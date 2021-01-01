We follow up with a detailed price action analysis on our recent Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) article, given the recent FDA ban on Juul products. We had cautioned investors in early June not to add then, as its valuation was not attractive. Also, its price action was not constructive yet.
Notably, the market had already set up a bull trap (significant rejection of buying momentum) in early May, setting up early warning signs that MO could enter a rapid liquidation phase subsequently.
As a result of the recent tumble (28% decline from its May highs), it also took out its November 2021 bear trap (significant rejection of selling momentum), setting up its near-term support. Moreover, the price action structure is constructive and could form a potential bear trap.
We think a technical buy call here makes sense (but we must caution a bear trap has not been validated). In addition, its valuation is also less demanding. But, we must still highlight that the market seems to be expecting MO to underperform the market over the next few years, based on our valuation model.
As a result, we revise our rating on MO from Hold to Technical Buy, with a near-term price target (PT) of $50, implying a potential upside of 15% (from June 24's close).
We encourage investors to pay attention to price charts, as they often unveil significant clues to the market's forward intentions. For example, we highlighted in our previous article that the market had set up a potent bull trap in May, which preceded the recent FDA ruling. Therefore, the stage has been set for MO's steep decline.
So, we think the market didn't overreact. Instead, it just needed an opportunity to digest those massive gains, leveraging a "perfect" opportunity of the FDA's ban to force a steep selldown in MO stock.
Moreover, MO entered into its current rapid liquidation phase in early June. Therefore, the recent move post-FDA ban merely helped MO break its November 2021 bear trap lows to create a potential for a significant bear trap (thus constructive bottoming signals).
Investors need to know that Altria can still appeal the FDA ruling. Therefore, it's not game over yet for Altria. Moreover, Altria had already written down most of its investment (with $1.7B remaining) in Juul. Therefore, we think the impact is less significant than what the price action indicated. Furthermore, Altria can also market its own vaping product if it chooses.
Therefore, despite the ruling, the ban did not materially impact the Street's consensus estimates on its revenue and adjusted EPS. Goldman Sachs also articulated in its recent commentary (edited):
While the news comes as a bit of a surprise, we don't believe that all is lost. Altria has several options it can pursue. We have a strong conviction that Altria will be able to deliver on its mid-single digit EPS growth target for FY22 and beyond. - The Fly
|Stock
|MO
|Current market cap
|$78.58B
|Hurdle rate (CAGR)
|2%
|Projection through
|CQ4'26
|Required FCF yield in CQ4'26
|10%
|Assumed TTM FCF margin in CQ4'26
|39%
|Implied TTM revenue by CQ4'26
|$22.03B
MO reverse cash flow valuation model. Data source: S&P Capital IQ, author
MO delivered a 10Y CAGR of 2.51% (adjusted for dividends), well below the SPDR S&P 500 ETF's (SPY) 11.31% 10Y CAGR. Therefore, the market is not "foolish." MO has consistently traded at an FCF yield (10Y mean: 6.9%) well above the market due to its underperformance. As a result, investors must ask whether the market expects MO to overturn its underperformance moving forward?
MO last traded at an FCF yield of 11%. However, the market absorbed the recent selling pressure at a yield of about 11.5%. Given the potential of a bear trap price action, we posit that the market considers an 11.5% yield too high.
But, the market firmly rejected buying momentum at its May bull trap when it traded at an FCF yield of 8.5%. As a result, we believe the market thinks that yield is too low. Therefore, we believe that requiring a yield of 10% seems appropriate to model the market's expectations of MO's valuations.
As a result, we think it's clear that the market expects MO to continue underperforming the market at its current valuation if investors hold it through FY26. Our implied hurdle rate of 2%, based on a revenue target of $22.03B in FY26, indicates Altria's potential underperformance.
The revised consensus estimates suggest that Altria could post a revenue CAGR of 0.49% from FY21-24. Notably, it's well below its 10Y revenue CAGR of 2.4% and 5Y revenue CAGR of 1.8%. Hence, investors need to ask themselves why they should expect market outperformance, if Altria's revenue growth is estimated to be anemic moving forward.
We revise our rating on MO from Hold to Technical Buy, with a PT of $50. It implies a potential upside of 15% from June 24's close.
Our price action analysis suggests a near-term bottom, with a potential bear trap price action. However, it has not been validated and thus is the most significant risk to our price action thesis.
Our valuation model indicates that MO could continue to significantly underperform the market even at the current levels. Therefore, we urge investors to use our PT to cut exposure if it reaches and reallocate to other stocks.
We help you to pick lower-risk entry points, ensuring you are able to capitalize on them with a higher probability of success and profit on their next wave up. Your membership also includes:
24/7 access to our model portfolios
Daily Tactical Market Analysis to sharpen your market awareness and avoid the emotional rollercoaster
Access to all our top stocks and earnings ideas
Access to all our charts with specific entry points
Real-time chatroom support
Real-time buy/sell/hedge alerts
Sign up now for a Risk-Free 14-Day free trial!
This article was written by
I'm Jere Wang, the principal analyst and founder of JR Research and Ultimate Growth Investing Marketplace service.
Ultimate Growth Investing is curated to help investors achieve 5x to 10x returns over the next five years.
As a growth-oriented investor myself, I am aware of the challenges investors face in their quest to find the right growth stocks. There are so many high-potential companies in the market. As these are emerging leaders, the due diligence required is even more crucial. All growth investors want multi-bagger returns. Unfortunately, most could hardly find the time to do the necessary work.
Therefore, our service is here to help these investors. We are full-time investors and traders. We work day-in, day-out to find the best opportunities for ourselves. Now, we are extending those opportunities to these investors through the service.
If you also prefer someone to do all the hard work for you, I invite you to try out our service.
Subscribe right now because you get to try out the service for 14 days FREE. Seeking Alpha's unconditional guarantee also protects your free trial.
Your billing only starts after the free trial. So there's absolutely no risk at all for you to subscribe. Upon subscription, you will have access to all of our investing resources. You will also have access to our Growth Portfolio.
Come and join our community of investors as we navigate the ups and down of the market together. All our best ideas are shared only with our community in the service. Hence, you will not be able to find them on the free site.
If you have any questions, feel free to send me a direct message. I'm here to help.
I look forward to connecting with you in Ultimate Growth Investing soon!
More About Me:
I was already a full-time investor and trader before I joined Seeking Alpha as a contributor. I enjoy sharing my experience, knowledge, and mistakes with fellow investors who don't have time to look at the market. It is not a part-time job that I do on the side. I depend on what I do for a living. I take these responsibilities very seriously.
I was previously an Executive Director with a global financial services corporation. I graduated with an Economics Degree from National University of Singapore [NUS]. NUS is Asia's #1 university according to Quacquarelli Symonds [QS] annual higher education ranking. It also held the #11 position in QS World University Rankings 2022.
I'm also a Commissioned Officer (Reservist) with the Singapore Armed Forces. I'm the Battalion Second-in-command of an Armored Regiment. I currently hold the rank of Major.
I love spending time researching high-quality growth companies. That also includes investing time analyzing their price action. In addition, it has allowed me to develop a clear understanding of how institutional investors play their game.
Our best research ideas in the service are highly actionable. We own our best ideas and have skin in the game. Our ideas are not just designed to be a good read. Therefore you wouldn't get abstract theories or concepts from us. You will only get timely and actionable ideas. These are also high probability and workable set-ups with lower-risk entry points.
My LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/jjere/
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.