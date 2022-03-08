Mortgage REIT Carnage

Colorado Wealth Management Fund profile picture
Colorado Wealth Management Fund
Marketplace

Summary

  • Nasty quarter. Book value down 14% for one that already reported.
  • Another is down more than 5% today. It’s still not cheap, but it’s not so absurdly expensive either.
  • We dropped NEWT from coverage to pick a different BDC.
  • Yield curve is inverted. Always a great sign (sarcasm alert).
  • Great mortgage REITs are available at large discounts to book value. Weaker REITs are available at much higher ratios. Good job market.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at The REIT Forum. Learn More »
Stamp Rejected isolated on white. Agreement or approval concept.

There are two things that should be rejected. Paying more for an inferior REIT and being forced to use Getty Images.

Bet_Noire

Get ready for charts, images, and tables because they are better than words. The ratings and outlooks we highlight here come after Scott Kennedy’s weekly updates in the REIT Forum. Your continued feedback is greatly appreciated, so please leave a comment with suggestions.

Markets went wild in June. The excitement is still running in July. We’ve seen some big price swings and some big rate swings. Let’s run through a few recent events.

The yield curve is inverted with 2-year rates at 3.128% and 10-year rates at 2.958%. That’s not pretty:

Treasury interest rates today

MBSLive

Does that mean mortgage REITs are dead? No. Investors often overstate the importance of the yield curve. Mortgage REITs hedge extensively and it has a significant impact on their results. The inversion isn't great for investor sentiment and it doesn't reflect brilliance about how to handle interest rates, but it doesn't create mortgage REIT death.

What else? We moved Arlington Asset from the “Agency” category to the “Hybrid” category based on the change in their assets.

We picked up coverage of Capital Southwest (CSWC) and dropped coverage of Newtek (NEWT) since NEWT will cease to be a BDC.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital had a 1-for-10 reverse stock split. They’ve been having a rough time since the pandemic.

News on Q2 2022? Orchid Island Capital (ORC) announced a large chunk of book value was lost. It dropped from $3.34 to $2.87. That’s down about 14% in a quarter. Impressed? Me neither. Of course, if you were holding onto shares of ORC, you must’ve ignored all the times we told investors to simply get out.

Scott posted a review of the announcement from ORC mere hours after the release. I’ll share a small part of his commentary (which was longer than this article) here:

As stated in recent mREIT discussions in the chat feature of this Marketplace Service and prior chat notes/assessment articles, unlike most agency mREIT sub-sector peers, ORC was extremely aggressive raising capital throughout 2021. As various other agency mREIT peers were lowering the size of each company’s investment portfolio during 2021 (correctly anticipating MBS price declines were likely coming), ORC went the opposite direction and was aggressively purchasing fixed-rate agency MBS and interest-only (“IO”) securities during 2021. While this trend/strategy continued to move “full steam ahead” during the fourth quarter of 2021, ORC had to quickly “reverse course” during the first and second quarters of 2022 as fixed-rate agency MBS prices quickly and notably declined. Notably expanding ORC’s MBS/investment portfolio last year was just poor timing by management (knowing qualitative tightening was bound to occur). This particular strategy negatively impacted ORC’s quarterly BV results as spread/basis risk notably increased throughout the first quarter of 2022 and remained elevated during the second quarter of 2022.

How poorly did ORC’s strategy work? When ORC provided their estimated total return on equity for Q1 2022, it was projected at negative 19.5%. That was based on a book value of $3.34, which turned out to be right. In brief, that was two garbage quarters in a row.

By our estimates, the price to current book today for ORC is comparable to the price to current book for DX. How funny is that? DX was the one that shocked investors with a book value gain in Q1 2022. To be fair, there’s always a margin of error in these estimates. We have a very good idea of ORC’s BV for the end of the quarter, but we’re still working from projections on DX and they may have modified the portfolio during the quarter. Regardless, I think DX makes better choices in managing shareholders’ money.

