The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with over 700 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for companies on the Dividend Champions list.

In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.

In the past week, the following companies declared dividends which changed from their previous payouts.

Increases:

Company Symbol Ex-Div Pay Old Rate New Rate Increase Yield Years The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BK) 7/22 8/5 0.34 0.37 8.82% 3.41% 12 The Clorox Company (CLX) 7/26 8/12 1.16 1.18 1.72% 3.17% 45 Cummins Inc. (CMI) 8/8 9/1 1.45 1.57 8.28% 3.20% 17 Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) 8/11 9/16 0.985 1.005 2.03% 3.74% 18 Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (MMC) 7/27 8/15 0.535 0.59 10.28% 1.56% 13 Morgan Stanley (MS) 7/28 8/15 0.7 0.775 10.71% 3.97% 9 National Retail Properties, Inc. (NNN) 7/28 8/15 0.53 0.55 3.77% 4.96% 33 Ryder System, Inc. (R) 8/19 9/16 0.58 0.62 6.90% 3.42% 18 The J. M. Smucker Company (SJM) 8/11 9/1 0.99 1.02 3.03% 3.10% 25 Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (WBA) 8/18 9/9 0.4775 0.48 0.52% 5.05% 47

These companies have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.

Monday Jul 18 (Ex-Div 7/19)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) 8/19 1.2 173.38 2.77% 29 Lowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW) 8/3 1.05 185 2.27% 60 West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (WST) 8/3 0.18 300.44 0.24% 29

Tuesday Jul 19 (Ex-Div 7/20)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) 8/15 0.47 78.15 2.41% 59 Zoetis Inc. (ZTS) 9/1 0.325 174.54 0.74% 10

Wednesday Jul 20 (Ex-Div 7/21)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years First Busey Corporation (BUSE) 7/29 0.23 23.76 3.87% 8 Gladstone Investment (GAIN) 7/29 0.075 14.4 6.25% 10 Gladstone Land Corporation (LAND) 7/29 0.0456 23.74 2.30% 8 The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) 8/15 0.9133 145.07 2.52% 66 Pentair plc (PNR) 8/5 0.21 46.21 1.82% 46 Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (WSM) 8/26 0.78 131.9 2.37% 17

Thursday Jul 21 (Ex-Div 7/22)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Celanese Corporation (CE) 8/8 0.68 108.74 2.50% 12 Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (KALU) 8/15 0.77 74.79 4.12% 11 Lakeland Financial Corporation (LKFN) 8/5 0.4 66.41 2.41% 11 Star Group, L.P. (SGU) 8/2 0.1525 9.57 6.37% 10

Friday Jul 22 (Ex-Div 7/25)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Royal Bank of Canada (RY) 8/24 1.28 CAD 91.12 4.33% 7

The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields…or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Yield American Financial Group, Inc. (AFG) 7/25 0.56 1.7% Dollar General Corporation (DG) 7/19 0.55 0.9% Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (DGX) 7/20 0.66 1.9% Erie Indemnity Company (ERIE) 7/20 1.11 2.3% First Bancorp (FBNC) 7/25 0.22 2.5% The First of Long Island Corporation (FLIC) 7/22 0.2 4.6% Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (FMAO) 7/20 0.19 2.5% The First Bancorp, Inc. (FNLC) 7/22 0.34 4.5% Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (GBCI) 7/21 0.33 2.7% Gentex Corporation (GNTX) 7/20 0.12 1.7% Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (HBNC) 7/22 0.16 3.7% Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (MAA) 7/25 1.25 3.0% McCormick & Company, Incorporated (MKC) 7/25 0.37 1.8% Bank OZK (OZK) 7/22 0.32 3.5% Roper Technologies, Inc. (ROP) 7/22 0.62 0.6% Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (RVSB) 7/21 0.06 3.6% Shoe Carnival, Inc. (SCVL) 7/25 0.09 1.7% Sysco Corporation (SYY) 7/22 0.49 2.2% Thor Industries, Inc. (THO) 7/19 0.43 2.1% John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (WLY) 7/20 0.3475 3.0% Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL) 7/20 0.4875 2.8%

