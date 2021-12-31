U.S. Physical Therapy: Outpatient Pure Play

Summary

  • 100% technical buy signals.
  • 14 new highs and up 15.13% in the last month.
  • 12% compounded earnings projections for the next 5 years.
  • U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. is the largest publicly-traded, pure-play operator of outpatient physical and occupational therapy clinics.

Physical Therapist Helping Senior Man Improve Mobility

ljubaphoto

The Chart of the Day belongs to the largest publicly-traded, pure-play operator of outpatient physical and occupational therapy clinics U.S. Physical Therapy (USPH).

USPH U S Physical Therapy

USPH vs Daily Moving Averages

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries. It operates through two segments, Physical Therapy Operations and Industrial Injury Prevention Services. The company offers industrial injury prevention services, including onsite injury prevention and rehabilitation, performance optimization, post-offer employment testing, functional capacity evaluations, and ergonomic assessments through physical therapists and specialized certified athletic trainers for Fortune 500 companies, and other clients comprising insurers and their contractors. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 591 clinics in 39 states; and managed 35 physical therapy practice facilities. The company was founded in 1990 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Barchart's Opinion Trading systems are listed below. Please note that the Barchart Opinion indicators are updated live during the session every 20 minutes and can therefore change during the day as the market fluctuates. The indicator numbers shown below therefore may not match what you see live on the Barchart.com website when you read this report.

Barchart Technical Indicators:

  • 100% technical buy signals but increasing
  • 19.48+ Weighted Alpha
  • 7.53% gain in the last year
  • Trend Spotter buy signal
  • Above its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages
  • 14 new highs and up 15.13% in the last month
  • Relative Strength Index 69.65%
  • Technical support level at 17.71
  • Recently traded at 121.25 with 50 day moving average of 109.65

Fundamental factors:

  • Market Cap $1.57 billion
  • P/E 38.22
  • Dividend yield 1.35%
  • Revenue expected to grow 12.00% this year and another 5.70% next year
  • Earnings estimated to continue to compound at an annual rate of 12.00% for the next 5 years

Analysts and Investor Sentiment -- I don't buy stocks because everyone else is buying but I do realize that if major firms and investors are dumping a stock it's hard to make money swimming against the tide:

  • Wall Street analysts have 1 strong buy, 1 buy, 5 hold opinions on the stock
  • The individual investors following the stock on Motley Fool voted 235 to 8 for the stock to beat the market with the more experienced investors voting 54 to 2 for the same result
  • 2,050 investors are monitoring the stock on Seeking Alpha

Ratings Summary

SA Authors Not Covered -
Wall Street Buy 4.20
Quant Hold 3.44

Factor Grades

Now 3M ago 6M ago
Valuation D D C-
Growth D D- F
Profitability A- A- A-
Momentum A+ A- B
Revisions A- C B+

Quant Ranking

Sector

Health Care

Industry

Health Care Facilities

Ranked Overall

1023 out of 4620

Ranked in Sector

192 out of 1150

Ranked in Industry

4 out of 20

Dividend Grades

Now 3M ago 6M ago
Safety A+ A+ A
Growth A- A- C+
Yield C B- B-
Consistency C C- C-

Jim Van Meerten writes on financial subjects here and on Barchart Portfolio Blogs and Seeking Alpha. He earned a BS in Accounting and Business Administration from Berry College; a Juris Doctorate from the Woodrow Wilson School of Law; and attended post-baccalaureate and graduate courses in Business Administration, Quantitative Math, and Education at Florida Atlantic University, Georgia State University and University of North Carolina at Charlotte. In the past he has been an accountant, attorney, adjunct professor in Business Law, Accounting and Internal Auditing, financial advisor, supervisory principal, and compliance officer. He also passed the Georgia CPA Exam, the Certified Internal Auditor Exam, and the FINRA Series 7, 24 and 9/10 exams.He is presently also a contributor on MSN Top Stocks Blog, Motley Fool and is a member of the M100 on Marketocracy, an elete honor chosen by the editors of Marketocracy as being in the top 100 portfolio managers of over 100,000 portfoiios they review. He would enjoy hearing your comments at JimVanMeerten@gmail.com.
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in USPH over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The Barchart Chart of the Day highlights stocks that are experiencing exceptional current price appreciation. They are not intended to be buy recommendations as these stocks are extremely volatile and speculative. Should you decide to add one of these stocks to your investment portfolio it is highly suggested you follow a predetermined diversification and moving stop loss discipline that is consistent with your personal investment risk tolerance and reevaluate your stop losses at least on a weekly basis.