The mortgage REIT falling hardest today was ARR. Shares were down 5.3% on the day. That’s a pretty big drop, but shares still trade above 90% of our projected book value for 6/30/2022.

It’s been a wild quarter, so we will probably see a few more surprises during the quarterly earnings updates than we normally expect. Each management team handles the changes in the environment differently. Some are better, some are like ORC.

Some readers might be wondering if any mortgage REITs will be cutting dividends. Probably. Scott provides a table in his weekly articles that shows the recent dividends and our projections, along with our projected range for the next quarter and the probability (our estimate) of hitting that range.

Of course, investors should know (but often don’t) that they can’t just close their eyes and hold the mortgage REIT for dividends. There are some equity REITs that are very reliable dividend growth machines, but you want to be active in managing mortgage REIT positions. You’re not looking for the mortgage REIT to generate massive gains in book value, though they do happen occasionally after spreads between assets and hedges widen out. We’ve seen some widening already. What you’re really doing is finding opportunities to place a trade where you can capture a significant increase in the price-to-book ratio.

For stable income, you’re using the preferred shares instead. The majority of the preferred shares did not delay dividends in the pandemic. Among those that did delay dividends, all of them resumed dividends and paid back the preferred dividend in full for all missing quarters. There are several bargains in the preferred shares today, to go along with a handful of bargains in the common shares.

Absurd Ratios

By our estimates, ORC trades around 96% of book value and ARR trades around 92% of book value. On the other hand, MFA trades around 67%, NRZ around 75%, and PMT around 79%. Does that seem reasonable to you? It doesn’t to me. Do you think ORC and ARR are about to be dramatically better at managing investors’ money than MFA, NRZ, and PMT? If so, why would you think that? Did you get the tickers mixed up? The risk/reward between different mortgage REITs is becoming significantly skewed. Investors in the sector need to be picking individual shares carefully, rather than going into the sector blindly.

In my opinion, those ratios for MFA, NRZ, and PMT are too low. I won’t call ARR cheap at 92% of our projection for book value, but it’s no longer utterly terrible. You know what would make me really happy today? If I could buy DX at a discount greater than 20%. We're getting great deals on MFA, NRZ, and PMT, but I'd love to get that kind of discount on DX also. Probably won't happen, but it would be nice.

The rest of the charts in this article may be self-explanatory to some investors. However, if you’d like to know more about them, you’re encouraged to see our notes for the series.

Stock Table

We will close out the rest of the article with the tables and charts we provide for readers to help them track the sector for both common shares and preferred shares.

We’re including a quick table for the common shares that will be shown in our tables:

Type of REIT or BDC

Residential Agency

Residential Hybrid

Residential Originator and Servicer

Commercial

BDC

AGNC

CIM

PMT

BXMT

MAIN

NLY

EFC

NRZ

GPMT

TSLX

DX

NYMT

WMC

NEWT

ORC

MFA

RC

ARCC

ARR

MITT

GAIN

CHMI

GBDC

TWO

SLRC

IVR

ORCC

AAIC

TCPC

EARN

PFLT

OCSL

AINV

FSK

PSEC

Let the images begin!

Residential Mortgage REIT Charts

Note: The chart for our public articles uses the book value per share from the latest earnings release. Current estimated book value per share is used in reaching our targets and trading decisions. It is available in our service, but those estimates are not included in the charts below.

Residential mortgage REIT price to book ratio chart

The REIT Forum
Residential mortgage REIT dividend yield chart

The REIT Forum
Residential mortgage REIT earnings yield chart

The REIT Forum

Commercial Mortgage REIT Charts

Commercial mortgage REIT price to book ratio chart

The REIT Forum
Commercial mortgage REIT dividend yield chart

The REIT Forum
Commercial mortgage REIT earnings yield chart

The REIT Forum

BDC Charts

BDC price to book ratio chart

The REIT Forum
BDC dividend yield chart

The REIT Forum
BDC earnings yield chart

The REIT Forum

Preferred Share Charts

Preferred share price comparison chart

The REIT Forum
Preferred share stripped yield comparison chart

The REIT Forum
Preferred share floating yield comparison chart

The REIT Forum
preferred share price comparison for higher risk shares

The REIT Forum
preferred share stripped yield comparison for higher risk shares

The REIT Forum
preferred share floating yield comparison for higher risk shares

The REIT Forum

Preferred Share Data

Beyond the charts, we’re also providing our readers with access to several other metrics for the preferred shares.

