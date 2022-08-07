Any time the Fed is top of mind for the market, the same phenomenon seems to occur in which good economic news causes the market to sell off.
On Friday 7/8/22 a strong jobs report came out and the market opened with a sharp sell-off.
Why?
Because a strong jobs report gives the Fed ammunition to be more hawkish. So while a stronger economy is unequivocally good for earnings of the overall market, it sells down because of raised expectations for interest rates.
This can be rather confusing. It may seem as though the market is wrong or overly reactionary, but allow me to show why good news can be both good news overall AND rationally cause market prices to drop.
I like to think of the discount rate as the slope of forward returns. The higher the discount rate, the greater the slope. Earnings determine the long run value of each stock and thereby the market as a whole. To visualize this consider 2 data points: the long run value and today’s market price. If you draw a straight line connecting them, the slope of that line should be the discount rate plus the equity risk premium which equals the expected rate of return of the market.
With market price being the most accessible data point since we can see it live it is easy to think of it as the barometer of success.
I think that is wrong.
The future value is the true barometer of success. It is just a much harder figure to pin down. There is no data point we can look at to see future value. It is essentially the culmination of future earnings at an indeterminate point in the future.
I encourage thinking of the market in this fashion because it makes news much more clear to interpret.
Using this framework, when the very strong jobs report came out on 7/8/22 we know that it increases future value. More jobs means more economic activity which means more earnings.
So why did the market react with a drop in price?
Well, market price is the dependent variable. The independent variable is the future value and then market price is estimated by the market by applying the slope.
Since the strong jobs report facilitates more hawkish Fed policy, it functionally increased the slope via the Fed hikes which will increase the discount rate. So applying the above reasoning the graph now looks like this.
Essentially the new data point changed 2 things.
So even though the future value of the market is higher, the current value of the market could rationally drop because market participants are now demanding a 9% annual return instead of previously demanding an 8% annual return.
This makes the price drop potentially rational even though the news is quite clearly good news.
As a long-term investor, all I really care about is that future value number. If the price drops a bit and then I get a higher annual return to still get to that future value number that is fine.
I think in seeing the Fed have such a powerful and immediate impact on market price when they act, it gives the impression that they are impacting long run returns. The economy is big and complex so I’m sure there are some ways in which changes to the Fed Funds rate really does impact long-term returns, but that is not the goal nor is it the primary effect.
The main parameter that changes when the fed hikes or cuts is the discount rate. The Fed directly influences the slope in the graphs above. When the Fed hikes the slope steepens. If the future value is the same, that necessarily means current market price has to be lower to provide investors a higher rate of return to get to that future value.
Similarly, when the Fed cuts, the slope is reduced so market prices rise such that a lower rate of return will get to that future value.
For anyone with a long investment horizon these changes in market price don’t really affect them. It is just a pulling forward of returns when the Fed cuts and a pushing back of returns when the Fed hikes.
Heading into 2022, the market was very expensive. Multiples were high, so the market price was close to future value. In other words, the slope was shallow.
The zero interest rate environment meant equity investors only demanded a 5-7% return, so market prices rose to a level that would deliver such a return given expected future earnings.
Today, expected future earnings are largely unchanged and yet the market has dropped 20% or so depending on the sector. That future value remains intact.
The slope is just steeper.
Returns have been pushed back. In exchange for the drop in market prices, investors now get to enjoy a base return rate of the market that is much higher. With where multiples are today, I would estimate forward annual returns for the market of 8-10%.
We all know to invest more when the market is down. It is much harder to have the equanimity to actually do it.
It is much easier when you visualize the market in the fashion described above. In understanding that today’s market price is just the market’s calculation of slope and future earnings, it becomes easier to see when the market is opportunistic.
The best time to invest is when future earnings are strong, multiples are low and stock prices are low. This is precisely the environment that creates a great rate of return on invested capital.
Opportunistic Market Sale: 20% off for a limited time!
Right now there are abnormally great investment opportunities. With the market crash, some fundamentally strong stocks have gotten outrageously cheap and I want to show you how to take advantage and slingshot out of the dip.
To encourage readers to get in at this time of enhanced opportunity we are offering a limited time 20% discount to Portfolio Income Solutions. Our portfolio is freshly updated and chock full of babies that were thrown out with the market bathwater.
Grab your free trial today while these stocks are still cheap!
This article was written by
2nd Market Capital Advisory specializes in the analysis and trading of real estate securities. Through a selective process and consideration of market dynamics, we aim to construct portfolios for rising streams of dividend income and capital appreciation.
Our Portfolio Income Solutions Marketplace service provides stock picks, extensive analysis and data sheets to help enhance the returns of do-it-yourself investors.
Investment Advisory Services
We now offer a way to directly invest in our Proprietary Investment Portfolio Strategy via REIT Total Return, which replicates our activity in client accounts. Total Return client’s brokerage accounts are automatically invested simultaneously and at the same price when we make a trade in the REIT Total Return Portfolio (also known as 2CHYP).
Learn more about our REIT Total Return Portfolio.
Dane Bowler, along with fellow SA contributors Simon Bowler and Ross Bowler, is an investment advisory representative of 2nd Market Capital Advisory Corporation (2MCAC). As a state registered investment advisor, 2MCAC is a fiduciary to our advisory clients.
Full Disclosure. All content is published and provided as an information source for investors capable of making their own investment decisions. None of the information offered should be construed to be advice or a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The information offered is impersonal and not tailored to the investment needs of the specific person. Please see our SA Disclosure Statement for our Full Disclaimer.
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: Important Notes and Disclosure
All articles are published and provided as an information source for investors capable of making their own investment decisions. None of the information offered should be construed to be advice or a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.
The information offered is impersonal and not tailored to the investment needs of any specific person. Readers should verify all claims and do their own due diligence before investing in any securities, including those mentioned in the article. NEVER make an investment decision based solely on the information provided in our articles.
It should not be assumed that any of the securities transactions or holdings discussed were profitable or will prove to be profitable. Past Performance does not guarantee future results. Investing in publicly held securities is speculative and involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. Historical returns should not be used as the primary basis for investment decisions.
Commentary may contain forward looking statements which are by definition uncertain. Actual results may differ materially from our forecasts or estimations, and 2MC and its affiliates cannot be held liable for the use of and reliance upon the opinions, estimates, forecasts, and findings in this article.
S&P Global Market Intelligence LLC. Contains copyrighted material distributed under license from S&P
2nd Market Capital Advisory Corporation (2MCAC) is a Wisconsin registered investment advisor. Dane Bowler is an investment advisor representative of 2nd Market Capital Advisory Corporation.
Comments