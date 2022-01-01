US inflation comes at 9.1% in June vs. 8.8% estimate and is indeed one of the highest inflation rates in the country since 1981. A 75 bps rate hike for July FOMC meeting is already priced in. However, one thing to note here is that inflation is always a lagging indicator, and hence the pace of subsequent rate hikes may slow down, else growth will be toppled down. The Federal Reserve would not want to repeat the stop-and-go mistakes of 1970s where there were aggressive rate hikes followed by recession and rate cuts.
So everyone needs to gets accustomed to the high interest rate scenario and manage investments accordingly. Interest rates have long been low and subsequent rate hikes just got delayed due to the COVID scenario.
50% equities (promising companies) and 30% bonds exposure would protect and grow an investor's wealth against rising interest rate scenario.
Cash and gold exposure of 10% each is always important to protect the corpus. Gold has provided a natural hedge during uncertain times.
I believe this portfolio allocation would help to tread against challenging times of rising inflation which is going to become the new normal for some time.
On the currency front, two important developments have taken place which investors should be wary of:
The above two are quite critical developments and the impact is still uncertain on the economy. So, investors who have large equity/bonds exposure should ideally hedge their currency risk or invest in companies which have lower currency risk (i.e. produced and consumed domestically).
This article was written by
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Comments