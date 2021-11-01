According to BlackRock's research, the US stock market has delivered 6.8% inflation-adjusted returns for the last 206 years.
That's similar to the returns it delivered since 1900, 1972, 2002, as well as since 1926 and 1950.
But the world is far larger than just the US. There are nearly 700,000 globally listed companies, with almost 9,000 large ones listed on the most popular exchanges.
Let me show you why international diversification is a powerful tool you can use to maximize your long-term income and wealth, and potentially retire in safety and splendor.
I'll also show why international ETFs might not be the optimal strategy, and why you might want to build your own high-yield international blue-chip basket, to help you retire rich, and stay rich in retirement.
US and international companies go through long cycles of what's outperforming the other.
Do international stocks beat US stocks over the long-term? No, they don't.
US stocks have outperformed international ones for 122 years.
International stocks have also underperformed US stocks since:
But that doesn't mean there isn't value in owning international stocks.
Since 1950 owning 30% international companies helped a diversified portfolio deliver slightly superior volatility-adjusted returns.
Depending on your return objectives and risk tolerance, your international allocation should be 5-25% of your total stock market investments. - Schwab
So what's the best way to diversify your portfolio into foreign companies? It's probably not through ETFs.
I recently did a deep dive special video report look into four of Morningstar's favorite high-yield ETFs. The best one was the Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index (VYMI).
Let me show you the analysis to showcase why individual high-yield foreign companies are probably the best choice for achieving prudent international diversification.
A nice balance between yield and risk...
Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index has a lot to like. It strikes a favorable balance between pursuing stocks with high dividend yields and managing the associated risk, leaning toward larger, more stable firms that should offer some downside protection. After re-examining its advantages, we no longer think it ranks among the very best in the foreign large-value Morningstar Category, so we have downgraded its Morningstar Analyst Rating to Silver from Gold.
This fund tracks the FTSE All-World ex U.S. High Dividend Yield Index. It starts with large- and mid-cap stocks in the FTSE All-World ex U.S. Index, excluding REITs, and ranks them by their expected dividend yield over the next 12 months. The index selects those representing the higher-yielding half of eligible dividend-paying stocks. Focusing on dividend yield gives the portfolio a value orientation and can be a source of risk. High yields can stem from stocks with poor prospects and depressed prices. Some of these firms may also pay out a high percentage of their earnings as dividends, reducing the portion that can be reinvested to grow their businesses. - Morningstar
The average PE for this ETF is 9X with a mind-blowing 4.3X cash flow. The 5.1% yield is also extremely attractive.
Financial health takes a hit with C+ and its 36% wide and narrow moat, with a lower 12% FCF yield and 41% very safe payout ratio.
Highly diversified across every sector though overweight financials.
Highly diversified across every part of the world.
Focused on developed countries with prudent and diversified emerging market exposure (9% China and Brazil).
The future doesn't repeat, but it often rhymes. - Mark Twain
Past performance is no guarantee of future results, but studies show that blue-chips with relatively stable fundamentals over time offer predictable returns based on yield, growth, and valuation mean reversion.
So let's take a look at how this ETF has done historically, since its inception dates.
It's six years of data but again we see some shockingly bad real returns.
Even the average 8.3% annual return was half that of the S&P 500 and far less than the global stock market (which is 50% US).
VYMI has a short dividend track record but it's one of relatively consistent annual income growth, outside of the pandemic.
|Portfolio
|2017 Income Per $1,000 Investment
|2021 Income Per $1,000 Investment
|Annual Income Growth
|Starting Yield
|
2021 Yield On Cost
|S&P 500
|$24
|$31
|6.61%
|2.4%
|3.1%
|Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index ETF
|$41
|$64
|11.78%
|4.1%
|6.4%
(Source: Portfolio Visualizer Premium)
While only four years of full income data, VYMI's dividend growth rate of 12% (including dividend reinvestment) is 2X that of the S&P 500 over this time frame.
What about future income growth?
|Analyst Consensus Income Growth Forecast
|Risk-Adjusted Expected Income Growth
|Risk And Tax-Adjusted Expected Income Growth
|
Risk, Inflation, And Tax Adjusted Income Growth Consensus
|20.1%
|14.1%
|11.9%
|9.4%
(Source: Portfolio Visualizer Premium)
I'm rather skeptical of Morningstar's income growth forecast for VYMI, though less so than VXUS.
Now compare that to what they expect from the S&P 500.
|Time Frame
|S&P Inflation-Adjusted Dividend Growth
|S&P Inflation-Adjusted Earnings Growth
|1871-2021
|1.6%
|2.1%
|1945-2021
|2.4%
|3.5%
|1981-2021 (Modern Falling Rate Era)
|2.8%
|3.8%
|2008-2021 (Modern Low Rate Era)
|3.5%
|6.2%
|FactSet Future Consensus
|2.0%
|5.2%
(Sources: S&P, FactSet, Multipl.com)
Why do international ETFs underperform over time? Because of de-worsification.
