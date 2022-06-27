For most investors bear markets are scary, or even downright terrifying. But according to studies from Bank of America, JPMorgan, Citigroup, and Fidelity, between 80% and 99.9% of all long-term returns are generated from bear markets.
Specifically, 80% to 99.9% of long-term market gains are generated by the market's single best days almost all of which occur during periods of maximum volatility meaning bear markets.
Or to put it another way, stocks don't generate the best returns of any asset class despite bear markets, but precisely because of them.
And that's why I get excited whenever we're lucky enough to get a historically normal, healthy, and expected bear market like this.
Because in times like these even the world's best companies go on sale. And I don't just mean reasonable valuations, I mean table-pounding, Buffett-style "fat pitch" anti-bubble blue-chip bargains.
That's exactly what Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) is today, and I wanted to share with you why I recently recommended it for Dividend Kings members, and bought some more for my retirement portfolio.
In fact, there are four reasons, in my opinion, why Comcast is one of the best fast-growing dividend blue-chips you can buy today, one of which is its potential to deliver 250% total returns in the next five years.
Here is the bottom line upfront on Comcast
CMCSA is in a 35% bear market but not because of fundamentally justified reasons.
|Metric
|2021 Growth Consensus
|2022 Growth Consensus
|2023 Growth Consensus
|2024 Growth Consensus
|2025 Growth Consensus
|2026 Growth Consensus
|
2027 Growth Consensus
|Sales
|12%
|7%
|2%
|3%
|2%
|4%
|4%
|Dividend
|9%
|8% (Official)
|7%
|9%
|6%
|1%
|9%
|EPS
|24%
|11%
|11%
|17%
|14%
|21%
|15%
|Operating Cash Flow
|17%
|-1%
|8%
|9%
|NA
|NA
|NA
|Free Cash Flow
|28%
|-8%
|9%
|10%
|16%
|28%
|29%
|EBITDA
|12%
|9%
|4%
|6%
|NA
|NA
|NA
|EBIT (operating income)
|17%
|13%
|7%
|8%
|NA
|NA
|NA
(Source: FAST Graphs, FactSet)
CMCSA is a strongly growing company with a dividend streak that's expected to hit 19 years by 2027.
CMCSA is a very consistent market beater, with average rolling returns of 11% to 17% but from bear market lows as high as 17% over the next 15 years and 30% over the next 10 years.
If CMCSA grows as analysts expect by 2024 and returns to historical mid-range fair value, it could potentially deliver 119% total returns or 37% annually.
By 2027 if CMCSA grows as expected and returns to historical mid-range fair value, it could deliver 254% total returns or 26% annually.
|Investment Strategy
|Yield
|LT Consensus Growth
|LT Consensus Total Return Potential
|Long-Term Risk-Adjusted Expected Return
|Long-Term Inflation And Risk-Adjusted Expected Returns
|Years To Double Your Inflation & Risk-Adjusted Wealth
|
10-Year Inflation And Risk-Adjusted Expected Return
|Comcast
|2.7%
|13.7%
|16.4%
|11.5%
|9.0%
|8.0
|2.37
|Nasdaq
|1.0%
|12.7%
|13.7%
|9.6%
|7.1%
|10.1
|1.99
|Dividend Aristocrats
|2.4%
|8.5%
|10.9%
|7.6%
|5.2%
|14.0
|1.65
|S&P 500
|1.8%
|8.5%
|10.3%
|7.2%
|4.7%
|15.2
|1.59
(Sources: Morningstar, FactSet, Ycharts)
CMCSA's historical 12% CAGR total return includes the current 35% bear market.
|Portfolio
|2008 Income Per $1,000 Investment
|2021 Income Per $1,000 Investment
|Annual Income Growth
|Starting Yield
|
2021 Yield On Cost
|Nasdaq
|$27
|$374
|22.41%
|2.7%
|37.4%
|S&P 500
|$19
|$51
|7.89%
|1.9%
|5.1%
|Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF
|$18
|$63
|10.12%
|1.8%
|6.3%
|Comcast
|$10
|$137
|22.30%
|1.0%
|13.7%
(Source: Portfolio Visualizer Premium)
CMCSA's dividend growth over the last 13 years has been an incredible 22% per year, matching the Nasdaq's incredible dividend growth and running circles around the S&P 500 and VIG's 10%.
VIG is the gold standard of fast dividend growth ETFs, no annual dividend cuts since inception.
