Introduction

The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with over 700 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend-related activity for companies on the Dividend Champions list.

In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflect the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.

Dividend Changes

In the past week, the following companies declared dividends which changed from their previous payouts.

Increases:

Company Symbol Ex-Div Pay Old Rate New Rate Increase Yield Years Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) 7/28 8/12 0.465 0.475 2.15% 7.61% 25 John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (JBSS) 8/11 8/31 0.7 0.75 7.14% 1.00% 6

Decreases:

None

Last Chance to Buy

These companies have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.

Monday Jul 11 (Ex-Div 7-12)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (PNC) 8/5 1.5 161.38 3.72% 12

Tuesday Jul 12 (Ex-Div 7/13)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Accenture plc (ACN) 8/15 0.97 279.07 1.39% 17 The First of Long Island Corporation (FLIC) 7/22 0.2 17.57 4.55% 26 H.B. Fuller Company (FUL) 7/28 0.19 60.15 1.26% 53 Johnson Outdoors Inc. (JOUT) 7/28 0.3 64.1 1.87% 9 Kadant Inc. (KAI) 8/11 0.26 183.8 0.57% 10

Wednesday Jul 13 (Ex-Div 7/14)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) 8/15 1.41 152.85 3.69% Abbott Laboratories (ABT) 8/15 0.47 109.26 1.72% American Financial Group, Inc. (AFG) 7/25 0.56 137.95 1.62% Camden National Corporation (CAC) 7/29 0.4 45.34 3.53% City Holding Company (CHCO) 7/29 0.6 80.89 2.97% EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG) 7/29 0.75 105.52 2.84% Global Water Resources, Inc. (GWRS) 7/29 0.02458 13.66 2.16% IDEX Corporation (IEX) 7/29 0.6 185.69 1.29% Quaker Chemical Corporation (KWR) 7/29 0.415 140.93 1.18% Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (MAA) 7/25 1.25 169.83 2.94% McGrath RentCorp (MGRC) 7/29 0.455 76.38 2.38% Norwood Financial Corp. (NWFL) 8/1 0.28 24.64 4.55% Bank OZK (OZK) 7/22 0.32 37.85 3.38% RGC Resources, Inc. (RGCO) 8/1 0.195 19.9 3.92% RPM International Inc. (RPM) 7/29 0.4 79.98 2.00% Trinity Industries, Inc. (TRN) 7/29 0.23 22.4 4.11% WD-40 Company (WDFC) 7/29 0.78 174.3 1.79% Watsco, Inc. (WSO) 7/29 2.2 248.55 3.54%

Thursday Jul 14 (Ex-Div 7/15)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Alamo Group Inc. (ALG) 8/1 0.18 116.63 0.62% 8 Graco Inc. (GGG) 8/3 0.21 60.2 1.40% 25 Owens Corning (OC) 8/4 0.35 79.5 1.76% 9

Friday Jul 15 (Ex-Div 7/18)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Graham Holdings Company (GHC) 8/5 1.58 564.18 1.12% 6

Money on the Way

The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields…or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Yield Agree Realty Corporation (ADC) 7/14 0.234 3.8% Amphenol Corporation (APH) 7/13 0.2 1.2% Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN) 7/15 0.1808 5.4% Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (ARE) 7/15 1.18 3.2% AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (AVB) 7/15 1.59 3.3% AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (AXS) 7/15 0.43 3.1% BancFirst Corporation (BANF) 7/15 0.36 1.4% Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN) 7/15 0.29 4.9% Cardinal Health, Inc. (CAH) 7/15 0.4957 3.7% Cincinnati Financial Corporation (CINF) 7/15 0.69 2.3% Camden Property Trust (CPT) 7/15 0.94 2.8% CareTrust REIT, Inc. (CTRE) 7/15 0.275 5.8% CubeSmart (CUBE) 7/15 0.43 4.0% DTE Energy Company (DTE) 7/15 0.885 2.8% Ecolab Inc. (ECL) 7/15 0.51 1.3% EastGroup Properties, Inc. (EGP) 7/15 1.1 2.8% Essex Property Trust, Inc. (ESS) 7/15 2.2 3.3% Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (FCPT) 7/15 0.3325 4.9% Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) 7/15 0.3 3.5% First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (FR) 7/18 0.295 2.4% Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) 7/15 1.07 4.4% Fulton Financial Corporation (FULT) 7/15 0.15 4.1% Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (GNTY) 7/13 0.22 2.4% Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (GSBC) 7/12 0.4 2.7% HEICO Corporation (HEI) 7/15 0.09 0.1% Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (HTA) 7/15 0.325 4.5% Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (IIPR) 7/15 1.75 6.1% Intuit Inc. (INTU) 7/18 0.68 0.7% Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW) 7/14 1.22 2.7% Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC) 7/13 0.52 3.9% Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (LECO) 7/15 0.56 1.8% Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (LEG) 7/15 0.44 4.9% Lennox International Inc. (LII) 7/15 1.06 2.0% Main Street Capital (MAIN) 7/15 0.215 6.4% Mondelez International, Inc. (MDLZ) 7/14 0.35 2.2% Medtronic plc (MDT) 7/15 0.68 3.0% Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (MPW) 7/14 0.29 7.4% Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (MPWR) 7/15 0.75 0.8% Motorola Solutions, Inc. (MSI) 7/15 0.79 1.5% National Fuel Gas Company (NFG) 7/15 0.475 3.0% Realty Income Corporation (O) 7/15 0.2475 4.3% Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) 7/15 1.25 5.3% Portland General Electric Company (POR) 7/15 0.4525 3.7% Republic Bancorp, Inc. (RBCAA) 7/15 0.341 2.8% Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (REXR) 7/15 0.315 2.1% Royal Gold, Inc. (RGLD) 7/15 0.35 1.3% Raymond James Financial, Inc. (RJF) 7/15 0.34 1.5% Regal Rexnord Corporation (RRX) 7/14 0.35 1.2% Republic Services, Inc. (RSG) 7/15 0.46 1.4% Sonic Automotive, Inc. (SAH) 7/15 0.25 2.7% SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG) 7/15 0.3108 8.1% Sempra (SRE) 7/15 1.145 3.1% STAG Industrial, Inc. (STAG) 7/15 0.121667 4.8% Steel Dynamics, Inc. (STLD) 7/15 0.34 2.1% STORE Capital Corporation (STOR) 7/15 0.385 5.7% Sun Communities, Inc. (SUI) 7/15 0.88 2.2% Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) 7/15 0.3 0.2% TowneBank (TOWN) 7/12 0.23 3.3% Terreno Realty Corporation (TRNO) 7/14 0.34 2.4% The Toro Company (TTC) 7/13 0.3 1.5% U.S. Bancorp (USB) 7/15 0.46 4.0% W. P. Carey Inc. (WPC) 7/15 1.059 5.2% Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (WTW) 7/15 0.82 1.6% The York Water Company (YORW) 7/15 0.1949 1.9%

Conclusion

I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.