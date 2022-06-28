Back on Nov. 30, 2021, with the share price at $72.59, I published an article, "MGE Energy: Historically High Multiple Likely To Continue To Underpin Share Price". Since that time, the share price has increased by 6.94% to $75.86 on June 28, 2022, compared to a 16.32% decline in the S&P 500. While MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) is never likely to be a multibagger, its transformation in the area of renewables and upgrading systems has seen a turnaround in earnings and EPS after several years of stagnation. EPS of $2.82 for FY 2017 was followed by EPS between $2.43 and $2.60 through end of 2020. But increased investment has seen EPS for FY 2021 of $2.93, an increase by 12.7% over the $2.60 for 2020. SA Analysts' consensus EPS estimate for 2022 is for a further 5.5% increase to $3.09. The company is committed to its own and its customers' decarbonization, as detailed in June press release, which is well worth reading for potential investors in the company's stock. Of particular interest, MGE Energy is seeking regulatory approval to expand opportunities to manage EV charging on the grid.
MGEE has a current dividend yield a little under 2% and 46 years of uninterrupted dividend growth. A continuation of that performance far into the future appears highly likely. Based on the range of analysts' EPS estimates for 2023, and assuming the P/E ratio remains at current level of 26.68, total returns of ~7% to 12% are indicated for buying now and holding to end of 2023. There is a downside risk of multiples shrinking to around 5-year low of 22.38 which would likely result in breakeven returns in the short term through end of 2023. This would not affect the continued payment of dividends, and ongoing earnings growth would likely result in positive returns for a longer term hold beyond 2023. MGEE remains a hold for existing shareholders and a potential buy for prospective investors in the stock, particularly on any dip in share price.
What I'm primarily looking for here are instances of share market mispricing of stocks due to distortions to many of the usual statistics used for screening stocks for buy/hold/sell decisions. The usual metrics do not work when the "E" in P/E is distorted by the impact of COVID-19. And if the P/E ratio is suspect, so too, then, is the PEG ratio similarly affected. I believe the answer is to start with data at the end of 2019, early 2020, pre-COVID-19 and compare to projections out to the end of 2022 or later, when hopefully the impacts of COVID-19 will have largely dissipated. Summarized in Tables 1, 2, and 3 below are the results of compiling and analyzing the data on this basis.
Table 1 documents historical data from 2016 to 2019, including share prices, P/E ratios, EPS and DPS, and EPS and DPS growth rates. The table also includes estimates out to 2024 for share prices, P/E ratios, EPS and DPS, and EPS and DPS growth rates (note - while estimates are shown for analysts' EPS estimates out to 2023, 2024 and 2025 where available, estimates do tend to become less reliable, the further out the estimates go. These estimates are generally only considered sufficiently reliable if there are at least three analysts' contributing estimates for the year in question). Table 1 allows modeling for target total rates of return. In the case shown above, the target set for total rate of return is 7.5% per year through the end of 2023 (see line 12), based on buying at the Jun. 28, 2022, closing share price level. As noted above, estimates become less reliable in the later years. In the case of MGE Energy, I have decided to input a target return based on 2023 year, which has EPS estimates from only two analysts, due to lack of additional analyst coverage. The table shows to achieve the 7.5% return, the required average yearly share price growth rate from Jun. 28, 2022, through Dec. 31, 2023, is 5.6% (line 50). Dividends, including estimated dividend increases, account for the balance of the target 7.5% total return. Table 2 below summarizes relevant data flowing from the assumption of a target 7.5% total return through the end of 2023.
Table 2 provides comparative data for MGE Energy, assuming share price grows at rates sufficient to provide total rate of return of 7.5%, from buying at closing share price on Jun. 28, 2022, and holding through the end of 2023. All EPS estimates are based on analysts' consensus estimates per SA Premium.
Part 1 shows the amounts the share price would need to increase to achieve a 7.5% rate of return through the end of 2023. The share price would need to increase by $6.71 from the present $77.63 to $84.34 at the end of 2023, for the 7.5% rate of return to be achieved.
Part 2 shows the amount the P/E ratio would need to increase or decrease by, from buy date to the end of 2023, to achieve the share price level at the end of 2023 necessary to achieve the targeted 7.5% return. For MGE Energy, the P/E ratio at buy date could decrease by (4.8)% through the end of 2023 and the 7.5% return would still be achieved. Being able to achieve a targeted return with a decrease in the P/E ratio would normally be regarded as a positive. However, due to the distortions in earnings and sentiment owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, it's difficult to judge whether the change in P/E ratio is a positive or the result of a distorted starting point. To overcome this difficulty, in Part 3, I review the necessary change in P/E ratio from a different, pre-COVID-19 starting point.