What about the future?
|Analyst Consensus Income Growth Forecast
|Risk-Adjusted Expected Income Growth
|Risk And Tax-Adjusted Expected Income Growth
|
Risk, Inflation, And Tax Adjusted Income Growth Consensus
|21.4%
|15.0%
|12.8%
|10.2%
(Source: DK Research Terminal, FactSet)
Analysts expect 21% income growth from CMCSA in the future, which adjusted for the risk of it not growing as expected, inflation, and taxes are about 10.2% real expected income growth.
Now compare that to what they expect from the S&P 500.
|Time Frame
|S&P Inflation-Adjusted Dividend Growth
|S&P Inflation-Adjusted Earnings Growth
|1871-2021
|1.6%
|2.1%
|1945-2021
|2.4%
|3.5%
|1981-2021 (Modern Falling Rate Era)
|2.8%
|3.8%
|2008-2021 (Modern Low Rate Era)
|3.5%
|6.2%
|FactSet Future Consensus
|2.0%
|5.2%
(Sources: S&P, FactSet, Multipl.com)
What about a 60/40 retirement portfolio?
In other words, CMCSA is expected to generate 5X faster real income growth than the S&P 500 and 20X faster income growth than a 60/40.
What inflation-adjusted returns do analysts expect in the future?
|Time Frame (Years)
|7.6% CAGR Inflation-Adjusted S&P Consensus
|8.4% Inflation-Adjusted Aristocrats Consensus
|13.9% CAGR Inflation-Adjusted CMCSA Consensus
|Difference Between Inflation-Adjusted CMCSA Consensus Vs S&P Consensus
|5
|$1,445.67
|$1,493.29
|$1,919.51
|$473.84
|10
|$2,089.97
|$2,229.92
|$3,684.52
|$1,594.55
|15
|$3,021.42
|$3,329.92
|$7,072.48
|$4,051.06
|20
|$4,367.98
|$4,972.54
|$13,575.69
|$9,207.71
|25
|$6,314.67
|$7,425.45
|$26,058.68
|$19,744.01
|30
|$9,128.95
|$11,088.36
|$50,019.91
|$40,890.96
(Source: DK Research Terminal, FactSet)
Even if CMCSA only grows as expected for a decade that's still a nearly 4X inflation-adjusted return.
|Time Frame (Years)
|Ratio Aristocrats/S&P Consensus
|Ratio Inflation-Adjusted CMCSA Consensus vs S&P consensus
|5
|1.03
|1.33
|10
|1.07
|1.76
|15
|1.10
|2.34
|20
|1.14
|3.11
|25
|1.18
|4.13
|30
|1.21
|5.48
(Source: DK Research Terminal, FactSet)
Which is potentially 76% more than the S&P 500 and 70% more than the dividend aristocrats
For anyone comfortable with its risk profile, CMCSA is one of the most reasonable and prudent fast-growing dividend blue-chips you can buy, in my opinion.
There are many ways to measure safety and quality and I factor in pretty much all of them.
The Dividend Kings' overall quality scores are based on a 253-point model that includes:
Dividend safety
Balance sheet strength
Credit ratings
Credit default swap medium-term bankruptcy risk data
Short and long-term bankruptcy risk
Accounting and corporate fraud risk
Profitability and business model
Growth consensus estimates
Management growth guidance
Historical earnings growth rates
Historical cash flow growth rates
Historical dividend growth rates
Historical sales growth rates
Cost of capital
GF Scores
Long-term risk-management scores from MSCI, Morningstar, FactSet, S&P, Reuters'/Refinitiv, and Just Capital
Management quality
Dividend-friendly corporate culture/income dependability
Long-term total returns (a Ben Graham sign of quality)
Analyst consensus long-term return potential
In fact, it includes over 1,000 fundamental metrics including the 12 rating agencies we use to assess fundamental risk.
credit and risk management ratings make up 41% of the DK safety and quality model
dividend/balance sheet/risk ratings make up 82% of the DK safety and quality model
How do we know that our safety and quality model works well?
During the two worst recessions in 75 years, our safety model 87% of blue-chip dividend cuts, the ultimate baptism by fire for any dividend safety model.
How does CMCSA score on our comprehensive safety and quality models?
