Top Trade Pair Thesis Competition: The Winners

Jul. 15, 2022 3:10 PM ET2 Comments
Summary

  • Seeking Alpha is pleased to announce the three winners of our recent Top Pair Trade Thesis Competition.
  • We received more than 70 eligible articles, covering many different sectors and companies.
  • Stay tuned for details about upcoming competitions.

To kick off our summer season, Seeking Alpha invited contributors to participate in our Top Pair Trade Thesis competition. Over the course of the last month, we received over 70 great articles. The ideas were high conviction and presented well, but unfortunately, we could only pick 3 winners. Here they are:

  1. No Called Strikes Investing - "Sleep Number And Purple Innovation: A Pair Trade Idea"
  2. Leo Imasuen - "Humanity's Zero-Carbon Transition Is Faltering, Go Long Arch Resources And Short NextEra"
  3. Garrett Duyck - "Buy Rent-A-Center, Sell The Aaron's Company: A Pair Trade For Recession"

1st Place will receive an award of $1,000, 2nd Place will receive an award of $750, and 3rd Place will receive an award of $500. All winners will also have their article featured for our PRO subscribers. Our top pick will receive an additional reward: the opportunity to chat with our CEO and Founder David Jackson!

Thank you to all the contestants this year, and don't worry, another chance to win is quickly approaching. Our next competition will be announced in a few weeks, so stay tuned for more details.