After testing out a series on preferred shares, we decided to try merging it into the series on common shares. After all, we are still talking about positions in mortgage REITs. We don’t have any desire to cover preferred shares without cumulative dividends, so any preferred shares you see in our column will have cumulative dividends. You can verify that by using Quantum Online. We’ve included the links in the table below.

To better organize the table, we needed to abbreviate column names as follows:

  • Price = Recent Share Price - Shown in Charts
  • BoF = Bond or FTF (Fixed-to-Floating)
  • S-Yield = Stripped Yield - Shown in Charts
  • Coupon = Initial Fixed-Rate Coupon
  • FYoP = Floating Yield on Price - Shown in Charts
  • NCD = Next Call Date (the soonest shares could be called)
  • Note: For all FTF issues, the floating rate would start on NCD.
  • WCC = Worst Cash to Call (lowest net cash return possible from a call)
  • QO Link = Link to Quantum Online Page

Ticker

Price

BoF

S-Yield

Coupon

FYoP

NCD

WCC

QO Link

P-Link

AGNCM

$20.20

FTF

8.54%

6.88%

8.50%

4/15/2024

$7.81

AGNCM

Prospectus

AGNCN

$22.83

FTF

7.69%

7.00%

8.37%

10/15/2022

$2.61

AGNCN

Prospectus

AGNCO

$21.17

FTF

7.70%

6.50%

8.89%

10/15/2024

$7.49

AGNCO

Prospectus

AGNCP

$20.00

FTF

7.68%

6.13%

9.04%

4/15/2025

$9.22

AGNCP

Prospectus

NLY-F

$22.90

FTF

7.66%

6.95%

8.27%

9/30/2022

$2.54

NLY-F

Prospectus

NLY-G

$20.60

FTF

7.96%

6.50%

8.19%

3/31/2023

$5.62

NLY-G

Prospectus

NLY-I

$21.73

FTF

7.84%

6.75%

8.71%

6/30/2024

$6.65

NLY-I

Prospectus

ARR-C

$21.16

8.33%

7.00%

8.33%

1/28/2025

$8.37

ARR-C

Prospectus

DX-C

$22.34

FTF

7.74%

6.90%

8.95%

4/15/2025

$7.40

DX-C

Prospectus

FBRT-E

$20.07

9.38%

7.50%

9.38%

8/3/2022

$5.02

FBRT-E

Prospectus

EFC-A

$20.71

FTF

8.18%

6.75%

9.34%

10/30/2024

$8.17

EFC-A

Prospectus

NRZ-A

$21.17

FTF

8.86%

7.50%

9.82%

8/15/2024

$7.59

NRZ-A

Prospectus

NRZ-B

$20.82

FTF

8.56%

7.13%

9.79%

8/15/2024

$7.76

NRZ-B

Prospectus

NRZ-C

$19.06

FTF

8.36%

6.38%

9.81%

2/15/2025

$9.94

NRZ-C

Prospectus

NRZ-D

$20.78

FTF

8.42%

7.00%

11.17%

11/15/2026

$11.67

NRZ-D

Prospectus

PMT-A

$23.74

FTF

8.65%

8.13%

8.88%

3/15/2024

$4.82

PMT-A

Prospectus

PMT-B

$24.48

FTF

8.25%

8.00%

8.77%

6/15/2024

$4.53

PMT-B

Prospectus

PMT-C

$18.70

9.12%

6.75%

9.12%

8/24/2026

$13.38

PMT-C

Prospectus

AIC

$24.66

Bond

6.91%

6.75%

6.91%

8/3/2022

$0.57

AIC

Prospectus

AAIN

$24.25

