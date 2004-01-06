Andrii Dodonov

While investors are wary of rising rates, municipal bonds could provide some solace. In rising rate environments, munis have historically performed well.

Historically, a spike in municipal bond yields has been followed by a period of strong performance, regardless of interest rate policy. Why?

Rising rates resulting in widening yield spreads have been short-lived. A more dramatic spread widening has been caused by either headline shocks or black swan events, such as the 2008 financial crisis and more recently the onset of the pandemic in 2020.

This is the third rate cycle to occur over the past two decades. The last two were June 2004 through June 2006 and October 2015 through February 2019. If you bought municipals at the beginning and held until the cycle's end during the first cycle, based on Bloomberg broad indices, investment grade returned 9.91% and high yield returned 24.12%; during the second cycle, they returned 9.65% and 20.45%, respectively on a cumulative basis.

Historical View of Munis During Periods of Rising Interest Rates

Buy the at Beginning of Rate Hike Cycle Hold Through Peak IG Munis HY Munis CYCLE 1: 6/1/04 - 6/30/06 9.91 24.12 CYCLE 2: 10/30/15 - 2/28/19 9.65 20.45

We most certainly find ourselves in a pronounced hiking regime, as the Federal Reserve (Fed) attempts to bring down inflation. Yields are now at levels not seen since October of 2018. Despite the prospect of additional Fed action to push short rates higher, re-entry into municipal assets rewards investors with the benefit of exempt income and may yet generate modestly positive returns through year-end.

ICE US Broad Municipal Index

As of 5/31/22. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. (ICE Data Services)

