Rates have fallen sharply over the past week but may prove only to be temporary. After all, the Fed may be embarking on one of its most aggressive rate hiking cycles in a long time, and futures markets are pricing significantly higher rates by year's end. Currently, Fed Fund Futures see the overnight Fed Funds Rate climbing to around 3.6% by April 2023.
The rising-rate environment and global central bank policy have caused the TLT and the TIP ETFs to collapse, and both are likely to fall even further soon.
If the Fed and global central banks, such as the ECB and the Bank of England, successfully raise rates as anticipated, and as stated, and balance sheets begin to drawdown, then rates across the US curve should continue to push higher over time. More specifically, if the Fed's actions bring inflation rates down, then inflation expectations would begin to fall. That would suggest that real rates (TIP Rates) rise, and perhaps nominal rates rise at a slightly slower pace. Inflation expectations are the difference, or the spread, between real and nominal rates.
Currently, the 10-Year and 30-Year breakeven inflation expectations are at 2.6% and 2.47%, respectively, with both trading at the very upper end of their historical ranges. Therefore, the spread between real and nominal rates is historically wide due to high inflation. As inflation rates begin to fall, that spread should narrow, resulting in the inflation expectation rate dropping.
The 10-Yr TIP rate has been steadily rising since late February. The trading channel is broad and well-defined and shows the current rate of 59 bps trading towards the lower end of the channel. If the channel continues to hold, it would indicate that the 10-Yr rate continues to trade higher at its current pace or re-accelerates moving towards the upper end of the trading channel towards 1%.
Additionally, the TIP ETF confirms the idea that 10-yr TIP rates are likely to rise. A declining price in the TIP ETF indicates that TIP rates are rising. The technical pattern in the TIP ETF is that of a bear pennant, and it too would suggest the TIP retraces its recent gains and heads lower toward $111. It would result in the ETF falling to an area of support on the chart that goes back to May 2018.
In the meantime, nominal rates also show signs of breaking out and potentially rising. The 30-Year nominal rate has just broken a downtrend off its June 16 high. The breaking of this downtrend is setting up what could be another significant run higher in nominal rates to potentially 3.95%. The only thing that stands in the way of such a run higher is a resistance level at 3.5%. However, given that level was already tested once, the odds favor a break-out on the second attempt.
The TLT chart shows a similar technical setup, with a rising trading channel and the price breaking below that lower bound of the channel today. This, too, represents a trend change for the TLT and suggests that the ETF retests its recent lows. If the pattern on the 30-Year Yield is correct, the TLT ETF should go much lower than its recent lows of around $108.
Another factor contributing to rising rates besides the Fed and the US economy is global rates rising as Central Banks hike rates aggressively to curb inflation. The spread between US rates and those in Europe and the UK has narrowed dramatically. The rising rates in Europe and across the globe are helping to drag rates in the US higher regardless of the Fed's action.
The only major central bank that has yet to jump into this game of raising rates is the Bank of Japan, which is still practicing negative rate policy and yield curve control and helping to serve as an anchor on rates globally. This has sent the spread between the US 10-yr and the Japanese 10-yr to its widest level since 2007. The widening spread has caused the Japanese Yen to fall versus the dollar to its weakest levels in nearly twenty years. If the BOJ were to change paths, moving off of its yield curve control and begin to raise rates, then rates globally could become anchored and move even higher.
At this point, the tailwinds favor rates rising across the yield curve in the US and abroad, backing the TLT and TIP ETFs continuing to move lower soon. Until something changes from an inflation or central bank standpoint, these two ETFs seemed doomed only to go down.
Investing today is more complex than ever. With stocks rising and falling on very little news while doing the opposite of what seems logical. Reading the Markets helps readers cut through all the noise delivering stock ideas and market updates, looking for opportunities.
We use a repeated and detailed process of watching the fundamental trends, technical charts, and options trading data. The process helps isolate and determine where a stock, sector, or market may be heading over various time frames.
To Find Out More Visit Our Home Page
This article was written by
Mott Capital Management writes short-to-medium-term focused articles on where stocks may go. We do not write articles on investing for the long-term. In a typical article, we will tell readers where Mike thinks a stock may go over a short period of time. This allows readers to understand why a stock may be rising or falling based on an analysis of fundamental, technical, and options trading activity.
We do not trade stocks for compliance purposes and to provide our readers with an unbiased opinion. Mike is a long-term growth investor and discloses if he holds a position in his long-only portfolio.
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: Charts used with the permission of Bloomberg Finance L.P. This report contains independent commentary to be used for informational and educational purposes only. Michael Kramer is a member and investment adviser representative with Mott Capital Management. Mr. Kramer is not affiliated with this company and does not serve on the board of any related company that issued this stock. All opinions and analyses presented by Michael Kramer in this analysis or market report are solely Michael Kramer's views. Readers should not treat any opinion, viewpoint, or prediction expressed by Michael Kramer as a specific solicitation or recommendation to buy or sell a particular security or follow a particular strategy. Michael Kramer's analyses are based upon information and independent research that he considers reliable, but neither Michael Kramer nor Mott Capital Management guarantees its completeness or accuracy, and it should not be relied upon as such. Michael Kramer is not under any obligation to update or correct any information presented in his analyses. Mr. Kramer's statements, guidance, and opinions are subject to change without notice. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Neither Michael Kramer nor Mott Capital Management guarantees any specific outcome or profit. You should be aware of the real risk of loss in following any strategy or investment commentary presented in this analysis. Strategies or investments discussed may fluctuate in price or value. Investments or strategies mentioned in this analysis may not be suitable for you. This material does not consider your particular investment objectives, financial situation, or needs and is not intended as a recommendation appropriate for you. You must make an independent decision regarding investments or strategies in this analysis. Before acting on information in this analysis, you should consider whether it is suitable for your circumstances and strongly consider seeking advice from your own financial or investment adviser to determine the suitability of any investment.