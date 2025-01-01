PM Images/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Introduction

The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with over 700 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend-related activity for companies on the Dividend Champions list.

In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflect the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.

Dividend Changes

In the past week, the following companies declared dividends which changed from their previous payouts.

Increases:

Company Symbol Ex-Div Pay Old Rate New Rate Increase Yield Years First Farmers Financial Corporation (OTCQX:FFMR) 6/29 7/15 0.4 0.42 5.00% 2.82% 32 Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (HBNC) 7/7 7/22 0.15 0.16 6.67% 3.60% 12 The Kroger Co. (KR) 8/12 9/1 0.21 0.26 23.81% 2.15% 17 Matson, Inc. (MATX) 8/3 9/1 0.3 0.31 3.33% 1.71% 11 PSB Holdings, Inc. (OTCQX:PSBQ) 7/14 7/29 0.23 0.25 8.70% 2.06% 29 Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (RVSB) 7/7 7/21 0.055 0.06 9.09% 3.66% 8 John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (WLY) 7/5 7/20 0.345 0.3475 0.72% 2.92% 29 Worthington Industries, Inc. (WOR) 9/14 9/29 0.28 0.31 10.71% 2.67% 12

Decreases:

None

Last Chance to Buy

These companies have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.

Monday, Jun 27 (Ex Div 6/28)

None

Tuesday, Jun 28 (Ex-Div 6/29)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Agree Realty Corporation (ADC) 7/14 0.234 74.12 3.79% 10 Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN) 7/15 0.1808 13.86 5.22% 14 Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (ARE) 7/15 1.18 143.53 3.29% 12 AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (AVB) 7/15 1.59 195.15 3.26% 10 AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (AXS) 7/15 0.43 57.69 2.98% 20 BancFirst Corporation (BANF) 7/15 0.36 94.98 1.52% 28 Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN) 7/15 0.29 25.34 4.58% 42 Camden Property Trust (CPT) 7/15 0.94 135.11 2.78% 12 CareTrust REIT, Inc. (CTRE) 7/15 0.275 18.5 5.95% 9 Dillard's, Inc. (DDS) 8/1 0.2 259.85 0.31% 11 Amdocs Limited (DOX) 7/29 0.395 84.88 1.86% 11 EastGroup Properties, Inc. (EGP) 7/15 1.1 163.5 2.69% 11 The Ensign Group, Inc. (ENSG) 7/29 0.055 75.25 0.29% 15 Essex Property Trust, Inc. (ESS) 7/15 2.2 261.71 3.36% 28 First Bancorp (FBNC) 7/25 0.22 34.89 2.52% 5 Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (FCPT) 7/15 0.3325 27.06 4.92% 7 Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) 7/15 0.3 35.22 3.41% 11 First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (FR) 7/18 0.295 49.07 2.40% 10 FirstService Corporation (FSV) 7/7 0.2025 123.58 0.66% 8 Humana Inc. (HUM) 7/29 0.7875 456.81 0.69% 12 Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (IIPR) 7/15 1.75 119.33 5.87% 6 Investar Holding Corporation (ISTR) 7/29 0.09 21.7 1.66% 9 Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW) 7/14 1.22 187.92 2.60% 47 Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC) 7/13 0.52 54.24 3.83% 6 Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (LECO) 7/15 0.56 125.78 1.78% 27 Lennox International Inc. (LII) 7/15 1.06 203.64 2.08% 13 Mondelez International, Inc. (MDLZ) 7/14 0.35 62.65 2.23% 10 Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (MPWR) 7/15 0.75 419.41 0.72% 5 National Fuel Gas Company (NFG) 7/15 0.475 65.98 2.88% 52 Nucor Corporation (NUE) 8/11 0.5 111.06 1.80% 49 Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (REXR) 7/15 0.315 59.53 2.12% 9 Regal Rexnord Corporation (RRX) 7/14 0.35 117.21 1.19% 18 SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG) 7/15 0.3108 49.49 7.54% 11 STAG Industrial, Inc. (STAG) 7/15 0.121667 32.19 4.54% 12 Steel Dynamics, Inc. (STLD) 7/15 0.34 68.89 1.97% 12 STORE Capital Corporation (STOR) 7/15 0.385 27.01 5.70% 7 Sun Communities, Inc. (SUI) 7/15 0.88 162.8 2.16% 6 Stryker Corporation (SYK) 7/29 0.695 204.43 1.36% 29 TowneBank (TOWN) 7/12 0.23 28.27 3.25% 11 Terreno Realty Corporation (TRNO) 7/14 0.34 58.94 2.31% 11 U.S. Bancorp (USB) 7/15 0.46 47.52 3.87% 11 W. P. Carey Inc. (WPC) 7/15 1.059 85.78 4.94% 25 Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (WTW) 7/15 0.82 204.95 1.60% 6 The York Water Company (YORW) 7/15 0.1949 39.77 1.96% 24