CMCSA Dividend Safety
|Rating
|Dividend Kings Safety Score (162 Point Safety Model)
|Approximate Dividend Cut Risk (Average Recession)
|
Approximate Dividend Cut Risk In Pandemic Level Recession
|1 - unsafe
|0% to 20%
|over 4%
|16+%
|2- below average
|21% to 40%
|over 2%
|8% to 16%
|3 - average
|41% to 60%
|2%
|4% to 8%
|4 - safe
|61% to 80%
|1%
|2% to 4%
|5- very safe
|81% to 100%
|0.5%
|1% to 2%
|CMCSA
|95%
|0.5%
|1.3%
|Risk Rating
|Medium-Risk (57th industry percentile risk-management consensus)
|A- stable outlook credit rating 2.5% 30-year bankruptcy risk
|15% OR LESS Max Risk Cap Recommendation
Long-Term Dependability
|Company
|DK Long-Term Dependability Score
|Interpretation
|Points
|Non-Dependable Companies
|21% or below
|Poor Dependability
|1
|Low Dependability Companies
|22% to 60%
|Below-Average Dependability
|2
|S&P 500/Industry Average
|61% (61% to 70% range)
|Average Dependability
|3
|Above-Average
|71% to 80%
|Very Dependable
|4
|Very Good
|81% or higher
|Exceptional Dependability
|5
|CMCSA
|75%
|Very Dependable
|4
Overall Quality
|CMCSA
|Final Score
|Rating
|Safety
|95%
|5/5 Very Safe
|Business Model
|90%
|3/3 Wide And Stable Moat
|Dependability
|75%
|4/5 Very Dependable
|Total
|87%
|12/13 Super SWAN
|Risk Rating
|
2/3 Medium-Risk
|15% OR LESS Max Risk Cap Rec
|
10% Margin of Safety For A Potentially Good Buy
CMCSA is the 118th highest quality company on the DK 500 Masterlist.
How significant is this? The DK 500 Master List is one of the world's best watchlists including
In other words, even among the world's best companies, CMCSA is higher quality than 76% of them.
Comcast was founded in 1963 in Philadelphia, PA.
Comcast is a global telecom giant with:
78% of revenue is from the US with 22% from the UK and the rest of Europe.
Comcast is a wide moat business with significant scale and competitive advantages in most of its business units.
Its market share in broadband in the areas it operates in is about 67%, up from 52% 10 years ago. Morningstar believes CMCSA's geographic and scale advantages should it remain the dominant fiber leader for the foreseeable future.
Comcast's management of its content library has been excellent, as seen by its doubling of cash flows over the past 11 years.
Morningstar believes that the Sky acquisition for $50 billion in 2018 was a bit pricey but a strategically sound move, with solid execution.
SKY has 13 million subscribers in the UK or 45% of the entire population. With Comcast's war chest backing it, Sky was able to obtain exclusive rights to the English Premier League.
Rolling Sky into the Comcast family promises to further enhance this content position, helping Sky cement its position with customers even as distribution methods change." - Morningstar
Content is king and over 50% of Sky's content is exclusive, which should help it survive and thrive in the rapidly changing media environment of the future.
CMCSA is one of the greatest investments in history, delivering 17.1% annual returns since its 1972 IPO.
Ben Graham recommended combining qualitative (the story) analysis with quantitative analysis looking at the past, present, and likely future.
|Rating Agency
|Credit Rating
|30-Year Default/Bankruptcy Risk
|Chance of Losing 100% Of Your Investment 1 In
|S&P
|A- Stable Outlook
|2.50%
|40.0
|Fitch
|A- Stable Outlook
|2.50%
|40.0
|Moody's
|A3 (A- equivalent) Stable Outlook
|2.50%
|40.0
|Consensus
|A- Stable Outlook
|2.50%
|40.0
(Source: S&P, Fitch, Moody's)
Rating agencies estimate CMCSA's fundamental risk at 2.5% or a 1 in 40 chance of losing all your money over the next 30 years.
|Year
|Debt/EBITDA
|Net Debt/EBITDA (3.5 Or Less Safe According To Credit Rating Agencies)
|
Interest Coverage (4+ Safe)
|2020
|3.37
|2.99
|3.81
|2021
|2.73
|2.48
|4.86
|2022
|2.54
|2.33
|5.83
|2023
|2.45
|2.28
|6.16
|2024
|2.37
|2.19
|7.03
|2025
|2.21
|2.11
|NA
|2026
|1.98
|1.92
|NA
|2027
|1.85
|NA
|NA
|Annualized Change
|-8.19%
|-7.08%
|16.53%
(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)
Leverage is coming down steadily while interest coverage is rising rapidly.
