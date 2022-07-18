Dividends For Defensive Value

Summary

  • After the bursting of the tech bubble in 2000, value went on a stretch of seven consecutive years of outperformance.
  • Traditionally, investing via dividends is a more defensive approach to value - more over-weight in Consumer Staples and Utilities and less dependent on the more cyclical Financials sector.
  • Most of the pain in U.S. equities this year has been felt by non-dividend payers relative to dividend payers.

Plant and graph chart growing with shape of arrow, Business investment and financial, Stock, Business growth, profit, development and success on nature background.

ipopba/iStock via Getty Images

By Matt Wagner

If history is any guide, value’s new run may just be getting started.

After the bursting of the tech bubble in 2000, value went on a stretch of seven consecutive years of outperformance. That was followed by growth leadership for 11 of the last 15 years.

Through the first half of the year, value is on pace for its best performance relative to growth since before the Financial Crisis.

Russell 1000 Value vs. Russell 1000 Growth

Russell 1000 Value vs. Russell 1000 Growth

Dividends as a measure of value—and specifically, high dividends—have had an even stronger six-month run.

Year-to-Date Index Performance

Figure 2_Year-to-Date Index Performance copy

Traditionally, investing via dividends is a more defensive approach to value—more over-weight in Consumer Staples and Utilities and less dependent on the more cyclical Financials sector (which increasingly uses more discretionary share buybacks for payouts).

This year, high dividends have also had the tailwind of being over-weight in Energy, the only positive S&P 500 sector for the year.

This “defensive value” nature of high dividends can be seen from the down-capture ratio of just 59% for a value portfolio sorted by dividend yield. A portfolio sorted on book-to-price (the most traditional academic measure of value) has a down-capture rate of 100%.

Value Portfolio Up/Down Capture vs. Market

Figure 3_Value Portfolio Up Down Capture vs. Market copy

With volatility elevated, sluggish growth expectations and high inflation now entrenched in the collective psyche of investors, high dividends have been a haven not just compared to equities but fixed income as well.

As a result of this environment of seemingly nowhere to hide for asset allocators, high-dividend ETFs have taken in a record $25 billion in assets so far this year.

Year-to-Date Index Performance

Figure 4_Year-to-Date Index Performance

Avoiding Value Traps

Using dividends as a measure of value has a key advantage over measures like earnings or book value in times of uncertainty - a dividend is an unambiguous measure of value that is insulated from aggressive accounting practices.

But some dividend payouts are less stable than others.

To account for the risk of investing in dividend payers that have deteriorating prospects of being able to maintain or grow their dividends, WisdomTree’s dividend Indexes have a composite risk screen to weed out potential value traps.

Companies that fall within the bottom decile of a composite risk score (CRS), which is composed of an equally weighted score of the below two factors, are not eligible for inclusion in our Indexes.

  1. Quality Factor – determined by static observations and trends of return on equity (ROE), return on assets (ROA), gross profits over assets and cash flows over assets. Scores are calculated within industry groups.
  2. Momentum Factor – determined by stocks’ risk-adjusted total returns over historical periods (6 and 12 months).

In addition to screening out the riskiest decile of companies based on the CRS, we have also included a screening of the highest-yielding companies (the top 5%) that also have below-average (bottom five deciles) risk scores. Prior to a dividend cut, market participants will typically price a dividend as unsustainable, causing share prices to drop and the yield to skyrocket.

Earlier this year, we highlighted the AT&T dividend cut as a live case study of the type of dividend cuts our risk screen was designed to avoid.

Conclusion

Most of the pain in U.S. equities this year has been felt by non-dividend payers relative to dividend payers. Going forward, should we see material weakness in the economy, investors may begin to focus on the safety of dividend payouts.

In this type of slow (or negative) growth backdrop, our composite risk screens are aimed to mitigate exposure to distressed companies with unsustainable dividend payouts.