Wednesday, Jun 29 (Ex-Div 6/30)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (APD) 8/8 1.62 252.08 2.57% 40 Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) 8/1 0.54 78.96 2.74% 13 Cardinal Health, Inc. (CAH) 7/15 0.4957 54.45 3.64% 26 CubeSmart (CUBE) 7/15 0.43 43.52 3.95% 12 Fulton Financial Corporation (FULT) 7/15 0.15 14.8 4.05% 8 General Dynamics Corporation (GD) 8/5 1.26 222.33 2.27% 31 HEICO Corporation (HEI) 7/15 0.09 132 0.14% 14 Ingredion Incorporated (INGR) 7/26 0.65 88.4 2.94% 11 Morningstar, Inc. (MORN) 7/29 0.36 249.41 0.58% 12 Realty Income Corporation (O) 7/15 0.2475 69.19 4.29% 29 Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) 7/15 1.25 103.4 4.84% 14 Royal Gold, Inc. (RGLD) 7/15 0.35 109.68 1.28% 21 Raymond James Financial, Inc. (RJF) 7/15 0.34 92.5 1.47% 10 Republic Services, Inc. (RSG) 7/15 0.46 129.9 1.42% 19 ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (SFBS) 7/8 0.23 77.8 1.18% 9 State Street Corporation (STT) 7/11 0.57 66.27 3.44% 11 Sysco Corporation (SYY) 7/22 0.49 85.57 2.29% 52 Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (WASH) 7/8 0.54 48.99 4.41% 11

Thursday, Jun 30 (Ex-Div 7/1)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Agilent Technologies, Inc. (A) 7/27 0.21 121.29 0.69% 11 Bank of South Carolina Corporation (BKSC) 7/29 0.17 16.75 4.06% 11 The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) 7/27 1.03 CAD 58.58 5.49% 6 Dollar General Corporation (DG) 7/19 0.55 247.9 0.89% 8 Edison International (EIX) 7/31 0.7 62.79 4.46% 19 Globe Life Inc. (GL) 8/1 0.2075 99.16 0.84% 17 Main Street Capital (MAIN) 7/15 0.215 38.43 6.71% 12 Thor Industries, Inc. (THO) 7/19 0.43 79.4 2.17% 12

Friday, Jul 1 (Ex-Div 7/5)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) 7/27 0.27 39.57 2.73% 15 Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) 7/27 0.38 44.1 3.45% 12 Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (DGX) 7/20 0.66 140.31 1.88% 11 Erie Indemnity Company (ERIE) 7/20 1.11 190.96 2.33% 32 Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (HTA) 7/15 0.325 27.76 4.68% 10 JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) 7/31 1 117.32 3.41% 11 John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (WLY) 7/20 0.3475 47.62 2.92% 29

