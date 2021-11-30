Michael Vi/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Merger activity increased significantly last week with seven new deals announced and five deals completed. Two of these seven new deals were over $1 billion in size and one of them was a potential deal in the works that went through a rather unusual roller coaster process as outlined below.

Zendesk (ZEN)

Zendesk, a software-as-a-service products provider, entered into a definitive agreement on October 28, 2021 to acquire Momentive (MNTV), the parent of SurveyMonkey. Zendesk's price at the time of this announcement was $119.01 and it was the start of a saga that saw the Momentive deal scuttled and Zendesk finally ending up inking a deal to be acquired by an investor group led by Permira and Hellman & Friedman.

Here is a timeline of all the events that transpired since the Momentive deal was announced:

On November 30, 2021, activist firm Jana Partners sent a letter to Zendesk, urging the company to abandon the Momentive (MNTV) deal.

On January 3, 2022, Jana Partners announced that it had sent a letter to the Zendesk Board of Directors highlighting shareholder opposition, revealing new concerns regarding the proposed acquisition of Momentive , and calling on the Board to immediately terminate the transaction.

On January 11, 2022, Janus Henderson Investors joined Jana to oppose Zendesk's Momentive deal.

On February 10, 2022, Zendesk rejected an unsolicited, non-binding proposal from a consortium of private equity firms to acquire all of Zendesk's outstanding shares in an all-cash transaction valued at $16 billion, in the range of $127-$132 per share.

On February 14, 2022 Proxy advisory firms Institutional Shareholder Services and Glass, Lewis & Co told Zendesk investors to vote against the takeover of Momentive Global, calling it too risky.

On February 16, 2022 Jana nominated four directors to Zendesk board, arguing the company must be rehabilitated after an unpopular attempt to buy Momentive Global.

On February 25, 2022, Zendesk terminated the agreement and plan of merger with Momentive Global, after it did not receive the approval of its stockholders.

On February 28, 2022, we added Zendesk as a potential deal in the works, when JANA Partners sent a letter to the board of Zendesk stating that it believed Zendesk required either significant board change, or in the absence of such change, should be sold after the failed Momentive deal. Zendesk's price at this point was $116.67

On March 17, 2022, Jana urged Zendesk shareholders to vote its four nominees to the company's board at the company's annual meeting.

On April 18, 2022, Bloomberg reported that Zendesk is exploring a potential sale.

On June 9, 2022, Zendesk said it would continue as an independent public company after the software firm completed a strategic review.

On June 14, 2022, The Wall Street Journal reported that Zendesk was in talks to settle with Jana Partners, which could involve Mikkel Svane stepping down as chief executive and some changes to the board.

On June 24, 2022, Zendesk entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by an investor group led by investment firms Permira and Hellman & Friedman in an all-cash transaction valued at approximately $10.2 billion or $77.50 per share in cash, representing a premium of approximately 34% over Zendesk's closing stock price on June 23, 2022.

After this rollercoaster ride, the price that Zendesk finally settled for was 40% below the mid-point of the original offer made by the same group of investors in February. According to an article by The Wall Street Journal:

"Zendesk stalled for time by dragging its feet on setting an annual meeting. A meeting date was finally set for Aug. 17-three months later than normal. Jana was apoplectic, announcing earlier this month an intention to sue Zendesk. But The Wall Street Journal reported last week that the two sides were in settlement talks, over a deal that would have involved Zendesk Chief Executive Officer Mikkel Svane stepping down. Reviving a buyout may seem a victory compared with that outcome, but it's a pyrrhic one."

The deal is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2022. According to the merger agreement, the termination fee to be paid by Zendesk, if it terminates the agreement, will be $254 million and the termination fee to be paid by the investor group in case they terminate the agreement, will be $610 million.

SPAC Arbitrage

There were three new SPAC combinations announced last week. You can find new SPAC IPO announcements in our SPACs tool here.

Weekly Spread Changes:

The table below shows weekly spread changes between June 17 and June 24, 2022.

