Published on the Value Lab 13/7/22
Los Angeles benefits from several structural elements such as bureaucratic creep and network affects that supports the current lattice that defines their economy, and therefore also their real estate markets. Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) strikes us as an appropriate investment for the current market environment, especially with REITs offering good risk-reward in downturns. We think that the LA market is relatively resistant, and that the yield being in line with other REITs does not reflect that. While there are some minor risks, DEI looks to be an interesting prospect in the current environment.
The DEI portfolio is focused almost entirely on LA, with the rest being located in Hawaii. These two markets are among the most expensive in the US and among the most expensive real estate markets in the world. The rent split between them is 90:10, and is focused on office property in LA but also multi-family properties, with all of the Hawaii properties being multifamily. Honolulu is going to be supported by a revival of tourism as the world gets tired of COVID-19, but LA has more durable structural factors that support its market.
Multi-family properties are going to be less exposed to some of the flavour-of-the-day risks like work-from-home. While WFH is a worry for some markets, LA is not going to be as exposed because in part of the traffic element. Most WFH arrangements are hybrid now and insurance as well as tax bureaucracy makes it difficult to locate yourself fully in another market or state to benefit from substantially lower prices. In the end, there is economy in being located in the city, which is also where most people want to be anyway purely from a lifestyle perspective, so that danger is limited on the multi-family portfolio.
On the office portfolio such things are a greater concern because effective on-premises headcounts will fall. Nonetheless, office real estate has not yet taken a hit, and with companies pushing for office returns, the risks are quite limited. However, if those return to office pushes fail, and lease agreements expire for rollover, companies may except the realities of their workforce's demands and make some major changes to adapt. So this is not a totally irrelevant risk.
From an asset class perspective, REITs are solid performers both in the downcycle of a recession as well as in the market rebound, which positions DEI favourably.
The yield is at 5%, and working off cap rates in US markets, this actually puts them 10% below the average in the Pacific West.
We think their exposures deserve that premium, and maybe at least that premium, so from a valuation perspective DEI is fair to good. Moreover, the cap rates provided are for direct real estate holdings, and therefore don't value the lessened headache of holding a REIT instead. While there are some WFH risks, they seem quite limited given market direction, and we don't care about macroeconomic risks too much even though it technically effects portfolio asset values. We are interested in yield to get a head-start on returns where capital appreciation is likely to languish, and that should be stable given the nature of lease agreements especially with offices. The lease expiration curve looks rather safe.
Structural elements are durable and support markets, and while we'll refrain from taking a position ourselves since we still have better ideas than this, we think for US investors and retirees the concept could be interesting. Overall, a buy.
DISCLOSURE: All of our articles and communications, including on the Value Lab, are only opinions and should not be treated as investment advice. We are not investment advisors. Consult an investment professional and take care to do your own due diligence.
DISCLOSURE: Some of Valkyrie's former and/or current members also have contributed individually or through shared accounts on Seeking Alpha. Currently: Guney Kaya contributes on his own now, and members have contributed on Mare Evidence Lab.
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
