We present a follow-up on our previous November article on CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) with a detailed price action analysis. However, before that, we would like to update our readers that another analyst previously covered CRSP. Therefore, if you would like a more detailed treatment of CRSP's scientific work, please refer to our previous article.
In this article, we will focus on the significant price action structures for CRSP and why we think it's an opportune time to cut exposure. We observed that CRSP's bullish bias has reversed after its double top bull trap in June 2021. Accordingly, our previous Buy rating was too optimistic, as our previous analyst didn't pay attention to market dynamics.
Moreover, the market formed another bull trap (significant rejection of buying momentum) two weeks before its Innovation Day. Notably, the bull trap has remained intact as the market rejected further buying momentum. Moreover, CRSP remains in a dominant bearish bias.
As the price action remains close to its near-term resistance ($75), we believe it proffers investors a fantastic opportunity to cut exposure. Also, even at its current levels, we believe the opportunity in CRSP remains highly speculative.
Therefore, using price action as our guidepost offers investors clarity in their valuation models and helps them make sense of it.
Accordingly, we revise our rating on CRSP from Buy to Sell and urge investors to cut exposure. Our near-term price target (PT) of $46 implies a potential downside of 30% from June 24's close.
CRSP formed a menacing double top bull trap in June/July 2021 that ended its bullish bias. Given the surge from its COVID bottom fueled by the Fed's liquidity bubble, CRSP stock surged to unsustainable highs.
Therefore, the bull trap was apt and offered investors a prescient early warning sign (but, missed by our previous analyst), helping astute investors to lock in their gains earlier. JPMorgan (JPM) Asset Management CEO George Gatch made an astute observation recently of such price action, which he termed a "mountain face." He articulated (edited):
“Speed is safety”… a mountaineering adage that I have come to live by. The longer you are on a mountain face, the more likely you will find trouble. But, if you have a bias toward speed— toward action—you reduce your exposure and increase the chances of getting down the mountain safely. I’ve seen this hold true personally and professionally. I always tell my team that I’ll gladly pay for your speeding ticket, but I won’t pay for your parking ticket. Maintain long-term focus, but be agile in the face of new challenges and opportunities. (George Gatch LinkedIn)
Therefore, recognizing a "mountain face" is of immense value for investors, which can be seen clearly in CRSP's double top bull trap price action.
We can more clearly corral CRSP's double top bull trap in the weekly chart. Notably, it broke its bullish momentum since 2019 and sent CRSP tumbling into a decisive bearish bias.
However, it formed a near-term bottom in May (but no validated bear trap), which helped stage a near-term bounce. But, the bounce was resolved by another bull trap in June, two weeks before its Innovation Day. Therefore, we believe the market had astutely drawn dip buyers into June's trap.
As such, we believe CRSP's bearish momentum remains intact. Therefore, it offers investors an excellent opportunity to sell/cut exposure through its recent rally from its May near-term bottom.
Given its negative flow, we expect a re-test of its near-term support ($42.5). If a double bottom bear trap does not form subsequently, a further fall toward its intermediate support of $32.3 is likely in the cards.
For a clinical-stage company like CRISPR, applying fundamental valuation metrics is challenging, as seen by its negative FCF yields and normalized P/E.
Notwithstanding, the Street's consensus estimates (generally bullish) suggest the analysts are confident that CRISPR could deliver revenue of $1.93B in FY26, indicating a revenue CAGR of 124.6% from FY22-26.
However, CRISPR is expected to report adjusted EBIT losses through FY25. Therefore, we believe investors should consider any opportunity in CRSP as highly speculative.
|Stock
|CRSP
|Current market cap
|$5.19B
|Hurdle rate (CAGR)
|30%
|Projection through
|CQ4'26
|Required FCF yield in CQ4'26
|2%
|Assumed TTM FCF margin in CQ4'26
|0.70%
|Implied TTM revenue by CQ4'26
|$48.26B
CRSP reverse cash flow valuation model. Data source: S&P Cap IQ, author
Furthermore, our reverse cash flow model suggests that CRSP stock is still overvalued at the current levels. Investors should note that the market has de-rated highly speculative stocks like CRSP due to their weak fundamentals.