|Year
|Total Debt (Millions)
|Cash
|Net Debt (Millions)
|Interest Cost (Millions)
|EBITDA (Millions)
|Operating Income (Millions)
|2020
|$103,760
|$11,740
|$92,020
|$4,588
|$30,826
|$17,493
|2021
|$94,850
|$8,711
|$86,139
|$4,281
|$34,707
|$20,819
|2022
|$94,560
|$7,062
|$86,731
|$4,044
|$37,167
|$23,590
|2023
|$95,036
|$6,750
|$88,419
|$4,046
|$38,807
|$24,920
|2024
|$97,252
|$7,559
|$89,976
|$3,910
|$41,098
|$27,490
|2025
|$96,057
|$6,909
|$91,412
|$3,799
|$43,374
|NA
|2026
|$96,764
|$7,865
|$93,681
|$4,051
|$48,756
|NA
|2027
|$94,850
|$21,001
|NA
|$4,123
|$51,266
|NA
|Annualized Growth
|-1.27%
|8.66%
|0.30%
|-1.52%
|7.54%
|11.96%
(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)
CMCSA's debt is expected to remain stable over time around $90 billion net, with cash flows growing steadily.
Credit default Swaps are the insurance policies bond investors take out against default.
The GF Score is a ranking system that has been found to be closely correlated to the long-term performances of stocks by backtesting from 2006 to 2021." - Gurufocus
GF Score takes five key aspects into consideration. They are:
CMCSA's excellent score of 91/100 confirms its very strong fundamental quality and very attractive valuation.
CMCSA's profitability is historically in the top 10% of peers.
|Metric
|TTM
|Industry Percentile
|Major Communications Companies More Profitable Than CMCSA (Out Of 409)
|Gross Margins
|66.64%
|76.41
|96
|Operating Margin
|17.76%
|73.07
|110
|Net Margin
|11.96%
|68.08
|131
|Return On Equity
|15.17%
|66.58
|137
|Return On Assets
|5.20%
|64.79
|144
|Returns On Invested Capital
|6.02%
|60.93
|160
|Return On Capital (Greenblatt)
|44.59%
|83.21
|409
|Return On Capital Employed
|9.58%
|59.44
|409
|Average
|22.12%
|68.31
|130
(Source: GuruFocus Premium)
Profitability has taken a hit in the last year but return on capital is still in the top 17% of its peers.
Over the last 30+ years, OKE's profitability has been relatively stable.
|Year
|FCF Margin
|EBITDA Margin
|EBIT (Operating) Margin
|Net Margin
|Return On Capital Expansion
|
Return On Capital Forecast
|2020
|12.8%
|29.8%
|16.9%
|10.2%
|1.19
|2021
|14.7%
|29.8%
|17.9%
|12.2%
|TTM ROC
|44.59%
|2022
|13.0%
|30.3%
|19.3%
|11.9%
|Latest ROC
|42.70%
|2023
|13.6%
|31.1%
|20.0%
|12.8%
|2024 ROC
|53.27%
|2024
|14.5%
|31.9%
|21.4%
|13.5%
|2024 ROC
|51.01%
|2025
|15.5%
|32.9%
|NA
|14.0%
|Average
|52.14%
|2026
|16.5%
|35.7%
|NA
|14.9%
|Industry Median
|14.10%
|2027
|17.6%
|36.1%
|NA
|16.0%
|CMCSA/Industry Median
|3.70
|Annualized Growth
|4.64%
|2.78%
|6.06%
|6.69%
|Vs S&P
|3.57
|Annualized Growth (Post Pandemic)
|3.08%
|3.22%
|6.11%
|4.68%
(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)
CMCSA's margins are expected to steadily improve over time, with FCF margins rising to almost 18% by 2027.
Returns on capital are expected to grow 19% over the next three years, to 52%.
CMCSA's ROC has been stable for 30 years, confirming its wide and stable moat.
Comcast is trading at 7.5X cash-adjusted earnings, which means, according to the Graham/Dodd fair value formula, it's priced for about -2% growth.
