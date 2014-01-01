There is no doubt that Cathie Wood's ideas and her ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) are two of the most widely followed and talked about topics in the investment news today. Like the old saying goes: "When she is good she is very, very good, but when she is bad...". When she was good you could have bought ARKK back in October of 2014 at around 20.38 and rode it all the way through to its all-time high of 159.70 in February 2021 and made around 783% of your investment. When she was bad if you bought ARKK on its high in February 2021 at 159.70 and rode it down to its low of 35.10 in May of 2022, you would have lost around 78% of your investment. That's some Good, Bad and Ugly!
Let's look at a Percentage change comparison of the performance of ARKK to the Benchmark S&P 500 Index over past 5 years:
It's easy to see that in Bull markets ARKK outperforms the S&P 500 Index but in Bear markets it really tanks much faster.
What if you considered the 34 holdings in ARKK as a Watchlist and downloaded those holdings, sorted them by the best performance and cherry picked the best ones? Consider the holdings as a buffet prepared for you by Chef Cathie Wood. Now there is no way you could eat all 34 of the offerings and by the way some of them are just terrible so what will you try first?
When I used by my custom view on Barchart for my ARKK watchlist the genetic biotech company Beam Therapeutics (BEAM) outperformed the others with a monthly return of 80.34%. Although I personally have bought the stock for several of my portfolios, I'm not recommending it as a buy for everyone but here is some information for you to determine if it might be right for you.
This is a chart of Beam's price vs various Daily Moving Averages over the last 6 months:
Beam Therapeutics Inc., a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeted development candidate for the treatment of patients with Glycogen Storage Disease Type Ia. It also develops therapies for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ocular diseases; and other liver, muscle, and central nervous system disorders. The company has an alliance with Boston Children's Hospital; a research and clinical trial collaboration agreement with Magenta Therapeutics, Inc.; license agreement with Sana Biotechnology, Inc.; and a research collaboration with the Institute of Molecular and Clinical Ophthalmology Basel. It also has a research collaboration agreement with Pfizer Inc. and Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; and collaboration and license agreement with Verve Therapeutics, Inc. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. - Source: Seeking Alpha
Barchart's Opinion Trading systems are listed below. Please note that the Barchart Opinion indicators are updated live during the session every 20 minutes and can therefore change during the day as the market fluctuates. The indicator numbers shown below therefore may not match what you see live on the Barchart.com website when you read this report.
Barchart Technical Indicators:
Fundamental factors:
Analysts and Investor Sentiment -- I don't buy stocks because everyone else is buying but I do realize that if major firms and investors are dumping a stock it's hard to make money swimming against the tide:
|SA Authors
|Buy
|3.50
|Wall Street
|Buy
|4.23
|Quant
|Hold
|3.05
|Now
|3M ago
|6M ago
|Valuation
|D-
|D-
|F
|Growth
|A+
|A+
|A+
|Profitability
|A
|B-
|C-
|Momentum
|B+
|C+
|B-
|Revisions
|C+
|B-
|B
Sector
Industry
Ranked Overall
Ranked in Sector
Ranked in Industry
This article was written by
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BEAM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: This article highlights stocks that are experiencing exceptional current price appreciation. They are not intended to be buy recommendations as these stocks are extremely volatile and speculative. Should you decide to add one of these stocks to your investment portfolio it is highly suggested you follow a predetermined diversification and moving stop loss discipline that is consistent with your personal investment risk tolerance and reevaluate your stop losses at least on a weekly basis.
