On July 8, Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) announced that it had reached an agreement to acquire Formatec Holding, which includes its two subsidiaries, Admatec Europe B.V. ("Admatec") and Formatec Technical Ceramics B.V. ("Formatec"). Formatec was purchased for $12.9 million (net of cash held by the company) and will be in addition to previous acquisitions Nano has made during 2021.
Formatec Holding is described in the release by Nano Dimension as: "a leader in the development and production of additive manufacturing and 3D printing systems for ceramic and metal parts for end users. Formatec Holding's systems are industrial-grade - powered by digital light processing technology - and use materials with superior mechanical, electrical, thermal, biological and chemical properties to produce a range of parts for medical, jewellery, industrial and investment casting use."
Yoav Stern, president and CEO of Nano Dimension, said: "Admatec/Formatec's products and services expand Nano Dimension's Fabrica Division, adding volume manufacturing capabilities to the high precision micro-mechanical Fabrica 2.0 systems."
In 2021, the company was very active on the acquisition side. As a result, three major companies were acquired:
For the acquisition of Formatec Holding, Nano Dimension paid $12.9 million. In 2021, the company had revenues of $5.3 million with a gross margin of 56%, in line with Nano Dimension's gross margin. Analysts' estimates of Nano Dimension's revenue in 2022 were 30 million (the company said in its last quarterly report that it expects growth of about 300% over 2021, so about 40 million in revenue). Suppose we assume (in the bearish case) that Formatec does not grow its revenue during 2022. In that case, the acquisition could increase the analysts' estimated revenue by 17% (or 13% in case the company succeeds in meeting the growth targets the company predicted in its last quarterly report). In the long term, it must be considered that the acquisition will have positive synergies with other companies within Nano Dimension, such as Nano Fabrica and its Fabrica 2.0 model.
The acquisition will not adversely affect Nano Dimension's rock-solid balance sheet, which can rely on more than 1.2 billion in cash and short-term investments. Debt is virtually nonexistent, and the company, while not profitable, is not losing money at an alarming level. In addition, the company, in May 2022, announced a buyback of 100 million. Since the announcement of the acquisition, the company's price has remained essentially flat.
Nano Dimension, at this time, appears to be an exciting company. Its balance sheet is perfect, and its future growth prospects are excellent. However, it is a company that has never been profitable; it loses money, and to grow to the levels projected in 2022 by analysts, it has had to make many acquisitions. So, the doubts I expressed in my previous article on Nano Dimension regarding the market in which it operates remain, although the choices made by the company's management seem positive and on the right track.
This article was written by
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: The information in the article is provided for informational purposes only. It should not be construed as investment advice or advice on buying, selling, or other types of transactions relating to an investment in products or services, much less an invitation, an offer or a solicitation to invest.
The information in the article is provided solely by virtue of the fact that everyone will independently make their own investment decisions: the report does not take into account investment objectives, nor specific needs or financial situation. In addition, nothing in the article represents or is intended to express financial, legal, accounting or tax advice.
Comments