Here's what analysts actually expect.
|Year
|Sales
|Free Cash Flow
|EBITDA
|EBIT (Operating Income)
|Net Income
|2020
|$103,564
|$13,280
|$30,826
|$17,493
|$10,534
|2021
|$116,385
|$17,089
|$34,707
|$20,819
|$14,159
|2022
|$122,514
|$15,936
|$37,167
|$23,590
|$14,622
|2023
|$124,584
|$16,940
|$38,807
|$24,920
|$15,956
|2024
|$128,641
|$18,596
|$41,098
|$27,490
|$17,373
|2025
|$131,774
|$20,381
|$43,374
|NA
|$18,470
|2026
|$136,730
|$22,540
|$48,756
|NA
|$20,342
|2027
|$142,167
|$25,039
|$51,266
|NA
|$22,757
|Annualized Growth
|4.63%
|9.48%
|7.54%
|11.96%
|11.63%
|Annualized Growth (Post Pandemic)
|3.39%
|6.57%
|6.72%
|9.71%
|8.23%
|Cumulative Over The Next 6 Years
|$786,410
|$119,432
|$260,468
|$76,000
|$109,520
(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)
CMCSA is growing its top line at a modest 3%, though its bottom line is growing at high single digits.
$119 billion in total free cash flow is expected through 2027.
|Year
|Dividend Consensus
|FCF Consensus
|FCF Payout Ratio
|Retained (Post-Dividend) Free Cash Flow
|Buyback Potential
|Debt Repayment Potential
|2022
|$1.08
|$3.48
|31.0%
|$10,754
|6.03%
|11.4%
|2023
|$1.16
|$3.96
|29.3%
|$12,547
|7.03%
|13.2%
|2024
|$1.27
|$4.68
|27.1%
|$15,280
|8.56%
|16.1%
|2025
|$1.35
|$5.41
|25.0%
|$18,193
|10.20%
|18.7%
|2026
|$1.36
|$6.92
|19.7%
|$24,914
|13.96%
|25.9%
|2027
|$1.48
|$8.89
|16.6%
|$33,204
|18.61%
|34.6%
|Total 2022 Through 2027
|$7.70
|$33.34
|23.1%
|$114,892.84
|64.39%
|120.89%
|Annualized Rate
|6.50%
|20.63%
|-11.71%
|25.29%
|25.29%
|24.90%
(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)
70% is the safety guideline for FCF payout ratios for telecoms according to rating agencies.
CMCSA is expected to grow the dividend at 6% to 7% annually over the next five years.
Comcast's payout ratio this year is 31% and it's expected to fall by 50% by 2027 to just 17%.
Post dividend retained free cash flow through 2027 is expected to be $115 billion, enough to pay off 120% of current debt or buy back as much as 64% of its stock at current valuations.
|Year
|Consensus Buybacks ($ Millions)
|% Of Shares (At Current Valuations)
|Market Cap
|2022
|$12,130.0
|6.8%
|$178,439
|2023
|$13,195.0
|7.4%
|$178,439
|2024
|$14,665.0
|8.2%
|$178,439
|2025
|$15,958.0
|8.9%
|$178,439
|2026
|$16,000.0
|9.0%
|$178,439
|2027
|$16,000.0
|9.0%
|$178,439
|Total 2022-2024
|$87,948.00
|49.3%
|$178,439
|Annualized Rate
|10.62%
|Average Annual Buybacks
|$14,658.00
(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)
Analysts expect CMCSA to buy back $88 billion worth of stock in the next six years, averaging almost $15 billion per year.
For the last 19 years, CMCSA has averaged 2.3% annual net buybacks.
|Time Frame (Years)
|Net Buyback Rate
|Shares Remaining
|Net Shares Repurchased
|Each Share You Own Is Worth X Times More (Not Including Future Growth And Dividends)
|5
|2.3%
|88.93%
|11.07%
|1.12
|10
|2.3%
|79.08%
|20.92%
|1.26
|15
|2.3%
|70.32%
|29.68%
|1.42
|20
|2.3%
|62.53%
|37.47%
|1.60
|25
|2.3%
|55.61%
|44.39%
|1.80
|30
|2.3%
|49.45%
|50.55%
|2.02
(Source: DK Research Terminal, Ycharts)
If CMCSA continues its historical buyback rate, it will potentially repurchase 50% of its stock in the next 30 years, doubling the intrinsic value of your shares not counting EPS or dividend growth.