The world's best international blue-chips can make you rich. Most can't, and owning a large number of foreign companies together is why international stocks have underperformed US ones for 122 years.
Here is how I put together the following high-yield international blue-chip portfolio.
The screening criteria I used were:
I've linked to articles that further clarify each company's growth outlook, investment thesis, risk profile, valuation, and long-term return potential.
This high-yield international blue-chip portfolio yields a very safe 5.3% and analysts expect 10% long-term growth.
Now let me show you all the reasons why these are 12 of the best under-the-radar (for American investors) high-yield blue-chip bargains you don't want to miss.
First, let me prove that these are 12 of the world's best companies by showing you their exceptional safety and quality profiles.
These aren't just blue-chip companies they are 12/13 Super SWAN quality companies, some of the safest and most dependable companies on earth.
How do we know? By comparing them to the dividend aristocrats, the bluest of US dividend blue-chips.
|Metric
|Dividend Aristocrats
|12 High-Yield International Blue-Chips
|Winner Dividend Aristocrats
|
12 High-Yield International Blue-Chips
|Quality
|87%
|87%
|1
|1
|Safety
|89%
|90%
|1
|Dependability
|84%
|87%
|1
|Long-Term Risk Management Industry Percentile
|67% Above-Average
|78% Good, Bordering On Very Good
|1
|Average Credit Rating
|A- Stable
|A- Stable
|1
|1
|Average 30-Year Bankruptcy Risk
|3.01%
|2.06%
|1
|Average Dividend Growth Streak (Years)
|44.3
|12.4
|1
|Average Return On Capital
|100%
|69%
|1
|Average ROC Industry Percentile
|83%
|76%
|1
|13-Year Median ROC
|89%
|72%
|1
|Forward PE
|18.8
|9.2
|1
|Discount To Fair Value
|8.0%
|29.0%
|1
|DK Rating
|Good Buy
|Very Strong Buy
|1
|Yield
|2.6%
|5.3%
|1
|LT Growth Consensus
|8.6%
|10.0%
|1
|Total Return Potential
|11.2%
|15.3%
|1
|Risk-Adjusted Expected Return
|7.6%
|10.5%
|1
|Inflation & Risk-Adjusted Expected Return
|5.1%
|8.0%
|1
|Years To Double
|14.0
|9.0
|Total
|6
|14
(Source: DK Zen Research Terminal)
These 5.3% yielding global Super SWANs offer one of the safest high-yields on earth. How safe?
|Rating
|Dividend Kings Safety Score (162 Point Safety Model)
|Approximate Dividend Cut Risk (Average Recession)
|Approximate Dividend Cut Risk In Pandemic Level Recession
|1 - unsafe
|0% to 20%
|over 4%
|16+%
|2- below average
|21% to 40%
|over 2%
|8% to 16%
|3 - average
|41% to 60%
|2%
|4% to 8%
|4 - safe
|61% to 80%
|1%
|2% to 4%
|5- very safe
|81% to 100%
|0.5%
|1% to 2%
|12 High-Yield International Blue-Chips
|90%
|0.5%
|1.5%
|Risk Rating
|Low-Risk (78th industry percentile risk-management consensus)
|A- stable outlook credit rating 2.06% 30-year bankruptcy risk
|15% OR LESS Max Risk Cap Recommendation (Each)
(Source: DK Research Terminal)
Their average risk of a dividend cut in the historically average recession is about 1 in 200. The risk in a severe Pandemic or Great Recession level downturn is about 1 in 67.
The aristocrats beat these foreign blue-chips on dividend streak, but their average 12-year streak is still very good. How good?
In the pandemic companies with 12+ year dividend growth streaks were far less likely to cut their dividends.
Now let's consider return on capital, Joel Greenblatt's gold standard of proxy for quality and moatiness.
Greenblatt delivered 40% annual returns for 21 years using strategies based on undervalued companies with high ROC.
Their average ROC industry percentile is 76%, not quite as wide moat as the aristocrats' 83% but still indicating a wide moat.
Their 13-year median ROC is 72% indicating wide and stable moats over time.
S&P estimates their average 30-year bankruptcy risk at 2.06%, below the aristocrats 3%.
Finally, six rating agencies estimate their long-term risk-management at the 78th percentile.