In Part 3, I start with the share price at Dec. 31, 2019, before the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on earnings and market sentiment. The end point is projected share price at the end of 2023, when it's assumed the market and earnings are no longer materially impacted by the pandemic, and EPS growth has brought the P/E ratio back closer to historical levels. For MGE Energy, the share price needs to increase by $5.52 from $78.82 at Dec. 31, 2019, to $84.34 at the end of 2023, and as detailed in Part 1, at $84.34, the targeted 7.5% rate of return would be achieved. For MGE Energy, there are a number of givens in our assumptions. Using these givens, the change in the share price from Dec. 31, 2019, to the end of 2023, can be expressed as mathematical formulae as follows:
[A] Change in share price, due to the effect of EPS growth rate, equals share price at the beginning multiplied by (1 plus average yearly Consensus EPS growth rate) to the power of number of years invested.
= $78.82*(1+7.35%)^4 = $104.67 (that would be the result if the share price grew in line with EPS growth, and the P/E multiple remained constant)
[B] Change in share price due to change in P/E ratio equals share price adjusted for EPS growth rate multiplied by (1 plus/minus percentage change in P/E ratio).
= $104.67*(1- 19.4%) = $84.34 (price required at end of 2023 to provide 7.5% total return, buying at current share price).
The increase of $25.85 ($104.67 minus $78.82) due to the average yearly EPS growth rate is cumulative, and the share price will continue to increase the longer the shares are held, and the growth rate continues. The decrease of $20.33 due to a change in the P/E ratio ($104.67 minus $84.34) has a one-off effect. A continuing high or low P/E ratio has no impact on future share price growth, only a change in P/E ratio affects share price, not the level of P/E ratio.
Next, rather than targeting a specific rate of return, I look at historical P/E ratios to see the potential impact on returns of a reversion to these levels of P/E ratio. First of all, I should explain a little about the Dividend Growth Income+ Club approach to financial analysis of stocks.
The only way an investor can achieve a positive return on an investment in shares is through receipt of dividends and/or an increase in the share price above the buy price. It follows what really matters in share value assessment is the expected price at which a buyer will be able to exit shares and expected cash flow from dividends.
Changes in share price are driven by increases or decreases in EPS and changes in P/E ratio. Changes in P/E ratio are driven by investor sentiment toward the stock. Investor sentiment can be influenced by many factors, not necessarily stock-specific.
Earnings are tipped into the "Equity Bucket" for the benefit of shareholders. It's prudent to check whether distributions out of and other reductions in the "Equity Bucket" balance are benefiting shareholders.
Table 3 below provides additional scenarios projecting potential returns based on select historical P/E ratios and analysts' consensus, low, and high EPS estimates per Seeking Alpha Premium through the end of 2023.
Table 3 provides comparative data for buying at closing share price on Jun. 28, 2022, and holding through the end of 2023. There's a total of nine valuation scenarios for the year, comprised of three EPS estimates (SA Premium analysts' consensus, low, and high) across three different P/E ratio estimates, based on historical data. MGE Energy's P/E ratio is presently 26.68. For many companies, their current P/E ratios are distorted by the impact of COVID-19. For MGE Energy, the present P/E ratio is within the range of historical P/E ratios. Table 3 shows potential returns from an investment in shares of the company at a range of historical level P/E ratios. This analysis, from hereon, assumes an investor buying MGE Energy shares today would be prepared to hold through end of 2023, if necessary, to achieve their return objectives. Comments on contents of Table 3, for the period to 2023 column follow.
All EPS estimates are based on analysts' consensus, low, and high estimates per SA Premium. This is designed to provide a range of valuation estimates ranging from low to most likely to high based on analysts' assessments. I could generate my own estimates, but these would likely fall within the same range and would not add to the value of the exercise. This is particularly so in respect of well-established businesses such as MGE Energy. I believe the "low" estimates should be considered important. It's prudent to manage risk by knowing the potential worst-case scenarios from whatever cause.
Lines 25, 32 and 39 show if MGE Energy P/E multiple were to contract from present level of 25.89 to around its historical low of 22.38, and consensus EPS estimates were achieved, around breakeven returns could be expected through end of 2023. The analysts low EPS estimates coupled with the historical low 22.38 P/E ratio would produce a worst case indicative return of negative (2.7)%.On the other hand, if multiple contracted slightly from present level to the historical average of 26.50, returns of 7.3% to 12.7% are indicated, with consensus 10.1%. Slightly higher returns are indicated should the P/E multiple remain at current level, which is similar to the historical median.
