ljubaphoto

The Chart of the Day belongs to the largest publicly-traded, pure-play operator of outpatient physical and occupational therapy clinics U.S. Physical Therapy (USPH).

USPH vs Daily Moving Averages

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries. It operates through two segments, Physical Therapy Operations and Industrial Injury Prevention Services. The company offers industrial injury prevention services, including onsite injury prevention and rehabilitation, performance optimization, post-offer employment testing, functional capacity evaluations, and ergonomic assessments through physical therapists and specialized certified athletic trainers for Fortune 500 companies, and other clients comprising insurers and their contractors. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 591 clinics in 39 states; and managed 35 physical therapy practice facilities. The company was founded in 1990 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Barchart's Opinion Trading systems are listed below. Please note that the Barchart Opinion indicators are updated live during the session every 20 minutes and can therefore change during the day as the market fluctuates. The indicator numbers shown below therefore may not match what you see live on the Barchart.com website when you read this report.

Barchart Technical Indicators:

100% technical buy signals but increasing

19.48+ Weighted Alpha

7.53% gain in the last year

Trend Spotter buy signal

Above its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages

14 new highs and up 15.13% in the last month

Relative Strength Index 69.65%

Technical support level at 17.71

Recently traded at 121.25 with 50 day moving average of 109.65

Fundamental factors:

Market Cap $1.57 billion

P/E 38.22

Dividend yield 1.35%

Revenue expected to grow 12.00% this year and another 5.70% next year

Earnings estimated to continue to compound at an annual rate of 12.00% for the next 5 years

Analysts and Investor Sentiment -- I don't buy stocks because everyone else is buying but I do realize that if major firms and investors are dumping a stock it's hard to make money swimming against the tide:

Wall Street analysts have 1 strong buy, 1 buy, 5 hold opinions on the stock

The individual investors following the stock on Motley Fool voted 235 to 8 for the stock to beat the market with the more experienced investors voting 54 to 2 for the same result

2,050 investors are monitoring the stock on Seeking Alpha

Ratings Summary

Factor Grades

Quant Ranking

Sector

Health Care

Industry

Health Care Facilities

Ranked Overall

1023 out of 4620

Ranked in Sector

192 out of 1150

Ranked in Industry

4 out of 20

Quant ratings beat the market »

Dividend Grades