The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with over 700 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for companies on the Dividend Champions list.
In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.
In the past week, the following companies declared dividends which changed from their previous payouts.
Increases:
The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation
|
(BK)
|
7/22
|
8/5
|
0.34
|
0.37
|
8.82%
|
3.41%
|
12
|
The Clorox Company
|
(CLX)
|
7/26
|
8/12
|
1.16
|
1.18
|
1.72%
|
3.17%
|
45
|
Cummins Inc.
|
(CMI)
|
8/8
|
9/1
|
1.45
|
1.57
|
8.28%
|
3.20%
|
17
|
Duke Energy Corporation
|
(DUK)
|
8/11
|
9/16
|
0.985
|
1.005
|
2.03%
|
3.74%
|
18
|
Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc.
|
(MMC)
|
7/27
|
8/15
|
0.535
|
0.59
|
10.28%
|
1.56%
|
13
|
Morgan Stanley
|
(MS)
|
7/28
|
8/15
|
0.7
|
0.775
|
10.71%
|
3.97%
|
9
|
National Retail Properties, Inc.
|
(NNN)
|
7/28
|
8/15
|
0.53
|
0.55
|
3.77%
|
4.96%
|
33
|
Ryder System, Inc.
|
(R)
|
8/19
|
9/16
|
0.58
|
0.62
|
6.90%
|
3.42%
|
18
|
The J. M. Smucker Company
|
(SJM)
|
8/11
|
9/1
|
0.99
|
1.02
|
3.03%
|
3.10%
|
25
|
Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc.
|
(WBA)
|
8/18
|
9/9
|
0.4775
|
0.48
|
0.52%
|
5.05%
|
47
Decreases:
None
These companies have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.
Monday Jul 18 (Ex-Div 7/19)
Caterpillar Inc.
|
(CAT)
|
8/19
|
1.2
|
173.38
|
2.77%
|
29
|
Lowe's Companies, Inc.
|
(LOW)
|
8/3
|
1.05
|
185
|
2.27%
|
60
|
West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc.
|
(WST)
|
8/3
|
0.18
|
300.44
|
0.24%
|
29
Tuesday Jul 19 (Ex-Div 7/20)
Colgate-Palmolive Company
|
(CL)
|
8/15
|
0.47
|
78.15
|
2.41%
|
59
|
Zoetis Inc.
|
(ZTS)
|
9/1
|
0.325
|
174.54
|
0.74%
|
10
Wednesday Jul 20 (Ex-Div 7/21)
First Busey Corporation
|
(BUSE)
|
7/29
|
0.23
|
23.76
|
3.87%
|
8
|
Gladstone Investment
|
(GAIN)
|
7/29
|
0.075
|
14.4
|
6.25%
|
10
|
Gladstone Land Corporation
|
(LAND)
|
7/29
|
0.0456
|
23.74
|
2.30%
|
8
|
The Procter & Gamble Company
|
(PG)
|
8/15
|
0.9133
|
145.07
|
2.52%
|
66
|
Pentair plc
|
(PNR)
|
8/5
|
0.21
|
46.21
|
1.82%
|
46
|
Williams-Sonoma, Inc.
|
(WSM)
|
8/26
|
0.78
|
131.9
|
2.37%
|
17
Thursday Jul 21 (Ex-Div 7/22)
Celanese Corporation
|
(CE)
|
8/8
|
0.68
|
108.74
|
2.50%
|
12
|
Kaiser Aluminum Corporation
|
(KALU)
|
8/15
|
0.77
|
74.79
|
4.12%
|
11
|
Lakeland Financial Corporation
|
(LKFN)
|
8/5
|
0.4
|
66.41
|
2.41%
|
11
|
Star Group, L.P.
|
(SGU)
|
8/2
|
0.1525
|
9.57
|
6.37%
|
10
Friday Jul 22 (Ex-Div 7/25)
Royal Bank of Canada
|
(RY)
|
8/24
|
1.28 CAD
|
91.12
|
4.33%
|
7
The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields…or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!
American Financial Group, Inc.
|
(AFG)
|
7/25
|
0.56
|
1.7%
|
Dollar General Corporation
|
(DG)
|
7/19
|
0.55
|
0.9%
|
Quest Diagnostics Incorporated
|
(DGX)
|
7/20
|
0.66
|
1.9%
|
Erie Indemnity Company
|
(ERIE)
|
7/20
|
1.11
|
2.3%
|
First Bancorp
|
(FBNC)
|
7/25
|
0.22
|
2.5%
|
The First of Long Island Corporation
|
(FLIC)
|
7/22
|
0.2
|
4.6%
|
Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc.
|
(FMAO)
|
7/20
|
0.19
|
2.5%
|
The First Bancorp, Inc.
|
(FNLC)
|
7/22
|
0.34
|
4.5%
|
Glacier Bancorp, Inc.
|
(GBCI)
|
7/21
|
0.33
|
2.7%
|
Gentex Corporation
|
(GNTX)
|
7/20
|
0.12
|
1.7%
|
Horizon Bancorp, Inc.
|
(HBNC)
|
7/22
|
0.16
|
3.7%
|
Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc.
|
(MAA)
|
7/25
|
1.25
|
3.0%
|
McCormick & Company, Incorporated
|
(MKC)
|
7/25
|
0.37
|
1.8%
|
Bank OZK
|
(OZK)
|
7/22
|
0.32
|
3.5%
|
Roper Technologies, Inc.
|
(ROP)
|
7/22
|
0.62
|
0.6%
|
Riverview Bancorp, Inc.
|
(RVSB)
|
7/21
|
0.06
|
3.6%
|
Shoe Carnival, Inc.
|
(SCVL)
|
7/25
|
0.09
|
1.7%
|
Sysco Corporation
|
(SYY)
|
7/22
|
0.49
|
2.2%
|
Thor Industries, Inc.
|
(THO)
|
7/19
|
0.43
|
2.1%
|
John Wiley & Sons, Inc.
|
(WLY)
|
7/20
|
0.3475
|
3.0%
|
Xcel Energy Inc.
|
(XEL)
|
7/20
|
0.4875
|
2.8%
I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CMI, HBNC, SYY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