How good is that?
|Classification
|Average Consensus LT Risk-Management Industry Percentile
|
Risk-Management Rating
|S&P Global (SPGI) #1 Risk Management In The Master List
|94
|Exceptional
|12 High-Yield International Blue-Chips
|78
|
Good - Bordering On Very Good
|Strong ESG Stocks
|78
|
Good - Bordering On Very Good
|Foreign Dividend Stocks
|75
|Good
|Ultra SWANs
|71
|Good
|Low Volatility Stocks
|68
|Above-Average
|Dividend Aristocrats
|67
|Above-Average
|Dividend Kings
|63
|Above-Average
|Master List average
|62
|Above-Average
|Hyper-Growth stocks
|61
|Above-Average
|Monthly Dividend Stocks
|60
|Above-Average
|Dividend Champions
|57
|Average bordering on above-average
(Source: DK Research Terminal)
That's far better than the aristocrats, better than the Ultra SWANs (wide moat aristocrats and future aristocrats), and better than the average foreign dividend company on the DK 500 Master List.
In other words, according to six rating agencies, these Super SWANs have adaptable and prudent management teams, strong balance sheets, and proven abilities to adapt and overcome challenges and adversity.
So now that you understand why these are 12 of the world's best high-yield international blue-chips, let me show you why now might be a great time to buy some or all of them.
For context, the S&P 500 trades at 15.9X forward earnings, a 6% historical discount.
International stocks trade at 9X earnings, and these trade at 9.2X, a 29% historical discount.
But these are not your average international company, but 12 of the highest quality, safest, and most dependable names you can own.
The last time the S&P traded at 9.2X earnings? It bottomed at 9.3X in the Great Recession, the 2nd biggest US market crash in history.
So these 12 high-yield blue-chips offer one of the world's safest 5.3% yields (on par with the highest yielding international ETFs).
Analysts expect them to deliver 44% total returns in the next 12 months.
And they are so undervalued that their fundamentals justify a 49% total return.
But I'm not trying to JUST help you potentially earn 44% or even 50% returns in a year, though these high-yield blue-chips are capable of that.
My goal is to help achieve 20+X returns over the next few decades, potentially life-changing income and wealth compounding.
Not only do these 12 international Super SWANs offer one of the safest 5.3% yields on earth, but analysts currently expect them to grow at 10% over time, potentially delivering 15.3% long-term total returns.
Inflation and risk-adjusted expected returns are the analyst consensus adjusted the risk of these companies not growing as expected, and even going bankrupt over the next 30 years.
What could that potentially mean for you? Life-changing wealth and safe income compounding.
|Time Frame (Years)
|7.7% CAGR Inflation-Adjusted S&P Consensus
|8.7% Inflation-Adjusted Aristocrats Consensus
|12.8% CAGR Inflation-Adjusted 12 High-Yield International Blue-Chip Consensus
|Difference Between Inflation-Adjusted 12 High-Yield International Blue-Chip Consensus Vs S&P Consensus
|5
|$1,451.05
|$1,519.66
|$1,828.62
|$377.56
|10
|$2,105.56
|$2,309.37
|$3,343.84
|$1,238.29
|15
|$3,055.27
|$3,509.46
|$6,114.61
|$3,059.34
|20
|$4,433.36
|$5,333.20
|$11,181.29
|$6,747.92
|25
|$6,433.04
|$8,104.66
|$20,446.30
|$14,013.26
|30
|$9,334.69
|$12,316.34
|$37,388.47
|$28,053.78
(Source: DK Research Terminal, FactSet)
Analysts currently think these 12 high-yield blue-chips can deliver 37X inflation-adjusted returns over the next 30 years.
|Time Frame (Years)
|Ratio Aristocrats/S&P Consensus
|Ratio Inflation-Adjusted 12 High-Yield International Blue-Chip Consensus vs S&P consensus
|5
|1.05
|1.26
|10
|1.10
|1.59
|15
|1.15
|2.00
|20
|1.20
|2.52
|25
|1.26
|3.18
|30
|1.32
|4.01
(Source: DK Research Terminal, FactSet)
That's potentially 4X more than the S&P 500 and 3X more than the dividend aristocrats.
What evidence is there that these 12 high-yield international blue-chips can deliver anything close to 15% returns or 8% risk-and inflation adjusted returns in the long-run?
These high-yield blue-chips didn't deliver 15% returns over the last 20 years, but they did double the annual returns of international stocks and crush the market.
Over the last 20 years, these high-yield blue-chips delivered 5X inflation-adjusted returns or 8.4% CAGR inflation-adjusted returns.
What is their risk and inflation-adjusted expected return today? 8.0%.
Or to put another way, in the last 20 year, when 91% of returns are explained by fundamentals and not luck:
These high-yield blue-chips' superior quality isn't just my opinion, or that of rating agencies or Joel Greenblatt, it's object market-determined fact.
As Ben Graham, in the short-term, the market is a voting machine, but in the long-term, it's a weighing machine, "correctly weighing the substance of a company".
20 years of market and international stock outperformance of this magnitude means a 91% statistical probability that these are superior companies that will keep outperforming.
Just like US stocks outperforming international ones for 10 to 122 years, indicates that over the long-term US stocks are likely to keep outperforming.