Symbol Quote Acquiring Company Acquiring Company Quote Current Spread Last Week Spread Spread Change Weekly Deal Type (MBII) 0.977 Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (BIOX) 12.96 16.73% 8.21% 8.52% All Stock (SIMO) 81.71 MaxLinear, Inc. (MXL) 34.88 31.04% 27.01% 4.03% Cash Plus Stock (EXTN) 4.56 Enerflex Ltd. [EFX.TO] (OTCPK:ENRFF) 6.26 8.75% 5.54% 3.21% All Stock (EMCF) 34.02 Farmers National Banc Corp. (FMNB) 15.05 -4.89% -7.83% 2.94% All Stock (RDBX) 9.75 Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (CSSE) 7.79 -93.05% -95.54% 2.49% All Stock (TEN) 16.7 Apollo Global Management, Inc. (APO) 52 19.76% 28.95% -9.19% All Cash (BLCT) 1.47 Multelements Limited (N/A) 8.84% 19.40% -10.56% All Cash (SJR) 29.65 Rogers Communications Inc. (RCI) 48.44 9.27% 21.67% -12.40% Special Conditions (GSV) 0.366 Orla Mining Ltd. (ORLA) 3.14 2.35% 18.22% -15.87% All Stock (ELSE) 6.1 Mobile X Global, Inc. (N/A) 0.00 -20.82% 0.00% -20.82% All Cash

Deal Statistics:

Total Number of Deals Closed in 2022 86 Total Number of Deals Not Completed in 2022 4 Total Number of Pending Deals Cash Deals 59 Stock Deals 18 Stock & Cash Deals 8 Special Conditions 8 Total Number of Pending Deals 93 Aggregate Deal Consideration $973.39 billion

New Deals:

Deal Updates:

Closed Deals:

Top 10 deals with largest spreads:

Please do your own due diligence on deals with large spreads. Some of these large spreads might be related to regulatory issues or because of the way the deal is structured. We classify some of these deals as "special situation" deals in our merger arbitrage tool and provide additional details to help with the analysis. There may be unique situations related to special dividends, spinoffs, proration, etc. that need to be accounted for when looking at these spreads.

Symbol Announced Date Acquiring Company Closing Price Last Price Closing Date Profit Annualized Profit (TWTR) 04/25/2022 Elon Musk (N/A) $54.20 $39.41 12/31/2022 37.53% 72.86% (SIMO) 05/05/2022 MaxLinear, Inc. (MXL) $107.07 $81.71 06/30/2023 31.04% 30.70% (BKI) 05/04/2022 Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (ICE) $85.00 $66.21 06/30/2023 28.38% 28.07% (ATVI) 01/18/2022 Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) $95.00 $77.94 06/30/2023 21.89% 21.65% (VMW) 05/26/2022 Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) $142.50 $117.96 04/30/2023 20.80% 24.65% (TEN) 02/23/2022 Apollo Global Management, Inc. (APO) $20.00 $16.7 12/31/2022 19.76% 38.36% (NLSN) 03/29/2022 Evergreen Coast Capital Corporation (N/A) $28.00 $23.53 12/31/2022 19.00% 36.88% (VG) 11/22/2021 Ericsson (ERIC) $21.00 $17.68 08/22/2022 18.78% 120.25% (CHNG) 01/06/2021 UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) $27.75 $23.66 12/31/2022 17.29% 33.56% (MBII) 03/16/2022 Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (BIOX) $1.14 $0.977 09/30/2022 16.73% 63.62%

Conclusion:

With seven new deals announced, five active deals completed and eighteen deal updates, it was quite an active week on the M&A front. The week started with JetBlue Airways (JBLU) increasing its offer for Spirit Airlines (SAVE) and ended with Frontier Group Holdings (ULCC) amending its original offer for Spirit by increasing it by $2 per share and offering an unusual $2.22 per share special dividend that would be paid in advance of deal closing. Several active deals received regulatory approvals and it was encouraging to see the PLAN acquisition close, albeit at a renegotiated lower price.