)
|
6/28
|
1.65
|
1.3%
|
Union Pacific Corporation
|
(UNP)
|
6/30
|
1.3
|
2.4%
|
Vishay Intertechnology, Inc.
|
(VSH)
|
6/29
|
0.1
|
2.2%
|
Worthington Industries, Inc.
|
(WOR)
|
6/29
|
0.28
|
2.4%
|
WesBanco, Inc.
|
(WSBC)
|
7/1
|
0.34
|
4.2%
|
The Western Union Company
|
(WU)
|
6/30
|
0.235
|
5.6%
I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.
Looking for more in depth analysis of high quality dividend stocks? Check out the Dividend Kings marketplace service!
This article was written by
I am the curator of the Dividend Champions list, a monthly publication of companies with a history of consistently increasing their dividends. My primary investing focus is in deep value and dividend paying stocks, but I am constantly exploring alternative strategies. I have a Ph.D in Chemistry from Rice University and have earned the CFA Institute Investment Foundations certificate. I am a contributor to The Dividend Kings marketplace service.
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BMY, HBNC, O, SYY, CSCO, CMCSA, BAH, BAM, BAX either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.