US inflation comes at 9.1% in June vs. 8.8% estimate and is indeed one of the highest inflation rates in the country since 1981. A 75 bps rate hike for July FOMC meeting is already priced in. However, one thing to note here is that inflation is always a lagging indicator, and hence the pace of subsequent rate hikes may slow down, else growth will be toppled down. The Federal Reserve would not want to repeat the stop-and-go mistakes of 1970s where there were aggressive rate hikes followed by recession and rate cuts.

So everyone needs to gets accustomed to the high interest rate scenario and manage investments accordingly. Interest rates have long been low and subsequent rate hikes just got delayed due to the COVID scenario.

Asset Allocation Strategy

50% equities (promising companies) and 30% bonds exposure would protect and grow an investor's wealth against rising interest rate scenario.

50% equities - 35% exposure should be towards cyclical sectors like metals, banks, real estate and auto as they tend to perform better in a rising rate scenario. However, the allocation should be more towards large cap companies and mid cap companies with promising growth stories. Small caps should be avoided in such scenarios.

15% exposure to defensive sectors like pharma and FMCG to protect the portfolio from volatility. 30% bonds - AAA bonds and inflation hedged bonds would be best suited for this scenario as the portfolio would at least cope up with a rising rate scenario. Lower grade bonds should be avoided at any cost as they would contain higher credit risk, liquidity risk and volatility risk. Cash and gold exposure of 10% each is always important to protect the corpus. Gold has provided a natural hedge during uncertain times. Investors should stay away from Bitcoin (BTC-USD) as it would add more volatility to the portfolio, which is unwarranted in such scenarios.

I believe this portfolio allocation would help to tread against challenging times of rising inflation which is going to become the new normal for some time.

On the currency front, two important developments have taken place which investors should be wary of:

EUR has depreciated from 1.22 this year to ~1.05 now and is now almost at par with USD. Rate hikes and oil crunch amid slow growth have led to this steep currency fall.

Several Asian countries such as UAE, Indonesia, India, Myanmar are in talks with each other to settle trade in their domestic currencies. RBI is trying to develop a mechanism where global trade settlements happen in rupee in the future instead of dollar.

The above two are quite critical developments and the impact is still uncertain on the economy. So, investors who have large equity/bonds exposure should ideally hedge their currency risk or invest in companies which have lower currency risk (i.e. produced and consumed domestically).