|Time Frame (Years)
|Net Buyback Rate
|Shares Remaining
|Net Shares Repurchased
|Each Share You Own Is Worth X Times More (Not Including Future Growth And Dividends)
|5
|10.6%
|57.04%
|42.96%
|1.75
|10
|10.6%
|32.54%
|67.46%
|3.07
|15
|10.6%
|18.56%
|81.44%
|5.39
|20
|10.6%
|10.59%
|89.41%
|9.44
|25
|10.6%
|6.04%
|93.96%
|16.56
|30
|10.6%
|3.45%
|96.55%
|29.03
(Source: DK Research Terminal, FactSet)
At current valuations, if CMCSA buys back stock as aggressively as analysts expect, it could repurchase 97% of its stock, increasing the intrinsic value of your shares by 29X not counting EPS or dividend growth.
CMCSA's historical growth rates are low to mid-double-digits and analysts think it will grow at a similar rate as the last eight years in the future.
Over statistically significant time periods, CMCSA has been valued by hundreds of millions of income growth investors at 17.5X earnings to 18.5X earnings outside of bear markets and bubbles.
|Metric
|Historical Fair Value Multiples (11-Years)
|2021
|2022
|2023
|2024
|
12-Month Forward Fair Value
|5-Year Average Yield
|1.99%
|$50.25
|$54.27
|$54.27
|$63.82
|13-Year Median Yield
|1.70%
|$58.82
|$63.53
|$63.53
|$74.71
|13-Year Average Yield
|1.51%
|$66.23
|$71.52
|$71.52
|$84.11
|Earnings
|18.07
|$58.37
|$64.69
|$73.18
|$83.48
|Average
|$57.86
|$62.89
|$64.71
|$75.58
|$63.83
|Current Price
|$39.83
|
Discount To Fair Value
|31.16%
|36.66%
|38.45%
|47.30%
|37.60%
|
Upside To Fair Value (NOT Including Dividends)
|45.27%
|57.89%
|62.47%
|89.76%
|60.27% (62% including dividend)
|2022 EPS
|2023 EPS
|2021 Weighted EPS
|2022 Weighted EPS
|12-Month Forward EPS
|12-Month Average Fair Value Forward PE
|
Current Forward PE
|$3.58
|$4.05
|$1.72
|$2.10
|$3.82
|16.7
|10.4
I conservatively estimate that CMCSA is historically worth about 16.7X earnings and today trades at 10.4X.
|
Analyst Median 12-Month Price Target
|
Morningstar Fair Value Estimate
|$52.63 (13.0 PE)
|$60.00 (15.7 PE)
|
Discount To Price Target (Not A Fair Value Estimate)
|
Discount To Fair Value
|24.32%
|33.62%
|
Upside To Price Target (Not Including Dividend)
|
Upside To Fair Value (Not Including Dividend)
|32.14%
|50.64%
|
12-Month Median Total Return Price (Including Dividend)
|
Fair Value + 12-Month Dividend
|$53.71
|$61.08
|
Discount To Total Price Target (Not A Fair Value Estimate)
|
Discount To Fair Value + 12-Month Dividend
|25.84%
|34.79%
|
Upside To Price Target ( Including Dividend)
|
Upside To Fair Value + Dividend
|34.85%
|53.35%
Morningstar's discounted cash flow valuation model estimates CMCSA is worth a more modest 15.7X earnings but still estimates a 34% discount to fair value with a 53% upside to fair value.
Analysts expect CMCSA to deliver 35% total returns in the next year and that only requires the PE to return to 13.
I don't make recommendations based on 12-month forecasts but on whether the margin of safety is sufficient to compensate you for a company's risk profile.
|Rating
|Margin Of Safety For Medium-Risk 12/13 Super SWAN quality companies
|2022 Price
|2023 Price
|
12-Month Forward Fair Value
|Potentially Reasonable Buy
|0%
|$62.89
|$64.71
|$63.83
|Potentially Good Buy
|10%
|$56.60
|$58.24
|$57.45
|Potentially Strong Buy
|20%
|$50.31
|$51.77
|$51.07
|Potentially Very Strong Buy
|30%
|$39.62
|$45.30
|$44.68
|Potentially Ultra-Value Buy
|40%
|$37.73
|$38.83
|$38.30
|Currently
|$39.83
|36.66%
|38.45%
|37.60%
|Upside To Fair Value (Not Including Dividends)
|57.89%
|62.47%
|60.27%
CMCSA is a potentially very strong buy and not far from an Ultra Value buy for anyone comfortable with its risk profile.