But let's not forget about income, the entire point of buying high-yield blue-chips in the first place.
Compared to the S&P 500 and international stocks, these high-yield blue-chips offer far superior annual income growth and are far more stable, especially in recessions.
|Portfolio
|2003
|2022 Income Per $1,000 Investment
|Annual Income Growth
|Starting Yield
|
2022 Yield On Cost
|S&P 500
|$17
|$86
|9.42%
|1.7%
|8.6%
|Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index ETF
|$21
|$78
|7.56%
|2.1%
|7.8%
|12 High-Yield International Blue-Chips
|$53
|$524
|13.57%
|5.3%
|52.4%
(Source: Portfolio Visualizer)
In the past 20 years, they've delivered 14% annual income growth, 2X that of international stocks, and 40% more than the S&P 500. They turned a 5.3% yield in 2023 (the same yield as today) into a 52.4% yield this year.
What about future income growth?
|Analyst Consensus Income Growth Forecast
|Risk-Adjusted Expected Income Growth
|Risk And Tax-Adjusted Expected Income Growth
|
Risk, Inflation, And Tax Adjusted Income Growth Consensus
|13.9%
|9.7%
|8.3%
|5.7%
(Source: DK Research Terminal, FactSet)
This is the power of high-yield international blue-chip investing in a bear market.
I can't tell you when this bear market will end because that's the short-term, and the market often does irrational things in the short-term.
|Time Frame (Years)
|
Total Returns Explained By Fundamentals/Valuations
|1 Day
|0.01%
|1 month
|0.25%
|3 month
|0.75%
|6 months
|1.5%
|1
|3%
|2
|6%
|3
|23%
|4
|31%
|5
|39%
|6
|47%
|7
|55% Medium-term
|8
|62%
|9
|70%
|10
|78% Long-Term
|11+
|90% to 91%
|30+
|97% Very Long-Term
(Sources: JPMorgan, Bank of America, Princeton, RIA, Fidelity)
Don't even try to guess why the market does what it does in a day, week, or even year.
Do you know what the long-term really is?
If you aren't willing to own a stock for 10 years, don't even think about owning it for 10 minutes. - Warren Buffett
Good investing is harder than most periods because it represents real companies that operate on time frames spanning years and decades.
What happens over 6 years or less is mostly explained by luck and sentiment, not fundamentals.
That is the secret that Buffett has learned, embraces, and has made him the greatest investor of all time and one of the richest men on earth.
Buffett's secret to success isn't genius, it's patience and discipline - the same patience and discipline that can help us all be better investors and compound our income and wealth to incredible degrees over years and decades.
And that's where these incredible 12 high-yield blue-chip bargains come in.
Why consider these companies today?
After underperforming US companies for the last 122 years, no one should expect international stocks to beat the S&P.
But with the right individual international blue-chips, representing the crème de la crème of income-growing companies, you can not only enjoy safe, generous, and growing yield today but can potentially retire in safety and splendor tomorrow.
No matter what the economy or stock market does in the coming years and decades.
Dividend Kings helps you determine the best safe dividend stocks to buy via our Automated Investment Decision Tool, Zen Research Terminal, Correction Watchlist, Company Screener, and Daily Blue-Chip Deal Videos.
Membership also includes
Click here for a two-week free trial so we can help you achieve better long-term total returns and your financial dreams.
This article was written by
Adam Galas is a co-founder of Wide Moat Research ("WMR"), a subscription-based publisher of financial information, serving over 5,000 investors around the world. WMR has a team of experienced multi-disciplined analysts covering all dividend categories, including REITs, MLPs, BDCs, and traditional C-Corps.
The WMR brands include: (1) The Intelligent REIT Investor (newsletter), (2) The Intelligent Dividend Investor (newsletter), (3) iREIT on Alpha (Seeking Alpha), and (4) The Dividend Kings (Seeking Alpha).
I'm a proud Army veteran and have seven years of experience as an analyst/investment writer for Dividend Kings, iREIT, The Intelligent Dividend Investor, The Motley Fool, Simply Safe Dividends, Seeking Alpha, and the Adam Mesh Trading Group. I'm proud to be one of the founders of The Dividend Kings, joining forces with Brad Thomas, Chuck Carnevale, and other leading income writers to offer the best premium service on Seeking Alpha's Market Place.
My goal is to help all people learn how to harness the awesome power of dividend growth investing to achieve their financial dreams and enrich their lives.
With 24 years of investing experience, I've learned what works and more importantly, what doesn't, when it comes to building long-term wealth and safe and dependable income streams in all economic and market conditions.
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BTI, ALIZY, LGGNY, ENB, MFC, TD, NTIOF, FMS either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: DK owns BTI, ALIZY, LGGNY, ENB, MFC, TD, NTIOF, and FMS in our portfolios.