For more investing insights, check out our Economic & Market Outlook

Matt Wagner WisdomTree

Matt Wagner joined WisdomTree in May 2017 as an Analyst on the Research team. In his current role as an Associate Director, he supports the creation, maintenance, and reconstitution of our indexes and actively managed ETFs. Matt started his career at Morgan Stanley, working as an analyst in Treasury Capital Markets from 2015 to 2017 where he focused on unsecured funding planning, execution and risk management. Matt graduated from Boston College in 2015 with a B.A. in International Studies with a concentration in Economics. In 2020, he earned a Certificate in Advanced Valuation from NYU Stern. Matt is a holder of the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

WisdomTree launched its first ETFs in June of 2006, and is currently the industry's fifth largest ETF provider. The WisdomTree Seeking Alpha profile will feature content by some of our leading analysts including: Luciano Siracusano: Luciano Siracusano is WisdomTree's Chief Investment Strategist and Head of Sales. He is the co-creator with CEO Jonathan Steinberg of WisdomTree's patented Indexing methodology and has led the firm's sales force since 2008. Luciano is a regular guest on CNBC and FOX Business, and speaks frequently on ETFs, indexing and global financial markets. A former equity analyst at ValueLine, Luciano began his career as a speechwriter for former New York Governor Mario Cuomo and HUD Secretary Henry Cisneros. He graduated from Columbia University with a B.A. in Political Science in 1987. Jeremy Schwartz: As WisdomTree’s Director of Research, Jeremy Schwartz offers timely ideas and timeless wisdom on a bi-monthly basis. Prior to joining WisdomTree, Jeremy was Professor Jeremy Siegel's head research assistant and helped with the research and writing of Stocks for the Long Run and The Future for Investors. He is also the co-author of the Financial Analysts Journal paper “What Happened to the Original Stocks in the S&P 500?” and the Wall Street Journal article “The Great American Bond Bubble.” Christopher Gannatti: Christopher Gannatti began at WisdomTree as a Research Analyst in December 2010, working directly with Jeremy Schwartz, CFA®, Director of Research. He is involved in creating and communicating WisdomTree’s thoughts on the markets, as well as analyzing existing strategies and developing new approaches. Christopher came to WisdomTree from Lord Abbett, where he worked for four and a half years as a Regional Consultant. Rick Harper: Rick Harper serves as the Head of Fixed Income and Currency for WisdomTree Asset Management, where he oversees fixed income and currency products developed through our collaborations with the BNY Mellon Corporation and Western Asset Management. Rick has over 19 years investment experience in strategy and portfolio management positions at prominent investment firms. Prior to joining WisdomTree in 2007, Rick held senior level strategist roles with RBC Dain Rauscher, Bank One Capital Markets, ETF Advisors, and Nuveen Investments. Bradley Krom: Bradley Krom joined WisdomTree as a member of the Fixed Income and Currency team in December 2010. He is involved in creating and communicating WisdomTree’s thoughts on currency and fixed income markets, as well as analyzing existing and new fund strategies. Prior to joining WisdomTree, Bradley served as a senior trader on a proprietary trading desk at TransMarket Group. Tripp Zimmerman, Research Analyst Tripp Zimmerman began at WisdomTree as a Research Analyst in February 2013. He is involved in creating and communicating WisdomTree’s thoughts on the markets, as well as analyzing existing strategies and developing new approaches. Prior to joining WisdomTree, Tripp worked for TD Ameritrade as a fixed income specialist. Tripp also worked for Wells Fargo Advisors, TIAA-CREF and Evergreen Investments in various investment related roles. Tripp graduated from The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill with a dual degree in Economics and Philosophy. Tripp is a holder of the Chartered Financial Analyst designation. Jonathan Steinberg, CEO Prior to establishing WisdomTree, Jonathan founded, and served as Chairman and CEO of Individual Investor Group, Inc. From 1998 to 2004, he held the role of Editor-in-Chief of Individual Investor and Ticker magazines. Before his entrepreneurial accomplishments, Jonathan was an Analyst in the Mergers & Acquisitions division at Bear Stearns & Co. He attended The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania and is the author of Midas Investing, published by Random House in 1996. Zach Hascoe, Capital Markets Zach Hascoe began at WisdomTree in August 2010, and works directly with David Abner, Head of Capital Markets. The Capital Markets group is involved in all aspects of the WisdomTree ETFs including product development, helping to seed and bring new products to market, as well as trading strategies and best execution strategies for the client base. Zach works closely with the trading and liquidity community and does analytics on ETF baskets and the capital markets. He is a frequent contributor to the WisdomTree blog on topics related to the capital markets, liquidity, structure and best execution. In addition, he manages the hedge fund relationships for the firm. Zach received a B.A. from Bucknell University and was Captain of the Bucknell Tennis Team.
