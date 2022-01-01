Luis Alvarez/DigitalVision via Getty Images

As you know by now, I make a stock purchase every single month no matter what is going on in the world and despite the doom and gloom headlines. Perhaps I am naive or more of an optimist that we will get through these dark, financial times somehow. Either way, I have been busy buying up a little stock this month and was happy to put some fresh capital to work to try and recoup some of my lost dividend income courtesy of the numerous cuts bestowed upon my portfolio. I know the only thing in my power is to dollar cost average into my positions buying at near all-time highs while also buying during big-time swoons and staying diversified to mitigate those dividend cuts we have all become familiar with over the years. With that being said, I continued to nibble and add to my portfolio:

I have added to my taxable account 8.6269 shares at $57.95 for a total investment of $499.93 in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD).

Sticking to my June 2022 stock considerations, GILD still looks fairly valued at current prices. Its payout ratio, though a little on the high side, is still manageable at about 80%. Of course, another great benefit of GILD’s falling stock price has been the generous current yield, which stands at 4.75%. With a few more trading days left in June, I may add more to this name or nibble on my other June considerations, SBUX and LEG.

This month has been a smaller cash deployment than usual at only about $500 as I’m looking to build a slightly larger cash cushion for the next few months.

What do you think about my recent stock buy? What are some of your pick-ups for the month? Please let me know below.

Disclosure: Long GILD, SBUX, LEG

