Summary

  • 100% technical buy signals.
  • 11 new highs and up 38.52% in the last month.
  • Analyst price target at 20.00.

The Chart of the Day belongs to the direct advertising company Harte Hanks (HHS). I found the stock by sorting Barchart's Top Stocks to Own list first by the most frequent number of new highs in the last month, then used the Flipchart feature to review the charts for consistent price appreciation. Since the Trend Spotter signaled a buy on 5/13, the stock gained 41.78%.

HHS HArte-Hanks

HHS vs Daily Moving Averages

Harte Hanks, Inc. operates as a customer experience company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Marketing Services, Customer Care, and Fulfillment & Logistics Services. The company provides strategic guidance to help clients to plan and execute omni-channel marketing programs; audience identification, profiling, segmentation and prioritization, predictive modeling, and data strategy services; data hygiene and cleansing services; print, broadcast, direct mail, website, app, display, social, mobile, search engine marketing, and voice services; Website and app development, e-commerce enablement, database building and management, platform architecture creation, and marketing automation services; and outsourcing marketing operations solutions. It also offers customer experience management services comprising interact and resolve consumer concerns across hardware and software platforms, healthcare benefit plans, and recalls or a myriad of other customer service issues; CRM and digital transformation solutions to create meaningful customer interactions by connecting content between agent or AI-driven interfaces and web-based self-help tools and community forums; and intelligence-based B2B solutions that understand audiences and their behaviors, and then inspire and drive action to deliver results. In addition, the company provides product, print-on-demand, and mail fulfillment solutions, such as printing on demand, managing product recalls, and distributing literature and promotional products; custom solutions to engage audiences, target customers, support conferences, and appreciate employees; and third-party logistics and freight optimization services. It primarily serves B2B, consumer brand, financial services, retail, and healthcare vertical markets. Harte Hanks, Inc. was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Chelmsford, Massachusetts.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Barchart's Opinion Trading systems are listed below. Please note that the Barchart Opinion indicators are updated live during the session every 20 minutes and can therefore change during the day as the market fluctuates. The indicator numbers shown below, therefore, may not match what you see live on the Barchart.com website when you read this report.

Barchart Technical Indicators:

  • 100% technical buy signals but increasing
  • 122.14+ Weighted Alpha
  • 96.68% gain in the last year
  • Trend Spotter buy signal
  • Above its 20, 50 and 100-day moving averages
  • 11 new highs and up 38.52% in the last month
  • Relative Strength Index 79.76%
  • Technical support level at 11.23
  • Recently traded at 11.91 with 50-day moving average of 8.91

Fundamental factors:

  • Market Cap $80 million
  • P/E 8.69
  • Revenue expected to grow 2.20% this year and another 6.20% next year
  • Earnings estimated to increase 5.60% this year.

Analysts and Investor Sentiment - I don't buy stocks because everyone else is buying, but I do realize that if major firms and investors are dumping a stock, it's hard to make money swimming against the tide:

  • A Wall Street analyst gives 1 strong buy opinion on the stock
  • Analyst gives a price target as high as 20.00
  • 2,320 investors are monitoring the stock on Seeking Alpha

Ratings Summary

SA Authors Strong Buy 5.00
Wall Street Strong Buy 5.00
Quant Strong Buy 4.98

Factor Grades

Now 3M ago 6M ago
Valuation B+
Growth A-
Profitability A-
Momentum A+
Revisions A

Quant Ranking

Sector

Communication Services

Industry

Advertising

Ranked Overall

13 out of 4605

Ranked in Sector

1 out of 247

Ranked in Industry

1 out of 27

Quant ratings beat the market

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in HHS over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The Barchart Chart of the Day highlights stocks that are experiencing exceptional current price appreciation. They are not intended to be buy recommendations as these stocks are extremely volatile and speculative. Should you decide to add one of these stocks to your investment portfolio it is highly suggested you follow a predetermined diversification and moving stop loss discipline that is consistent with your personal investment risk tolerance and reevaluate your stop losses at least on a weekly basis.

