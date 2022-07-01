Altria: Stop Caring About Juul

Jul. 11, 2022 9:59 AM ETAltria Group, Inc. (MO)BUD, BUDFF11 Comments3 Likes
The Value Portfolio profile picture
The Value Portfolio
Marketplace

Summary

  • In the Juul litigation, what happens remains to be seen, but we expect the company to prevail.
  • The company's price drop means it has an almost 9% dividend yield on top of continued share repurchases.
  • The company has respectable alternative product businesses along with its Anheuser-Busch InBev investment.
  • We expect the company to continue to be a "sin stock" leader while generating double-digit shareholder returns.
  • Looking for higher risk/reward options trading ideas? I offer this and much more at my exclusive investing ideas service, The Energy Forum. Learn More »

FDA Reportedly Planning To Remove Juul E-Cigarettes From U.S. Market

Mario Tama/Getty Images News

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has dropped almost 16% over the past month as broader market weakness has combined with rising interest rates, hurting the appeal of the company's dividend amidst general broader weakness in the markets. At the same time, the company has been punished by a purported FDA ban on Juul, it's long ill-fated investment.

Despite the news, we still see the company as a unique investment opportunity.

Altria vs. USA

Altria vs. the USA is a tough lawsuit. We're not lawyers, so we won't dive deep.

However, the U.S. is arguing that Juul e-cigarettes contain multiple harmful chemicals (redacted from the filing) that are released during the smoking process. Altria is arguing that its 100+ thousand page report to the FDA proved those chemicals aren't in fact harmful, and that Juul's prevalence among teen users has put pressure on the government to unfairly regulate it.

Other observers in the e-cigarette industry say that Juul's argument is reasonable, and so far, through rapidly filed lawsuits, the ban has been stayed. In our view, the market has already written off what was a very overpriced acquisition of Juul, at more than $13 billion. However, it'll continue to be in the news for a while.

It's also worth noting that, even if the product is removed, we expect it to be a max 1-2 year delay, as the company can redesign around those chemicals the government doesn't approve of. It's also worth noting Altria still has a substantial business in the low-risk space that could outperform from this ban and recapture lost revenue.

Altria Financial Performance

Overall Altria has continued to perform well financially. To start, the $75 billion company has a $10 billion state in Anheuser-Busch InBev (NYSE: BUD).

Altria Investor Presentation

Altria Investor Presentation

Altria Financial Performance - Altria Investor Presentation

The company saw ~6% earnings growth from 2020-2021 and expects similar growth going into 2022 giving the company a single-digit P/E ratio at its current valuation. The company returned $8 billion in cash to shareholders in 2021, and we expect stronger returns in 2022, driven by the company's almost 9% dividend yield.

In 1Q 2022, the company returned $2.2 billion through $1.6 billion in dividends and $0.6 billion in repurchases. At current lower prices, this means the ability to repurchase almost 4% of the company on top of an almost 9% dividend yield. This is a low-double-digit shareholder yield that shows the company's financial strength.

The company also has $25 billion in long-term debt that we'd like to see it continue to reduce.

Altria Alternative Products

The company has impressive alternative products businesses.

Altria Investor Presentation

Altria Investor Presentation

Altria Oral Tobacco - Altria Investor Presentation

The company's share in the oral tobacco markets is growing. The company also has impressive e-vapor products. These two products form the basis of the company's profits as people transition away from smoking but stick with nicotine. Since nicotine is the truly addictive chemical, this is very profitable for the company.

Secondly, the company also has its Cronos Group investment. Marijuana is on the path to legalization, and as another "sin" product, we expect that Altria is posed to dominate the product and its complex regulatory environment once it's legalized. That could open a massive new business for the company worth billions.

These alternative businesses will help the company diversify from cigarettes.

Altria Shareholder Return Potential

Altria has a proven history of strong shareholder rewards that make the company a valuable investment.

First is the dividend. At an almost 9% yield, it's worth investing for that dividend alone, even if the company never touches it again. The company does have a history of increasing it, one of the largest histories in the market. Those who invest know could see a double-digit dividend yield on investment in the next few years as EPS continues growing.

Second is the company's share buybacks. This is another few % a year that enables continued dividend increases and drives overall shareholder rewards. Outside of this, the company has a manageable debt load although financials could improve as it saves on interest from paying down this debt load. We don't expect debt to increase over the next several years.

Lastly, the company has a diversified business in the "sin" market, and with the potential of federal marijuana legalization, we actually see the potential for growth in the company's shareholder returns. For these reasons, we recommend taking advantage of the company's current share price to invest.

Thesis Risk

The largest risk to the company is a continued decline in the company's businesses. Cigarettes have been in decline for decades, and as seen with Juul, the regulatory environment around the company has been growing significantly. Continued pressure here could hurt the company's ability to continue driving earnings.

Conclusion

Altria's dividend yield is now almost 9% on the back of the company's recent share price weakness. Recent news around Juul has done no favors for the company's business. The company's annualized dividend of $6.4 billion is incredibly affordable and the company has continued to increase it as its EPS has grown by mid-single digits.

Create a High-Yield Portfolio Using Unique Investment Strategies, 2-Week Trial!

The Energy Forum helps you invest in energy, generating strong income and returns from a volatile sector. Our included Income Portfolio helps you invest in the broader market, finding high-yield non sector-specific opportunities.

Recommendations from a top 0.5% author on TipRanks!

Worldwide energy demand is growing and you can be a part of this profitable trend. Plenty of unique under the radar opportunities remain.

Image result for high yield oil

We provide:

  • Model energy and market portfolios generating high-yield income.
  • Deep-dive actionable research. 
  • Macroeconomic overviews.
  • Summaries of recommendations and option strategies.  

Click for our 2-week trial, with 47% off!

This article was written by

The Value Portfolio profile picture
The Value Portfolio
28.22K Followers
The #1 Service for Energy Investors, Actionable Ideas and Model Portfolios!

The Value Portfolio focuses on deep analysis of a variety of companies with a primary focus on the energy sector. Occasional articles also focus on building a retirement portfolio or on other sectors (such as healthcare or technology).


Legal Disclaimer (please read before subscribing to any services):

Any related contributions to Seeking Alpha, or elsewhere on the web, are to be construed as personal opinion only and do NOT constitute investment advice. An investor should always conduct personal due diligence before initiating a position. Provided articles and comments should NEVER be construed as official business recommendations. In efforts to keep full transparency, related positions will be disclosed at the end of each article to the maximum extent practicable. The majority of trades are reported live on Twitter, but this cannot be guaranteed due to technical constraints.


My premium service is a research and opinion subscription. No personalized investment advice will ever be given. I am not registered as an investment adviser, nor do I have any plans to pursue this path. No statements should be construed as anything but opinion, and the liability of all investment decisions reside with the individual. Investors should always do their own due diligence and fact check all research prior to making any investment decisions. Any direct engagements with readers should always be viewed as hypothetical examples or simple exchanges of opinion as nothing is ever classified as “advice” in any sense of the word.


Follow

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MO either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

11 Comments

Recommended For You

Comments (11)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.