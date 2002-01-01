Despite the products of Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) being rated higher than its competitors, its revenue growth rates being decent, and its losses being manageable, Tenable is priced cheaper than almost all the competitors. Based on this, I believe that Tenable is a good buying opportunity.
In this article, I will describe:
• An introduction of Tenable
• Historical performance
• Factors influencing future performance
• Comparison of valuation and other stats
• My final take
Tenable, Inc. is a cybersecurity firm, founded in 2002 and went public on the Nasdaq in 2018.
The company provides solutions related to "cyber exposure", which essentially has uses such as to control, analyze, and compare cybersecurity risk.
Tenable offers products that enable insight into a range of security concerns, such as vulnerabilities, misconfigurations, internal and regulatory compliance breaches.
Their stock has been performing relatively well for the last three years and even outperformed the S&P 500:
Growth rates (Year-over-year)
|
index
|
2019
|
2020
|
2021
|
Last 4 quarters
|
Revenue
|
32%
|
24%
|
22%
|
25%
|
Gross Profit
|
31%
|
23%
|
19%
|
20%
Source: Seeking Alpha
Margins (% of revenue)
|
index
|
2019
|
2020
|
2021
|
Last 4 Quarters
|
Gross Profit
|
82%
|
82%
|
80%
|
79%
|
Selling, General & Admin
|
83%
|
67%
|
66%
|
67%
|
Research & Development
|
24%
|
23%
|
21%
|
21%
|
Net Income
|
-27%
|
-9%
|
-8%
|
-10%
|
Free Cash Flow Margin
|
-8%
|
9%
|
16%
|
13%
Source: Seeking Alpha
Their revenue growth has been very stable and robust. While it's still investing a lot in SG&A and R&D expenses due to the company being in its growth phase, its net income is negative, yet manageable.
The latest annual report shows that the revenue growth in 2021 can be mainly attributed to capabilities of attracting enterprises, as the number of enterprise client increased from 1,455 to 1,882. Furthermore, a large portion of the growth was international expansion, as U.S. revenue increased 17% while international revenue increased 32%.
In the next section, I will describe certain factors that could further influence the future performance of Tenable.
I believe that the security and vulnerability management market has plenty of growth left. The major driving factors contributing to the high growth rate of the security and vulnerability management market include:
Furthermore, nearly every company is fragile for security attacks, thus I believe the market to be huge.
People rate the products of Tenable an average of 4.6 out of 5 on Gartner.
Frequently mentioned likes are:
Both the ease of use and effectivity are praised, which are essential characteristics for the success of software.
Frequently mentioned dislikes are:
Lack of app integration and small adjustments to increase user effectiveness should be fixable in the longer term, as the company keeps investing quite a bit in its R&D department.
Furthermore, Tenable was named a leader in industrial control systems security by an independent research firm. Another research firm published its Worldwide Device Vulnerability Management Market Shares, 2020 to highlight the leading global Vulnerability Management vendors. Tenable was named the market leader for the third year in a row. The research firm attributes Tenable's success to its robust acquisition strategy, which allows Tenable to uncover more vulnerabilities across a broader range of attack surfaces. They also attribute Tenable's success to its ability to consolidate vulnerability data from multiple sources into a unified platform, and then use that data to assist you prioritize the vulnerabilities that pose the highest risk. This is in line with the reviews on Gartner.
Overall, I believe that the products are very much liked by both its users as well as experts.
The cybersecurity solutions industry is fragmented, fiercely competitive, and ever-changing. Tenable competes with a variety of existing and developing cybersecurity software and services suppliers, as well as in-house solutions. Its competitors include: vulnerability management and assessment vendors such as Qualys (QLYS) and Rapid7 (RPD); diversified security software and services vendors such as CrowdStrike (CRWD); endpoint security vendors with nascent vulnerability assessment capabilities such as Palo Alto Networks (PANW); public cloud vendors and companies such as Palo Alto Networks that offer cloud security solutions (private, public, and hybrid cloud); and providers of point solutions that compete with some of the features present.
Gartner shows that most of the products of these companies score 0.1 to 0.3 out of 5 lower than the products of Tenable.
While the competition is intense, I believe that Tenable is able to compete well due to its higher reviews, named a leader by several research firms, and increasing investments in its product effectiveness. The fact that Tenable is liked by clients is also evidenced from the significant increase of enterprise clients in 2021.
I computed several valuation and performance-based statistics for Tenable and compared it to several other players engaged in the cybersecurity space:
|PS Ratio
|Gross Margin
|Price to Gross Profit
|Profit margin
|PE Ratio
|3Y sales growth
|Market Cap (billions USD)
|Tenable
|8.96
|79%
|11.34
|-10%
|-
|23%
|5.17
|Qualys
|11.06
|78%
|14.18
|22%
|52.08
|
13%
|4.37
|Rapid7
|7.04
|68%
|10.35
|-28%
|-
|29%
|4.05
|CrowdStrike
|24.81
|73%
|33.99
|-11%
|-
|70%
|40.16
|Palo Alto Networks
|9.57
|69%
|13.87
|-8%
|-
|23%
|49.15
Source: Seeking Alpha
Tenable, due to its high gross margin and low PS ratio, is cheaper than Qualys and Paulo Alto Networks, while having the same or higher revenue growth rate. Rapid7 is cheaper but posts a loss margin of almost 30%, while the loss margin of 10% of Tenable looks much more manageable. Based on these statistics, I believe that Tenable is rather cheaply priced compared to the other players.
The revenue growth of Tenable has been very stable and robust. While it's still investing a lot in SG&A and R&D expenses due to the company being in its growth phase, its net income is negative, yet manageable. I believe the revenue growth trend to continue despite the intense competition, as its products are highly rated by both experts and users. Despite its products being rated higher than its competitors, its revenue growth rates being decent and its losses being manageable, Tenable is priced cheaper than almost all the competitors. Based on this, I believe that Tenable is a good buying opportunity.
This article was written by
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
