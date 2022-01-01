General Mills - The Whole Kitchen Cabinet

Jul. 15, 2022
Jim Van Meerten profile picture
Jim Van Meerten
65.99K Followers

Summary

  • 88% technical buy signals.
  • 15 new highs and up 12.53% in the last month.
  • 26.16% gain in the last year.
  • Price targets as high as 88.00.

General Mills Reports Lower Than Expected Quarterly Earnings

Justin Sullivan

The Chart of the Day belongs to the diversified food company General Mills (GIS). I found the stock by sorting Barchart's Top Stocks to Own list first by the most frequent number of new highs in the last month, then used the Flipchart feature to review the charts for consistent price appreciation. Since the Trend Spotter signaled a buy on 6/29 the stock gained .13%.

GIS General Mills

GIS vs Daily Moving Averages (Barchart.com)

General Mills, Inc. manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables. It also supplies branded and unbranded food products to the North American foodservice and commercial baking industries; and manufactures and markets pet food products, including dog and cat food. The company markets its products under the Annie's, Betty Crocker, Bisquick, Blue Buffalo, Blue Basics, Blue Freedom, Bugles, Cascadian Farm, Cheerios, Chex, Cinnamon Toast Crunch, Cocoa Puffs, Cookie Crisp, EPIC, Fiber One, Food Should Taste Good, Fruit by the Foot, Fruit Gushers, Fruit Roll-Ups, Gardetto's, Go-Gurt, Gold Medal, Golden Grahams, Häagen-Dazs, Helpers, Jus-Rol, Kitano, Kix, Lärabar, Latina, Liberté, Lucky Charms, Muir Glen, Nature Valley, Oatmeal Crisp, Old El Paso, Oui, Pillsbury, Progresso, Raisin Nut Bran, Total, Totino's, Trix, Wanchai Ferry, Wheaties, Wilderness, Yoki, and Yoplait trademarks. It sells its products directly, as well as through broker and distribution arrangements to grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, e-commerce retailers, commercial and noncommercial foodservice distributors and operators, restaurants, convenience stores, and pet specialty stores, as well as drug, dollar, and discount chains. The company operates 466 leased and 392 franchise ice cream parlors. General Mills, Inc. was founded in 1866 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Source: Seeking Alpha)

Barchart's Opinion Trading systems are listed below. Please note that the Barchart Opinion indicators are updated live during the session every 20 minutes and can therefore change during the day as the market fluctuates. The indicator numbers shown below therefore may not match what you see live on the Barchart.com website when you read this report.

Barchart Technical Indicators:

  • 88% technical buy signals but increasing
  • 26.10+ Weighted Alpha
  • 26.16% gain in the last year
  • Trend Spotter buy signal
  • Above its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages
  • 15 new highs and up 12.53% in the last month
  • Relative Strength Index 60.21%
  • Technical support level at 75.77
  • Recently traded at 74.70 with 50 day moving average of 70.74

Fundamental factors:

  • Market Cap $45.64 billion
  • P/E 19.27
  • Dividend yield 2.85%
  • Revenue expected to grow 2.30% this year and another 2.30% next year
  • Earnings estimated increase 1.30% this year, an additional 5.50% next year and continue to compound at an annual rate of 4.82% for the next 5 years

Analysts and Investor Sentiment -- I don't buy stocks because everyone else is buying but I do realize that if major firms and investors are dumping a stock it's hard to make money swimming against the tide:

  • Wall Street analysts have 2 strong buy, 1 buy, 13 hold and 3 under perform opinions on the stock
  • Analysts give an average price targets at 73.56 with some analysts predicting as high as 88.00
  • The individual investors following the stock on Motley Fool voted 1,156 to 74 for the stock to beat the market with the more experienced investors voting 246 to 11 for the same result
  • 38.580 investors are monitoring the stock on Seeking Alpha

Ratings Summary

SA Authors Hold 3.20
Wall Street Hold 3.05
Quant Hold 3.44

Factor Grades

Now 3M ago 6M ago
Valuation C- C C
Growth D- D- F
Profitability A- A- B+
Momentum A+ A- A-
Revisions A- A- C-

Quant Ranking

Sector

Consumer Staples

Industry

Packaged Foods and Meats

Ranked Overall

1040 out of 4621

Ranked in Sector

43 out of 186

Ranked in Industry

15 out of 56

Quant ratings beat the market »

Dividend Grades

Now 3M ago 6M ago
Safety B+ B- B-
Growth A- A+ B+
Yield B- B B+
Consistency A- B+ B+



Jim Van Meerten profile picture
Jim Van Meerten
65.99K Followers
Jim Van Meerten writes on financial subjects here and on Barchart Portfolio Blogs and Seeking Alpha. He earned a BS in Accounting and Business Administration from Berry College; a Juris Doctorate from the Woodrow Wilson School of Law; and attended post-baccalaureate and graduate courses in Business Administration, Quantitative Math, and Education at Florida Atlantic University, Georgia State University and University of North Carolina at Charlotte. In the past he has been an accountant, attorney, adjunct professor in Business Law, Accounting and Internal Auditing, financial advisor, supervisory principal, and compliance officer. He also passed the Georgia CPA Exam, the Certified Internal Auditor Exam, and the FINRA Series 7, 24 and 9/10 exams.He is presently also a contributor on MSN Top Stocks Blog, Motley Fool and is a member of the M100 on Marketocracy, an elete honor chosen by the editors of Marketocracy as being in the top 100 portfolio managers of over 100,000 portfoiios they review. He would enjoy hearing your comments at JimVanMeerten@gmail.com.
Follow

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in GIS over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The Barchart Chart of the Day highlights stocks that are experiencing exceptional current price appreciation. They are not intended to be buy recommendations as these stocks are extremely volatile and speculative. Should you decide to add one of these stocks to your investment portfolio it is highly suggested you follow a predetermined diversification and moving stop loss discipline that is consistent with your personal investment risk tolerance and reevaluate your stop losses at least on a weekly basis.

Comments