Bond

6.19%

6.00%

6.19%

8/1/2023

$2.24

AAIN

Prospectus

CIM-A

$22.50

8.99%

8.00%

8.99%

8/3/2022

$2.77

CIM-A

Prospectus

CIM-B

$21.45

FTF

9.43%

8.00%

9.79%

3/30/2024

$7.13

CIM-B

Prospectus

CIM-C

$20.22

FTF

9.69%

7.75%

9.08%

9/30/2025

$11.17

CIM-C

Prospectus

CIM-D

$20.58

FTF

9.83%

8.00%

9.70%

03/30/2024

$8.00

CIM-D

Prospectus

Second Batch:

Ticker

Price

BoF

S-Yield

Coupon

FYoP

NCD

WCC

QO Link

P-Link

TWO-A

$22.01

FTF

9.24%

8.13%

9.29%

04/27/2027

$12.64

TWO-A

Prospectus

TWO-B

$20.96

FTF

9.10%

7.63%

9.39%

07/27/2027

$13.57

TWO-B

Prospectus

TWO-C

$20.23

FTF

8.97%

7.25%

9.30%

1/27/2025

$9.31

TWO-C

Prospectus

MFA-B

$20.09

9.44%

7.50%

9.44%

8/3/2022

$5.09

MFA-B

Prospectus

MFA-C

$18.10

FTF

9.08%

6.50%

10.97%

3/31/2025

$11.38

MFA-C

Prospectus

GPMT-A

$19.65

FTF

8.94%

7.00%

10.65%

11/30/2026

$13.00

GPMT-A

Prospectus

CHMI-A

$22.10

9.31%

8.20%

9.31%

8/17/2022

$3.00

CHMI-A

Prospectus

CHMI-B

$21.84

FTF

9.48%

8.25%

9.36%

4/15/2024

$6.70

CHMI-B

Prospectus

IVR-B

$20.72

FTF

9.45%

7.75%

9.38%

12/27/2024

$9.15

IVR-B

Prospectus

IVR-C

$20.73

FTF

9.14%

7.50%

9.51%

9/27/2027

$14.14

IVR-C

Prospectus

NYMTM

$21.12

FTF

9.36%

7.88%

10.62%

1/15/2025

$8.80

NYMTM

Prospectus

NYMTN

$19.85

FTF

10.11%

8.00%

10.38%

10/15/2027

$15.65

NYMTN

Prospectus

NYMTL

$20.08

FTF

8.59%

6.88%

10.80%

10/15/2026

$12.22

NYMTL

Prospectus

NYMTZ

$19.05

9.22%

7.00%

9.22%

1/15/2027

$13.83

NYMTZ

Prospectus

AAIC-B

$21.42

8.23%

7.00%

8.23%

8/3/2022

$3.67

AAIC-B

Prospectus

AAIC-C

$20.86

FTF

9.97%

8.25%

9.88%

3/30/2024

$7.67

AAIC-C

Prospectus

MITT-A

$19.40

10.78%

8.25%

10.78%

8/3/2022

$5.84

MITT-A

Prospectus

MITT-B

$19.02

10.66%

8.00%

10.66%

8/3/2022

$6.21

MITT-B

Prospectus

MITT-C

$19.25

FTF

10.53%

8.00%

11.83%

9/17/2024

$10.24

MITT-C

Prospectus

ACR-C

$19.90

FTF

10.88%

8.63%

10.65%

7/30/2024

$9.42

ACR-C

Prospectus

ACR-D

$20.00

9.88%

7.88%

9.88%

5/21/2026

$12.50

ACR-D

Prospectus

Strategy

Our goal is to maximize total returns. We achieve those most effectively by including “trading” strategies. We regularly trade positions in the mortgage REIT common shares and BDCs because:

  1. Prices are inefficient.
  2. Long-term, share prices generally revolve around book value.
  3. Short-term, price-to-book ratios can deviate materially.
  4. Book value isn’t the only step in analysis, but it is the cornerstone.