However, if the price is right, and if they can generate sustainable long-term free cash flow (FCF) profitability, the market could still re-rate them.
But, even the generally bullish Street analysts expect CRISPR to post an FCF margin of just 0.7% in FY26, hardly something to cheer about. Therefore, the quality of CRISPR's "massive" revenue CAGR is questionable.
Accordingly, we believe there's little doubt that CRSP is still overvalued at the current levels.
We revise our rating on CRSP stock from Buy to Sell. Our near-term PT of $46 implies a potential downside of 30% from June 24's close. We urge investors to use June's bull trap to cut exposure, as its price action is still close to its near-term resistance.
CRSP remains in a dominant bearish bias. We have also not observed a double bottom bear trap that could indicate a sustained bottom. Therefore, we urge investors to watch for a re-test of its near-term and intermediate bottom, moving ahead.
Our reverse cash flow model indicates that CRSP is still overvalued.
We help you to pick lower-risk entry points, ensuring you are able to capitalize on them with a higher probability of success and profit on their next wave up. Your membership also includes:
24/7 access to our model portfolios
Daily Tactical Market Analysis to sharpen your market awareness and avoid the emotional rollercoaster
Access to all our top stocks and earnings ideas
Access to all our charts with specific entry points
Real-time chatroom support
Real-time buy/sell/hedge alerts
Sign up now for a Risk-Free 14-Day free trial!
This article was written by
I'm Jere Wang, the principal analyst and founder of JR Research and Ultimate Growth Investing Marketplace service.
Ultimate Growth Investing is curated to help investors achieve 5x to 10x returns over the next five years.
As a growth-oriented investor myself, I am aware of the challenges investors face in their quest to find the right growth stocks. There are so many high-potential companies in the market. As these are emerging leaders, the due diligence required is even more crucial. All growth investors want multi-bagger returns. Unfortunately, most could hardly find the time to do the necessary work.
Therefore, our service is here to help these investors. We are full-time investors and traders. We work day-in, day-out to find the best opportunities for ourselves. Now, we are extending those opportunities to these investors through the service.
If you also prefer someone to do all the hard work for you, I invite you to try out our service.
Subscribe right now because you get to try out the service for 14 days FREE. Seeking Alpha's unconditional guarantee also protects your free trial.
Your billing only starts after the free trial. So there's absolutely no risk at all for you to subscribe. Upon subscription, you will have access to all of our investing resources. You will also have access to our Growth Portfolio.
Come and join our community of investors as we navigate the ups and down of the market together. All our best ideas are shared only with our community in the service. Hence, you will not be able to find them on the free site.
If you have any questions, feel free to send me a direct message. I'm here to help.
I look forward to connecting with you in Ultimate Growth Investing soon!
More About Me:
I was already a full-time investor and trader before I joined Seeking Alpha as a contributor. I enjoy sharing my experience, knowledge, and mistakes with fellow investors who don't have time to look at the market. It is not a part-time job that I do on the side. I depend on what I do for a living. I take these responsibilities very seriously.
I was previously an Executive Director with a global financial services corporation. I graduated with an Economics Degree from National University of Singapore [NUS]. NUS is Asia's #1 university according to Quacquarelli Symonds [QS] annual higher education ranking. It also held the #11 position in QS World University Rankings 2022.
I'm also a Commissioned Officer (Reservist) with the Singapore Armed Forces. I'm the Battalion Second-in-command of an Armored Regiment. I currently hold the rank of Major.
I love spending time researching high-quality growth companies. That also includes investing time analyzing their price action. In addition, it has allowed me to develop a clear understanding of how institutional investors play their game.
Our best research ideas in the service are highly actionable. We own our best ideas and have skin in the game. Our ideas are not just designed to be a good read. Therefore you wouldn't get abstract theories or concepts from us. You will only get timely and actionable ideas. These are also high probability and workable set-ups with lower-risk entry points.
My LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/jjere/
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.