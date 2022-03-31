T20 Holdings Pte. Ltd. (TWEN) has filed to raise an estimated $23 million in an IPO of its units consisting of ordinary shares and one warrant, according to an F-1 registration statement.
The firm provides a range of energy project services in Papua New Guinea and is developing other potential project locations.
I’ll provide an update when we learn more details about the IPO.
Singapore-based T20 was founded to provide energy and construction project activities for gas-fired facilities in Papua New Guinea to reduce the reliance on diesel power generation.
Management is headed by Chief Executive Officer Geoffrey Allan Lawrence, who has been with the firm since inception in 2014 and previously held various positions at Fuji Xerox, Ricoh, Toshiba and UPS.
The company’s primary offerings include:
Contracting
Consulting
Engineering
Construction
Maintenance
T20 has booked fair market value investment of $11.4 million as of March 31, 2022 from investors including senior management and Fuato Limited.
The firm has historically done business in Papua New Guinea, operating a 45-megawatt gas-fired power station.
The company has also developed floating storage, regasification and power generation technologies that it believes has significant application throughout the APAC region where numerous smaller islands and communities lack reliable energy sources.
T20 is also developing a geothermal energy project in Germany and is working on other potential projects in Indonesia and Australia.
Selling, G&A expenses as a percentage of total revenue have trended upward as revenues have varied, as the figures below indicate:
|
Selling, G&A
|
Expenses vs. Revenue
|
Period
|
Percentage
|
Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2022
|
11.1%
|
2021
|
13.7%
|
2020
|
5.6%
(Source - SEC)
The Selling, G&A efficiency multiple, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of Selling, G&A spend, was 7.0x in the most recent reporting period, as shown in the table below:
|
Selling, G&A
|
Efficiency Rate
|
Period
|
Multiple
|
Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2022
|
7.0
|
2021
|
-20.0
(Source - SEC)
According to a 2021 market research report by ResearchAndMarkets, the global market for LNG regasification was an estimated 46,458 billion cubic feet in 2020 and is forecast to reach 68,292 billion cubic feet by 2025.
This represents a forecast average annual growth rate [AAGR] of 7.7%.
This expected rate of growth is almost double that of the period from 2015 to 2020.
Also, major countries accounting for regasification capacity in 2020 included the U.S., Japan, South Korea, Spain and China.
Major competitive or other industry participants include:
New Fortress Energy
AES
Hoegh LNG
GasLog
Excelerate Energy
The company’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:
Contracting topline revenue
Reduced gross profit but higher gross margin
Lowered operating profit
Variable cash flow used in operations
Below are relevant financial results derived from the firm’s registration statement:
|
Total Revenue
|
Period
|
Total Revenue
|
% Variance vs. Prior
|
Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2022
|
$ 2,571,000
|
354.6%
|
2021
|
$ 9,250,397
|
-73.3%
|
2020
|
$ 34,623,956
|
Gross Profit (Loss)
|
Period
|
Gross Profit (Loss)
|
% Variance vs. Prior
|
Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2022
|
$ 2,481,739
|
-788.9%
|
2021
|
$ 8,134,012
|
-45.9%
|
2020
|
$ 15,021,713
|
Gross Margin
|
Period
|
Gross Margin
|
Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2022
|
96.53%
|
2021
|
87.93%
|
2020
|
43.39%
|
Operating Profit (Loss)
|
Period
|
Operating Profit (Loss)
|
Operating Margin
|
Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2022
|
$ 1,385,365
|
53.9%
|
2021
|
$ 3,574,090
|
38.6%
|
2020
|
$ 9,250,649
|
26.7%
|
Net Income (Loss)
|
Period
|
Net Income (Loss)
|
Net Margin
|
Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2022
|
$ 1,108,759
|
43.1%
|
2021
|
$ 2,919,285
|
113.5%
|
2020
|
$ 7,168,232
|
278.8%
|
Cash Flow From Operations
|
Period
|
Cash Flow From Operations
|
Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2022
|
$ (1,560,601)
|
2021
|
$ 255,158
|
2020
|
$ (2,900,758)
(Source - SEC)
As of March 31, 2022, T20 had $1.2 million in cash and $6.6 million in total liabilities.
Free cash flow during the twelve months ended March 31, 2022, was $75,458.
T20 intends to raise an estimated $23 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its units consisting of ordinary shares and one warrant (TWENW) to purchase one ordinary share at an exercise price of 125% of the offering price, although the final amount may differ.
No existing shareholders have indicated an interest to purchase shares at the IPO price.
Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:
Approximately $4 million for project development costs and working capital to develop and execute the Traunstein project, if acquired;
Approximately $4.1 million for project development costs and working capital to develop and execute for the Traunstein project; and
Approximately [$11.9] million for general working capital, including the underwriters’ fees and expenses and other listing costs.
(Source - SEC)
Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not available.
Regarding outstanding legal proceedings, management says the firm is not currently a party to or under threat from any legal proceedings that would have a material adverse effect on its financial conditions or operations.
The sole listed bookrunner of the IPO is EF Hutton.
TWEN is seeking U.S. public capital market investment to fund continued development of its Traunstein project in Germany and for additional, unspecified corporate initiatives.
The firm’s financials have reported reduced topline revenue, lowered gross profit but higher gross margin, reduced operating profit and fluctuating cash flow used in operations.
Free cash flow for the twelve months ended March 31, 2022, was $75,458.
Selling, G&A expenses as a percentage of total revenue have trended higher as revenue has fluctuated; its Selling, G&A efficiency multiple was 7.0x in the most recent reporting period.
The firm currently plans to pay no dividends on its ordinary shares for the foreseeable future. Any such dividends contemplated would be required by Singapore law to be paid only out of profits.
T20’s CapEx Ratio is 1.15, which indicates it is spending substantially on capital expenditures as a percentage of its operating cash flow.
The market opportunity for providing LNG energy services is large and expected to grow considerably in the coming years as securing adequate and cleaner-burning energy supplies grows in importance.
EF Hutton is the sole underwriter and IPOs led by the firm over the last 12-month period have generated an average return of negative (66.8%) since their IPO. This is a bottom-tier performance for all major underwriters during the period.
The primary risk to the company’s outlook is the volatile nature of energy prices which may affect project development cycles.
When we learn more information on management’s assumptions for pricing and valuation, I’ll provide a final opinion.
Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.
I'm the founder of IPO Edge on Seeking Alpha, a research service for investors interested in IPOs on US markets. Subscribers receive access to my proprietary research, valuation, data, commentary, opinions, and chat on U.S. IPOs. Join now to get an insider's 'edge' on new issues coming to market, both before and after the IPO. Start with a 14-day Free Trial.
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: This report is intended for educational purposes only and is not financial, legal or investment advice. The information referenced or contained herein may change, be in error, become outdated and irrelevant, or removed at any time without notice. You should perform your own research for your particular financial situation before making any decisions. IPO investing can involve significant volatility and risk of loss.