Money on the Way

The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields…or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Yield Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP) 7/1 1.04 1.9% Ameren Corporation (AEE) 6/30 0.59 2.7% Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (AGM) 6/30 0.95 3.9% Albemarle Corporation (ALB) 7/1 0.395 0.7% The Allstate Corporation (ALL) 7/1 0.85 2.7% Allegion plc (ALLE) 6/30 0.41 1.6% Atrion Corporation (ATRI) 6/30 1.95 1.2% Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) 6/30 4.1 3.2% Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH) 6/30 0.43 1.9% Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (BAM) 6/30 0.14 1.2% Baxter International Inc. (BAX) 7/1 0.29 1.7% Best Buy Co., Inc. (BBY) 7/5 0.88 4.7% Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) 6/30 0.87 1.4% Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (BEP) 6/30 0.32 3.7% Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (BIP) 6/30 0.36 3.9% Popular, Inc. (BPOP) 7/1 0.55 2.8% Cadence Bank (CADE) 7/1 0.22 3.7% Crown Castle International Corp. (CCI) 6/30 1.47 3.4% C&F Financial Corporation (CFFI) 7/1 0.4 3.5% C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (CHRW) 7/1 0.55 2.1% Comerica Incorporated (CMA) 7/1 0.68 3.6% Canadian National Railway Company (CNI) 6/30 0.7325 CAD 2.0% ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. (COFS) 6/30 0.25 5.1% Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (CPK) 7/5 0.535 1.8% CSG Systems International, Inc. (CSGS) 6/29 0.265 1.8% Capital Southwest (CSWC) 6/30 0.48 10.2% Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (CTBI) 7/1 0.4 3.9% CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (CTO) 6/30 1.12 7.4% Curtiss-Wright Corporation (CW) 7/1 0.19 0.6% Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (DLR) 6/30 1.22 3.5% Domino's Pizza, Inc. (DPZ) 6/30 1.1 1.1% Enterprise Financial Services Corp (EFSC) 6/30 0.22 2.1% Eversource Energy (ES) 6/30 0.6375 3.1% Extra Space Storage Inc. (EXR) 6/30 1.5 3.5% First Capital, Inc. (FCAP) 6/30 0.26 3.9% First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (FFIN) 7/1 0.17 1.7% First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (FGBI) 6/30 0.16 2.7% First Horizon Corporation (FHN) 7/1 0.15 2.7% Financial Institutions, Inc. (FISI) 7/5 0.29 4.1% Farmers National Banc Corp. (FMNB) 6/30 0.16 4.3% Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (FNF) 6/30 0.44 4.7% Franco-Nevada Corporation (FNV) 6/30 0.32 0.9% First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (FSFG) 6/30 0.13 2.2% Gladstone Investment (GAIN) 6/30 0.075 6.5% GATX Corporation (GATX) 6/30 0.52 2.2% Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) 6/29 0.73 4.6% Corning Incorporated (GLW) 6/29 0.27 3.3% Genuine Parts Company (GPC) 7/1 0.895 2.6% The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS) 6/29 2 2.6% Global Water Resources, Inc. (GWRS) 6/30 0.02458 2.1% Hillenbrand, Inc. (HI) 6/30 0.2175 2.1% The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (HIG) 7/5 0.385 2.3% Horace Mann Educators Corporation (HMN) 6/30 0.32 3.4% Hooker Furnishings Corporation (HOFT) 6/30 0.2 4.8% H&R Block, Inc. (HRB) 7/1 0.27 3.1% Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (HWBK) 7/1 0.17 2.8% Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (ICE) 6/30 0.38 1.6% ITT Inc (ITT) 7/5 0.264 1.5% Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB) 7/5 1.16 3.5% The Coca-Cola Company (KO) 7/1 0.44 2.8% Lancaster Colony Corporation (LANC) 6/30 0.8 2.4% Gladstone Land Corporation (LAND) 6/30 0.0454 2.4% Main Street Capital (MAIN) 6/30 0.075 2.3% Merchants Bancorp (MBIN) 7/1 0.07 1.2% McKesson Corporation (MCK) 7/1 0.47 0.6% Mercury General Corporation (MCY) 6/30 0.635 5.8% MDU Resources Group, Inc. (MDU) 7/1 0.2175 3.1% Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (MLM) 6/30 0.61 0.8% Marten Transport, Ltd. (MRTN) 6/30 0.06 1.4% M&T Bank Corporation (MTB) 6/30 1.2 2.9% NewMarket Corporation (NEU) 7/1 2.1 2.8% New Jersey Resources Corporation (NJR) 7/1 0.3625 3.3% NIKE, Inc. (NKE) 7/1 0.305 1.1% National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA) 6/30 0.55 4.3% NorthWestern Corporation (NWE) 6/30 0.63 4.3% NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NXRT) 6/30 0.38 2.5% Universal Display Corporation (OLED) 6/30 0.3 1.1% Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (PB) 7/1 0.52 3.0% Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (PEG) 6/30 0.54 3.5% PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP) 6/30 1.15 2.8% Prologis, Inc. (PLD) 6/30 0.79 2.6% Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (PLOW) 6/30 0.29 3.9% Power Integrations, Inc. (POWI) 6/30 0.18 0.9% Regions Financial Corporation (RF) 7/1 0.17 3.5% RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (RNR) 6/30 0.37 0.9% Service Corporation International (SCI) 6/30 0.25 1.5% Simmons First National Corporation (SFNC) 7/5 0.19 3.5% South Jersey Industries, Inc. (SJI) 7/5 0.31 3.6% Summit Financial Group, Inc. (SMMF) 6/30 0.18 2.5% Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV) 7/1 0.34 3.7% SpartanNash Company (SPTN) 6/30 0.21 2.8% Spire Inc. (SR) 7/5 0.685 3.7% STERIS plc (STE) 6/28 0.43 0.8% Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (SYBT) 7/1 0.28 1.9% Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (TDS) 6/30 0.18 4.4% First Financial Corporation (THFF) 7/1 0.54 2.4% T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (TROW) 6/29 1.2 4.0% The Travelers Companies, Inc. (TRV) 6/30 0.93 2.2% United Bankshares Inc. (UBSI) 7/1 0.36 4.0% United Community Banks, Inc. (UCBI) 7/5 0.21 2.7% UGI Corporation (UGI) 7/1 0.36 3.6% Universal Health Realty Income Trust (UHT) 6/30 0.71 5.2% UMB Financial Corporation (UMBF) 7/1 0.37 1.7% UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) 6/28 1.65 1.3% Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) 6/30 1.3 2.4% Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (VSH) 6/29 0.1 2.2% Worthington Industries, Inc. (WOR) 6/29 0.28 2.4% WesBanco, Inc. (WSBC) 7/1 0.34 4.2% The Western Union Company (WU) 6/30 0.235 5.6%

Conclusion

I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.