We also allocate to preferred shares and equity REITs. We encourage buy-and-hold investors to consider using more preferred shares and equity REITs.

Performance

We compare our performance against 4 ETFs that investors might use for exposure to our sectors:

Chart showing the performance of the best service on Seeking Alpha compared to four ETFs for dividend investors

The REIT Forum

The 4 ETFs we use for comparison are:

Ticker

Exposure

MORT

One of the largest mortgage REIT ETFs

PFF

One of the largest preferred share ETFs

VNQ

Largest equity REIT ETF

KBWY

The high-yield equity REIT ETF. Yes, it has been dreadful.

When investors think it isn’t possible to earn solid returns in preferred shares or mortgage REITs, we politely disagree. The sector has plenty of opportunities, but investors still need to be wary of the risks. We can’t simply reach for yield and hope for the best. When it comes to common shares, we need to be even more vigilant to protect our principal by regularly watching prices and updating estimates for book value and price targets.

Ratings:

  • Bullish on MFA, NRZ, PMT

Do you like when subscriptions regularly offer teaser prices that are only available to new members? I don't. If something is regularly on sale for 50% off, is it really 50% off? Or is the renewal price just a 100% markup?

No gimmicks. We want you to try our service because we think you'll love it. You can cancel easily. It's only 3 mouse clicks. Yet we enjoy one of the highest retention rates on Seeking Alpha because we consistently deliver. 

Click the link to get your two-week trial

This article was written by

Colorado Wealth Management Fund profile picture
Colorado Wealth Management Fund
53.99K Followers
Author of The REIT Forum
The #1 REIT Service For Those Targeting Strong Total Returns
You want to be on The REIT Forum because it is the #1 REIT research service on Seeking Alpha measured by returns. Period. See our Tipranks page. How did we get there? We did a better job of managing risk and discovering opportunities. We didn’t jump into trashy high-yield equity REITs with the rest of the crowd. We cover securities for trading and securities for the buy-and-hold investor. We are clear about the difference and that enabled us to perform better since inception and better in 2020.


Securities for the buy-and-hold investor generally carry much lower risk. If we enter a high-risk position, we plan to capitalize on a change in the valuation. We monitor those positions very carefully, rather than hoping everything turns out well over the next several years. That’s why we have so few losses in our investing.


We post our portfolio for you. You also get real-time alerts on every trade we place. Our reasoning for placing a trade is explained in clear English. You can even see the exact trades with the images we include from our stock accounts. We don’t offer you several different “portfolios”, instead, we show you exactly what we own, when we bought it, and how we are doing in that position. We make it simple for investors to follow our strategy.


You’ll find several reports on The REIT Forum that don’t get posted to the public side of Seeking Alpha. Many of our public reports are dramatically reduced versions of subscriber articles. If you enjoy our public articles, you’ll love the content we keep for subscribers.


Follow

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AGNCO, CIM-A, ARR-C, DX-C, NRZ-D, AGNCP, MFA-C, NYMTZ, NYMTL, MFA-B, AGNCM, NRZ, SLRC, AAIC, PMT, MFA, GPMT, RC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Colorado Wealth Management Fund and Scott Kennedy are supporting contributors for The REIT Forum. Our ratings and outlooks will often overlap.
Any recommendation posted in this article is not indefinite. We closely monitor all of our positions. We issue Buy and Sell alerts on our recommendations, which are exclusive to our members.
I have an indirect conflict of interest with ABR and STWD. Neither I, nor any contributor for The REIT Forum, will provide investment advice, reply to questions, or engage in discussions regarding these two mREIT stocks.

6 Comments

Recommended For You

Comments (6)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.