The Chart of the Day belongs to the biotechnology company Corcept Therapeutics (CORT). I found the stock by sorting Barchart's Top Stocks to Own list first by the most frequent number of new highs in the last month, then used the Flipchart feature to review the charts for consistent price appreciation. Since the Trend Spotter signaled a buy on 6/22 the stock gained 19.43%.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery. It is developing relacorilant to treat patients with Cushing's syndrome; and nab-paclitaxel in combination with relacorilant, which has completed Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with advanced ovarian tumors, as well as for the treatment of cortisol excess. The company is also developing selective cortisol modulator to treat patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; selective cortisol modulator for the treatment of antipsychotic-induced weight gain and other disorders; and FKBP5 gene expression assays. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California. (Source: Seeking Alpha)

Barchart's Opinion Trading systems are listed below. Please note that the Barchart Opinion indicators are updated live during the session every 20 minutes and can therefore change during the day as the market fluctuates. The indicator numbers shown below therefore may not match what you see live on the Barchart.com website when you read this report.

Barchart Technical Indicators:

  • 88% technical buy signals but increasing
  • 40.02+ Weighted Alpha
  • 23.22% gain in the last year
  • Trend Spotter buy signal
  • Above its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages
  • 14 new highs and up 29.27% in the last month
  • Relative Strength Index 64.99%
  • Technical support level at 25.49
  • Recently traded at 26.66 with 50 day moving average of 21.88

Fundamental factors:

  • Market Cap $2.79 billion
  • P/E 28.47
  • Revenue expected to grow 12.60% this year and another 10.70% next year
  • Earnings estimated increase 9.00% this year, an additional 20.60% next year

Analysts and Investor Sentiment -- I don't buy stocks because everyone else is buying but I do realize that if major firms and investors are dumping a stock it's hard to make money swimming against the tide:

  • Wall Street analysts have 3 strong buy, 1 buy, 1 hold and an under perform opinion on the stock
  • Analysts give an average price targets at 27.50 with some analysts predicting as high as 35.00
  • The individual investors following the stock on Motley Fool voted 89 to 26 for the stock to beat the market with the more experienced investors voting 16 to 3 for the same result
  • 7,230 investors are monitoring the stock on Seeking Alpha

Ratings Summary

SA Authors Not Covered -
Wall Street Buy 4.00
Quant Hold 3.29

Factor Grades

Now 3M ago 6M ago
Valuation D+ D+ C+
Growth F F D-
Profitability A+ A+ A+
Momentum A+ A+ B
Revisions B- B B

Quant Ranking

Sector

Health Care

Industry

Pharmaceuticals

Ranked Overall

1428 out of 4617

Ranked in Sector

252 out of 1147

Ranked in Industry

51 out of 226

Quant ratings beat the market »

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in CORT over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The Barchart Chart of the Day highlights stocks that are experiencing exceptional current price appreciation. They are not intended to be buy recommendations as these stocks are extremely volatile and speculative. Should you decide to add one of these stocks to your investment portfolio it is highly suggested you follow a predetermined diversification and moving stop loss discipline that is consistent with your personal investment risk tolerance and reevaluate your stop losses at least on a weekly basis.

