Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) is on a roll in both segments they're reporting in, premises (secure access) as well as Identity. This latter segment mainly consists of the burgeoning RFID business, on which the company is at the forefront of technological development.
RFID technology is replacing barcodes, as it has become cheap enough for the advantages to outweigh the costs in most supply chains. Identiv is at the forefront of this industry and taking this into a myriad of more complex IoT (Internet of Things) use cases (Q1/21CC):
Bike and scooter tire sensors, syringes and running shoes with accelerometers are all use cases that need multi-center devices, and have the potential to scale to hundreds of millions of units.
They're doing a number of things right:
Management argues that design wins drive a bit of a virtuous cycle (Q1/22CC):
If we lead in design wins, customers will always go to the company that's proven they can deliver. That brings more scale, more experience in IP, more reputational leadership, and more of a moat around our lead in the market. It's a classic first-mover advantage that expands as the market grows, which we've already established and we think we're expanding.
And as an example how NPX is helping (Q1/22CC):
We've designed a specialty tag for asset tracking in their stores using our best in industry RFID on Metal technology. This is now going into pilot in Austria and Germany. This also got a lot of help from our partnership with NXP. They routed a special wafer to us for development and the pilots really giving us a boost to hit the customers’ goals.
Just a few examples here, there are a lot more. We quote the conference calls at length as it gives an idea of the complexity of these projects (and hence the value-added, ASPs and margins), the numbers involved, and some quotes also mention other projects.
Medical: Identiv’s uTrust Sense SyringeCheck enables precise dosages at precise temperatures (Q1/21CC):
In this design, we're incorporating multi-sensor features, including temperature and fluid dispensing measurements, as well as authenticity and data protection.
Cannabis: They have two projects for supply chain management, one in the U.S. and one in Canada. On the U.S. opportunity (Q1/22CC):
So that translates to a total U.S. cannabis market of about 1 to 1.5 billion units for our devices. Our customers cover 17 of the 33 states where cannabis is legal. So our specific opportunity with this customer is around 500 to 750 million units.
And about the Canada program (Q1/22CC):
Now, the cannabis program in Canada also is progressing with about 2,000 of our test units delivered an in-test production programmer tuning and converting is going well, including hologram inclusion in the finished product, which is a new Canada specific requirement we've incorporated. Now, we'd go into more details in Q&A, but this billion-plus unit program is moving as we expected. Our auto-injector project is still on track for 2022 ramp-up, with S scale volumes still projected ultimately to be in the 100 million unit range.
Some additional indications of the numbers involved from a year-earlier CC to give you an additional idea (Q1/21CC):
The cannabis program is projected to be over a billion units, syringes for just one vendor are over 100 million units at a high price point, and prescription bottles represent a half a billion-unit opportunity, just for the visually impaired. We think we'll keep leading, because in this market of thousands of designs and hundreds of billions of units potentially, they're huge first mover advantages. We're adding to these advantages with a developer's kit and the multi-sensor automation platform I mentioned earlier, building higher barriers to any competitors.
And some other projects and the margins involved (Q1/22CC):
In the healthcare and medical device category, projects for test kits and surgical accessories shipped to six different customers, all with margins of over 55% and a couple with margins over 70%. Wine bottle, gas bottle, and other intelligent tamper proved devices sold to five more customers, all with margins ranging from 40% to 60%. High-end authenticated consumables for robotic cleaners, printers and a couple of others with margins in the 40% to 55% range.
And then there is a large mobile customer, good for multiple simultaneous projects (Q1/22CC):
our largest mobile device customer has a new design ramping right now with higher volumes than we originally expected, over 10 million units of that design over the next six months. Most of their prior designs are continuing, resulting in more total demand than we had projected.
And more projects (Q1/22CC):
we've also got entry project going for eBay, Life Fitness through Promate, iRobot, a medical device for orthopedic surgery, the world's largest provider of casino chips, several industrial applications, several different million-dollar-plus medical testing products across both humans and animals, high-end consumables for general appliances, spending everything from coffee buds to high-end refrigerator systems, and a lot more.
This all starts to add up to a serious opportunity with serious numbers, and these are just a few of the design wins and projects they have embarked upon. It's no wonder that management concluded (Q1/22CC):
With this progress in Q1 RFID is positioned as our main growth driver in 2022 with upside volumes in just a few accounts that can transform our business.
The company, which is the leader in high-end-to-end premises, is also taking market share in premises, more especially in access cards, growing 3x faster than the market. Here, competitors are also suffering from supply constraints, but customer fear of technology lock-in is also playing in Identiv's favor as their solutions are interoperable (Q1/22CC):
So we now are the only company that has readers, access, video, and credentials all across, and you can buy the whole thing from one vendor, but they're also interoperable, so you're not tied in
Some data points:
The company is inflation-proof as they can maintain or even increase margins in the high-end RFID. They are also fairly recession-proof supplying many segments that sustain demand even in a recession like medical devices and cannabis, and the Federal Government.
On the commoditization risk, they are aware of this but they're moving upmarket (Q1/21CC):
When you get more, I won't say commoditized, but more low end, and then certainly when you get commoditized, then it can be a lower win rate. But frankly, more and more, we're actually just trying to not be bidding in those categories where there's not differentiation. So win rate is pretty high.
Valuation metrics have come down, but for a company producing 35% gross margin and little in the way of profits yet these are still not cheap. Analysts expect EPS of $0.15 this year to rise to $0.45 next year.
But something remarkable is also visible, the sales multiple kept rising last year while those of most if not all other small growth companies we follow really reached their peak in February-March of 2021.
This indicates the market really acknowledging the fundamental improvement in the business outlook for the company, even if this year the multiple has come down substantially.
The company has multiple things going for it:
We think this is a long-term growth stock that has been sold off with the rest of the growth stocks, given the secular tailwinds from both segments. But they have to show they can produce decent earnings (which we have little doubt about). Won't be an instant multi-bagger, more like a gradual compounder, and today's prices offer a good entry.