In Table 4 below, I provide details of actual rates of return for MGE Energy shareholders investing in the company over the last six years.
For many stocks where I create a table similar to Table 4 above, I find a wide range of returns indicating a degree of volatility and risk. Table 4 above shows high single-digit to double-digit returns for five of nine different investors, each investing $3,000 over the last five years and holding to the present. A further three investors achieved single-digit returns of 4.1%, 5.2% and 6.9%. The remaining investors return was 1.3%, less than the dividend yield, due to buying at a time of elevated share price at the end of 2019. These rates of return, ranging from positive 12.1% to 1.3%, are not just hypothetical results. They are very real results for anyone who purchased shares on the various dates and held through to Jun. 28, 2022. In the above examples, the assumed share sale price is the same for all investors, illustrating the impact on returns of the price at which an investor buys shares.
Table 5.1 shows MGE Energy has increased net assets used in operations by $630 million over the last 5.25 years. The increase was funded by $324 million in equity and $306 million in net debt. Net debt as a percentage of net debt plus equity increased from 28.7% to 36.3%, over the 5.25-year period. Outstanding shares increased by 1.5 million from 34.7 million to 36.2 million, over the period. The $324 million increase in shareholders' equity over the last 5.25 years is analyzed in Table 5.2 below.
I often find companies report earnings that should flow into and increase shareholders' equity. But often the increase in shareholders' equity does not materialize. Also, there can be distributions out of equity that do not benefit shareholders. Hence, the term "leaky equity bucket." I can assure readers there are no leaks in MGE Energy's equity bucket. There are no stock compensation share issuances for staff, and there are no share repurchases. That is not to say there is necessarily anything wrong with stock compensation and buybacks, just that they provide an avenue for abuse at times. In the case of MGE Energy, the only distributions are in the form of dividends to shareholders.
MGE Energy stock is a "sleep well at night" investment. It can be seen from the analysis above, downside risk for returns is limited and upside is potentially quite good. The dividend for this dividend king is very well covered by earnings. There is no reason to think the 46 years of unbroken dividend growth will not continue into the foreseeable future. I am generally in agreement with SA Quant ratings, so I am intrigued by the C- rating for Dividend safety shown in Figure 1 below
Figure 1
I expect the Payout Ratio of 52.66% is what triggers the C- for Dividend Safety in the Quant rating. The 52.66% payout ratio is consistent with the data in Table 5.2, but Table 5.2 shows the dividend appears very safe. Despite the level of payout ratio, over the last five years, MGE Energy has paid out $247 million in dividends, invested an additional $630 million in net operating assets, and increased shareholders' equity by $324 million, while maintaining net debt as a percentage of net debt plus equity around 34% to 38%. It would appear it is valuation and dividend yield that is resulting in the Quant rating being a Hold rather than a Buy. It is likely investors' perception of dividend safety reinforced by dividend king status that is holding up share price (valuation) with a consequent lowering of dividend yield. I rate MGE Energy a definite hold for existing investors and a buy for investors seeking security of investment and dividends, and prepared to accept modest returns with potential for upside.
This article was written by
I am a retired accountant with a background in large mining projects, from feasibility to full-scale operation, large scale primary industry and food processing, commercialisation of university intellectual property, and consulting to small businesses, government departments and insolvency practitioners. I have gained a wealth of experience from having the extreme good fortune to work, in a cooperative environment, with so many people far more intelligent and smarter than me; from scientists and engineers with MBA qualifications, to University professors across a range of disciplines. Through the accident of mergers, acquisitions and dispositions, I held, at various times, financial controller positions within Utah International Inc, General Electric Inc, and BHP Billiton organizations. If I have a special skill, it is in methods of assessment of projects with long lives, where costs are front loaded and/or future revenues are subject to considerable degrees of uncertainty. In relation to stocks, I have a theory, using projections to calculate a present value per share is far less useful for a share buying decision, than using those same projections for calculating future value per share for determining potential exit value and rate of return.
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: The opinions in this document are for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell the stocks mentioned or to solicit transactions or clients. Past performance of the companies discussed may not continue and the companies may not achieve the earnings growth as predicted. The information in this document is believed to be accurate, but under no circumstances should a person act upon the information contained within. I do not recommend that anyone act upon any investment information without first consulting an investment advisor and/or a tax advisor as to the suitability of such investments for their specific situation. Neither information nor any opinion expressed in this article constitutes a solicitation, an offer, or a recommendation to buy, sell, or dispose of any investment, or to provide any investment advice or service. An opinion in this article can change at any time without notice