There are no risk-free companies and no company is right for everyone. You have to be comfortable with the fundamental risk profile.
How long it takes for a company's investment thesis to break depends on the quality of the company.
|Quality
|
Years For The Thesis To Break Entirely
|Below-Average
|1
|Average
|2
|Above-Average
|3
|Blue-Chip
|4
|SWAN
|5
|Super SWAN
|6
|Ultra SWAN
|7
|100% Quality Companies (MSFT, LOW, and MA)
|8
These are my personal rule of thumb for when to sell a stock if the investment thesis has broken. CMCSA is highly unlikely to suffer such catastrophic declines in fundamentals.
Analysts fully expect CMCSA's subscriber base to shrink over time due to cord-cutting.
The average revenue per user growth of 11.4% to $480 is the key to CMCSA's ability to grow at the rate analysts expect.
There is no guarantee that CMCSA can actually achieve this ARPU growth.
How do we quantify, monitor, and track such a complex risk profile? By doing what big institutions do.
|Rating Agency
|Industry Percentile
|
Rating Agency Classification
|MSCI 37 Metric Model
|70.0%
|
BBB Average, Positive Trend
|Morningstar/Sustainalytics 20 Metric Model
|67.9%
|
24.8/100 Medium-Risk
|Reuters'/Refinitiv 500+ Metric Model
|90.0%
|Good
|S&P 1,000+ Metric Model
|40.0%
|
Below-Average, Stable Trend
|Just Capital 19 Metric Model
|40.0%
|Below-Average
|FactSet
|30.0%
|
Below-Average, Stable Trend
|Morningstar Global Percentile (All 15,000 Rated Companies)
|57.8%
|Average
|Just Capital Global Percentile (All 954 Rated US Companies)
|57.4%
|Average
|Consensus
|57%
|
Medium-Risk, Average Risk-Management, Stable Trend
(Sources: MSCI, Morningstar, FactSet, S&P, Just Capital, Reuters)
CMCSA's Long-Term Risk Management Is The 313th Best In The Master List (37th Percentile)
|Classification
|Average Consensus LT Risk-Management Industry Percentile
|
Risk-Management Rating
|S&P Global (SPGI) #1 Risk Management In The Master List
|94
|Exceptional
|Strong ESG Stocks
|78
|
Good - Bordering On Very Good
|Foreign Dividend Stocks
|75
|Good
|Ultra SWANs
|71
|Good
|Low Volatility Stocks
|68
|Above-Average
|Dividend Aristocrats
|67
|Above-Average
|Dividend Kings
|63
|Above-Average
|Master List average
|62
|Above-Average
|Hyper-Growth stocks
|61
|Above-Average
|Monthly Dividend Stocks
|60
|Above-Average
|Comcast
|57
|Average
|Dividend Champions
|57
|Average
(Source: DK Research Terminal)
CMCSA's risk-management consensus is in the bottom 37% of the world's highest quality companies and similar to that of such other blue-chips as
The bottom line is that all companies have risks, and Comcast is average at managing theirs.
"When the facts change, I change my mind. What do you do sir?" - John Maynard Keynes
There are no sacred cows at iREIT or Dividend Kings. Wherever the fundamentals lead we always follow. That's the essence of disciplined financial science, the math behind retiring rich and staying rich in retirement.
I can't tell you when CMCSA will bottom, that's likely to depend on a lot of macro and company-specific factors. If the stock market drops up to 25% more, as some blue-chip economist teams expect, I'd be surprised if CMCSA didn't fall more.
But stocks don't stop falling because bad news stops coming but when the bad news is fully priced in.
But guess what? Comcast is already pricing in a severe recession and that's not what most economists think is coming.
In fact, we're likely facing a mild recession in 2023, the 2nd mildest in history according to Deutsche Bank's latest forecast.
"The intelligent investor is a realist who buys from pessimists, and sells to optimists." - Ben Graham, The Intelligent Investor
Here's what I can tell you with high confidence about CMCSA right now.
If you're tired of praying for luck on Wall Street, how about making your own luck. Not with speculative tech stocks, crypto, or SPACs, but with potentially some of the world's best anti-bubble blue-chip bargains, like Comcast.
When you entrust your hard-earned savings to the proven income and wealth compounders like CMCSA, retiring in safety and splendor doesn't require like, but only time, discipline, and patience.
