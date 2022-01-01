simonkr/E+ via Getty Images

Morningstar® US Sustainability Moat Focus IndexSMcombines Morningstar’s recognized equity research process of identifying companies with long-lasting competitive advantages and attractive valuations with Sustainalytics’ industry-leading ESG research.

Morningstar US Sustainability Moat Focus Index Methodology

Source: Morningstar and VanEck. As of 9/30/2021.

Sustainalytics Controversy Score

Sustainalytics assesses companies’ involvement in incidents with negative environmental, social, and governance (ESG) implications. Controversy involvement can be a key measure of the ESG performance of a company and may help inform investment decisions.

The Controversy Score seeks to identify incidents and events that may have a negative impact on a company’s reputation. It examines the financial risk to a company resulting from incidents and how a company has responded to the incidents to determine the severity of the controversy.

Incidents And Events

Sustainalytics monitors incidents which are a key building block of their Controversy Score. Incidents are company activities that have negative ESG impacts on stakeholders. They are assessed based on the negative impact as well as the reputational risk that the incident poses to the company. Incidents are tracked through media and non-government organizations.

Events are a series of isolated or related incidents that pertain to the same ESG issue. Sustainalytics has 40 event indicators. For example, a series of employee strikes in various company locations forms an event under the “Labor Relations” event indicator.

To assess an event, an analyst looks at the series of underlying incidents from a holistic perspective and assesses them based on the following factors:

Impact : Negative impact that the incidents have caused on the environment and society

: Negative impact that the incidents have caused on the environment and society Risk : Business risk to the company as a result of the incidents

: Business risk to the company as a result of the incidents Management: A company’s management systems and response to incidents

Controversy Scale

Events are assessed on a scale of five levels from low to severe. The Morningstar US Sustainability Moat Focus Index excludes those companies that have had a severe controversy score in the last three years.

Controversy Category

Source: Morningstar. As of 6/30/2022.

Controversy Case Study: Bayer AG1

Bayer is currently assigned a severe controversy score based on the social impact of their products, specifically glyphosate-based products such as Roundup. When Bayer acquired Monsanto in 2018, it acquired all the risks associated with Monsanto’s business in the agriculture chemistry industry. In 2015, the Word Health Organization classified glyphosate as potentially carcinogenic. In August 2018, the first liability lawsuit related to the product went to trial and Monsanto was ordered to pay $289 million to the plaintiff. Since then, lawsuits increased exponentially to at least 125,000 filed and unfiled claims by June 2020.

Sustainalytics assesses this Bayer controversy as severe due to the mounting stakeholder scrutiny over glyphosate-based products, the increase in glyphosate-related litigation as well as the increased number of countries that are imposing restrictions, and partial bans, or full bans on glyphosate-based products. While the company has been able to settle the majority of the pending lawsuits in the U.S., there is still uncertainty around the future of the glyphosate litigation process and the trend of potential liability lawsuits in the future.

A Sustainable Approach To Moat Investing

Many of the most popular sustainable investment strategies seek to offer broad exposure to market indexes while applying some level of exclusionary or inclusionary ESG screens. This may reduce ESG risk in a portfolio, but does not address other performance drivers. The Morningstar US Sustainability Moat Focus Index’s unique combination of forward-looking equity research and ESG screening offers investors a U.S. equity strategy that seeks to provide investors with attractive risk-adjusted returns while mitigating ESG risks.

VanEck Morningstar ESG Moat ETF (MOTE) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Morningstar US Sustainability Moat Focus Index.

Source of all information: Morningstar. Unless otherwise noted, all information is as of 6/30/2022.

1 Bayer AG is not eligible for the Morningstar US Sustainability Moat Focus Index as a non-U.S. company.

Fair value estimate: the Morningstar analyst's estimate of what a stock is worth.

Price/Fair Value: ratio of a stock's trading price to its fair value estimate.

The Morningstar US Sustainability Moat Focus Index consists of U.S. companies screened for ESG risks and identified as having long-term competitive advantages and whose stocks are the most attractively priced, according to Morningstar.

