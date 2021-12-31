The Chart of the Day belongs to the largest publicly-traded, pure-play operator of outpatient physical and occupational therapy clinics U.S. Physical Therapy (USPH).
U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries. It operates through two segments, Physical Therapy Operations and Industrial Injury Prevention Services. The company offers industrial injury prevention services, including onsite injury prevention and rehabilitation, performance optimization, post-offer employment testing, functional capacity evaluations, and ergonomic assessments through physical therapists and specialized certified athletic trainers for Fortune 500 companies, and other clients comprising insurers and their contractors. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 591 clinics in 39 states; and managed 35 physical therapy practice facilities. The company was founded in 1990 and is based in Houston, Texas.
Barchart's Opinion Trading systems are listed below. Please note that the Barchart Opinion indicators are updated live during the session every 20 minutes and can therefore change during the day as the market fluctuates.
Barchart Technical Indicators:
Fundamental factors:
Analysts and Investor Sentiment -- I don't buy stocks because everyone else is buying but I do realize that if major firms and investors are dumping a stock it's hard to make money swimming against the tide:
|SA Authors
|Not Covered
|-
|Wall Street
|Buy
|4.20
|Quant
|Hold
|3.44
|Now
|3M ago
|6M ago
|Valuation
|D
|D
|C-
|Growth
|D
|D-
|F
|Profitability
|A-
|A-
|A-
|Momentum
|A+
|A-
|B
|Revisions
|A-
|C
|B+
Sector
Industry
Ranked Overall
Ranked in Sector
Ranked in Industry
|Now
|3M ago
|6M ago
|Safety
|A+
|A+
|A
|Growth
|A-
|A-
|C+
|Yield
|C
|B-
|B-
|Consistency
|C
|C-
|C-
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in USPH over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: The Barchart Chart of the Day highlights stocks that are experiencing exceptional current price appreciation. They are not intended to be buy recommendations as these stocks are extremely volatile and speculative. Should you decide to add one of these stocks to your investment portfolio it is highly suggested you follow a predetermined diversification and moving stop loss discipline that is consistent with your personal investment risk tolerance and reevaluate your stop losses at least on a weekly basis.
