The S&P 500 Reacts To U.S. Inflation Surprise

Ironman at Political Calculations profile picture
Ironman at Political Calculations
2.24K Followers

Summary

  • The biggest market-moving news of the week was the unexpected increase in reported inflation in the U.S.
  • Fed's next actions affecting short-term interest rates in the U.S. will occur within this quarter.
  • If the level of the S&P 500 remains below the 4,000 threshold, that will be consistent with investors primarily maintaining their forward-looking focus on 2022-Q3.

Man Leans Ladder Against Tall Stack Of Coins Topped With Interest Rate Symbol

DNY59

The biggest market-moving news of the week was the unexpected increase in reported inflation in the U.S. on Wednesday, 13 July 2022. Despite the shock, which was followed by related bad news for big banks pointing to developing weakness in the U.S. economy, the value of the S&P 500 (SPX) reacted by mostly shrugging off the news, ending the week down less than one percent from where it closed the previous week.

The latest update to the dividend futures-based model's alternative futures chart helps explain why:

Alternative Futures - S&P 500

Author

The chart shows that investors were tightly focused on 2022-Q3 throughout most of the week and especially so from Wednesday through Thursday, which we see as the actual trajectory of the S&P 500 aligning with the center of the latest redzone forecast range. That makes sense because the Fed's next actions affecting short-term interest rates in the U.S. will occur within this quarter. With Fed officials signaling those moves will involve larger than previously expected rate hikes to combat inflation, investors have had good reason to focus on this quarter.

But on Friday, 15 July 2022, stock prices unexpectedly jumped as they absorbed the bad news. We think that may be because investors began looking forward to the end of 2022. That timing lines up with the new expected timing of the Fed's final rate hikes before the U.S. central bank may be forced to start cutting rates to respond to developing recessionary conditions in the first half of 2023.

We can't quite call it a new Lévy flight event just yet, because of the overlap in the dividend futures-based model's projected ranges for the S&P 500 for both 2022-Q3 and 2022-Q4. But now that we're at the end of the latest redzone forecast range, we have a relatively easy way to find out because of the relative levels of the model's projections based on investors focusing on either of these quarters.

If the level of the S&P 500 remains below the 4,000 threshold, that will be consistent with investors primarily maintaining their forward-looking focus on 2022-Q3. If the index rises above that threshold, that would be consistent with investors shifting their attention forward to 2022-Q4, which we would consider being a new Lévy flight event.

There are a lot of moving pieces at play right now! Here's our recap of the past week's market-moving headlines:

Monday, 11 July 2022

Tuesday, 12 July 2022

Wednesday, 13 July 2022

Thursday, 14 July 2022

Friday, 15 July 2022

After the week's higher-than-expected consumer inflation data, the CME Group's FedWatch Tool still projects a three-quarter point rate hike for July 2022 (2022-Q3), followed by another one in September (2022-Q3). After that the tool sees two quarter-point rate hikes in 2022-Q4, with the Federal Funds Rate topping out between 3.50 and 3.75%. The tool anticipates a quarter-point rate cut in June 2023 as the Fed responds to recessionary conditions investors currently expect to have fully developed by then.

Looking backwards, the Atlanta Fed's GDPNow tool's final projection for real GDP suggests the U.S. economy will have shrunk by 1.5% in the recently ended second quarter of 2022. That's down from last week's projection of -1.2% growth. The BEA will provide its first official estimate of 2022-Q2's GDP near the end of the month. The Atlanta Fed's GDPNow tool will start giving its estimates of real GDP for the current quarter of 2022-Q3 next week.

Original Post

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.

This article was written by

Ironman at Political Calculations profile picture
Ironman at Political Calculations
2.24K Followers
Ironman is the alias of the blogger at Political Calculations, a site that develops, applies and presents both established and cutting edge theory to the topics of investing, business and economics. We should acknowledge that Ironman is either formerly or currently, and quite possibly, simultaneously employed as some kind of engineer, researcher, analyst, rocket scientist, editor and perhaps as a teacher of some kind or another. The scary thing is that's not even close to being a full list of Ironman's professions and we should potentially acknowledge that Ironman may or may not be one person. We'll leave it to our readers to sort out which Ironman might behind any of the posts that do appear here or comments that appear elsewhere on the web!
Follow

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.