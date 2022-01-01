Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) stock has significantly underperformed its peers and the broad market, down more than 50% YTD (at writing). Despite posting a solid FQ1'23 earnings card in May, the market has continued to digest its growth premium.
But, investors should not be surprised as its revenue growth is projected to slow markedly from FY23, with FY22 as its peak. As a result, we believe the market has justifiably battered the diversified semi leader to moderate forward expectations.
Our valuation analysis indicates that the market expects MRVL to continue underperforming even at the current levels.
We have not observed a bear trap (significant rejection of selling momentum) to help stanch its bearish bias. Therefore, the price action signals remain tentative.
Therefore, we rate MRVL as a Hold for now. We urge investors to be patient as we await a better entry point to improve their potential of outperforming moving forward.
Marvell is a high-quality semi-leader with solid profitability. The company is also expected to be less impacted by the headwinds facing its consumer-heavy peers, given its enterprise/data center-focused revenue profile. Marvell highlighted in its Q1 call that "nearly 90% of their revenue came from data-infrastructure projects-not the consumer."
Notwithstanding, Micron's (MU) recent earnings call discussed the possibility of a cutback in enterprise spending. It suggested that a potential recession could spur companies to temper their outlook and impact their investments, affecting demand.
Therefore, investors are urged to consider nothing is sacred when the need to preserve cash flow and increase capital buffer takes a higher priority, given the worsening macro headwinds.
Notably, even the generally bullish consensus estimates indicate a marked deceleration in revenue growth from FY23. The Street expects Marvell to post a revenue increase of 38.6% in FY23, down from FY22's peak growth of 50.3%. Marvell's revenue growth is expected to normalize further through FY24, reaching a significantly lower 17.7%.
However, Marvell's inherent operating leverage helps sustain its profitability growth, as seen in its adjusted EBIT growth estimates.
Furthermore, Marvell is expected to continue improving its adjusted EBIT margins, consistent with management's long-term guidance of 38-40%. Marvell's free cash flow (FCF) margins are also expected to remain robust despite the significant deceleration in revenue growth.
Therefore, we believe Marvell's profitability profile looks excellent, which likely helped spur its bullish momentum over the past two years as MRVL outperformed.
Despite the bullish estimates and robust guidance proffered by management, we urge investors to pay close attention to MRVL's price action.
The rapid flush-up from September-December 2021 drew in buyers rapidly to the top. However, investors are urged to avoid adding to such "knee-jerk" marked-up price action, as they often portend noteworthy tops preceding significant sell-offs.
However, the bull trap (significant rejection of buying momentum) seen in late March 2022 was the one that broke the camel's back. It ended MRVL's bullish momentum and reversed it decisively into a bearish flow.
As a result, MRVL has been deeply mired in its bearish momentum with no signs of a bear trap yet. Therefore, its price action remains tentative. The rejection of buying momentum seen at its near-term resistance ($60) was significant and helped shape our valuation model discussed subsequently.
MRVL last traded at an NTM FCF yield of 6.15%, well above its 5Y mean of 4.81%. Notably, the market rejected buying momentum (despite no bull trap price action) at its near-term resistance when MRVL traded at an FCF yield of 4.4%.
Therefore, we believe the market expects MRVL to underperform its historical average, moving ahead, which can be easily seen in our valuation model.
|Stock
|MRVL
|Current market cap
|$36.16B
|Hurdle rate (CAGR)
|21.82%
|Projection through
|CQ4'26
|Required FCF yield in CQ4'26
|4.81%
|Assumed TTM FCF margin in CQ4'26
|28%
|Implied TTM revenue by CQ4'26
|$15.1B
MRVL reverse cash flow valuation model. Data source: S&P Cap IQ, author
Our reverse cash flow valuation model indicates that MRVL is unlikely to repeat its average performance over the past five years.
MRVL posted a 5Y total return CAGR of 21.82%, which we applied as our hurdle rate. However, our model requires Marvel to post a TTM revenue of $15.1B by CQ4'26, which is unlikely based on the current consensus estimates.
Notwithstanding, we used a more conservative FCF margin of 28% to account for a reasonable margin of safety. Therefore, we believe the market is asking for higher FCF yields to account for a lower implied hurdle rate.
We rate MRVL as a Hold for now.
Given its slowing revenue growth estimates, we believe the market has correctly digested MRVL to moderate expectations. However, its robust profitability is expected to underpin its valuation, despite its revenue growth deceleration.
Our price action analysis suggests that its signals remain tentative. However, we don't expect MRVL to fall to its COVID bottom and believe a constructive bottom might not be far below. Therefore, we will watch closely for a bear trap price action that can suggest a sustained bottom to reverse its bearish bias.
We help you to pick lower-risk entry points, ensuring you are able to capitalize on them with a higher probability of success and profit on their next wave up. Your membership also includes:
24/7 access to our model portfolios
Daily Tactical Market Analysis to sharpen your market awareness and avoid the emotional rollercoaster
Access to all our top stocks and earnings ideas
Access to all our charts with specific entry points
Real-time chatroom support
Real-time buy/sell/hedge alerts
Sign up now for a Risk-Free 14-Day free trial!
This article was written by
I'm Jere Wang, the principal analyst and founder of JR Research and Ultimate Growth Investing Marketplace service.
Ultimate Growth Investing is curated to help investors achieve 5x to 10x returns over the next five years.
As a growth-oriented investor myself, I am aware of the challenges investors face in their quest to find the right growth stocks. There are so many high-potential companies in the market. As these are emerging leaders, the due diligence required is even more crucial. All growth investors want multi-bagger returns. Unfortunately, most could hardly find the time to do the necessary work.
Therefore, our service is here to help these investors. We are full-time investors and traders. We work day-in, day-out to find the best opportunities for ourselves. Now, we are extending those opportunities to these investors through the service.
If you also prefer someone to do all the hard work for you, I invite you to try out our service.
Subscribe right now because you get to try out the service for 14 days FREE. Seeking Alpha's unconditional guarantee also protects your free trial.
Your billing only starts after the free trial. So there's absolutely no risk at all for you to subscribe. Upon subscription, you will have access to all of our investing resources. You will also have access to our Growth Portfolio.
Come and join our community of investors as we navigate the ups and down of the market together. All our best ideas are shared only with our community in the service. Hence, you will not be able to find them on the free site.
If you have any questions, feel free to send me a direct message. I'm here to help.
I look forward to connecting with you in Ultimate Growth Investing soon!
More About Me:
I was already a full-time investor and trader before I joined Seeking Alpha as a contributor. I enjoy sharing my experience, knowledge, and mistakes with fellow investors who don't have time to look at the market. It is not a part-time job that I do on the side. I depend on what I do for a living. I take these responsibilities very seriously.
I was previously an Executive Director with a global financial services corporation. I graduated with an Economics Degree from National University of Singapore [NUS]. NUS is Asia's #1 university according to Quacquarelli Symonds [QS] annual higher education ranking. It also held the #11 position in QS World University Rankings 2022.
I'm also a Commissioned Officer (Reservist) with the Singapore Armed Forces. I'm the Battalion Second-in-command of an Armored Regiment. I currently hold the rank of Major.
I love spending time researching high-quality growth companies. That also includes investing time analyzing their price action. In addition, it has allowed me to develop a clear understanding of how institutional investors play their game.
Our best research ideas in the service are highly actionable. We own our best ideas and have skin in the game. Our ideas are not just designed to be a good read. Therefore you wouldn't get abstract theories or concepts from us. You will only get timely and actionable ideas. These are also high probability and workable set-ups with lower-risk entry points.
My LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/jjere/
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.