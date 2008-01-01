Senior Workers Are On The Brink Of Disappointment And Angst

Summary

  • Older senior workers are in the retirement Risk Zone, the 5-10 years before and after retirement.
  • Most of these workers are uncomfortable making investment decisions so they trust their employer to decide for them. They “default”.
  • Employers have chosen high risk. A big mistake.
Confused middle aged woman in glasses looking at computer screen.

fizkes

The lessons that cost the most, teach the most! - Terry Savage, syndicated columnist

It happened in 2008 and it’s happening again. Investment losses are crushing employee morale and angering those who have trusted their employer to protect them, namely those who have defaulted their investment decision.

The majority of beneficiaries in 401(k) plans are incapable of choosing investments so they default, and most defaulted participants are placed into target date funds (TDFs) that have been losing money this year. 2020 Funds for people near retirement have lost 15% so far and will likely continue to lose money. Younger employees, in 2060 Funds, have lost 20%.

Older beneficiaries cannot recover as easily as young because their paychecks have stopped or will stop soon. Quality of life is impacted.

These losses could and should be avoided. For example, there are three TDFs that aim to protect those near retirement: the $800 billion Federal Thrift Savings Plan (TSP), the Office and Professional Employees International Union (OPEIU) and the SMART Target Date Fund Index. The 2020 Funds of these TDFs have lost only 5% in 2022

Employers are to blame

Disappointed beneficiaries should blame their employers for choosing risky TDFs, even though most choices are risky. That’s the problem with the TDF industry. High risk at the target date is the accepted norm.

This high risk problem caused an uproar in 2008 when 2010 Funds lost more than 30%, prompting the first and only joint hearings of the SEC and DOL in June 2009. Remarkably, nothing came of those hearings – nothing changed, except TDFs became riskier as long-term bonds became riskier. TDFs “defend” with long-term bonds at the target date.

More at stake

There was $200 billion invested in TDFs in 2008. Today there’s $3.5 trillion. Also, our 78 million baby boomers were not near retirement in 2008 so they’ve since recovered, but now most baby boomers will spend this decade near retirement. Time spent near retirement is called the “Risk Zone” because losses can devastate the rest of life.

The harm now is excruciating and vast.

No questions asked

Employers do not want to be sued so they rely on their advisors and procedural prudence, which is doing what others in a similar capacity do. Consequently, the most popular TDFs are routinely selected, despite the fact that these are not the best choices for beneficiary well-being.

The most popular became popular because they are the biggest bundled service providers. They are chosen out of convenience and familiarity. Extraordinarily little in-depth vetting is done regarding the critical aspect of TDFs – their glidepaths.

Until now

No one had questioned TDF risk at the target date, until now. Two Congressional chairs have directed the Government Accountability Office (GAO) to examine TDF risk and explain why it is so much higher than TSP’s risk. This should be a revealing, and potentially revolutionary, report.

Conclusion

Chicago celebrity and syndicated columnist Terry Savage provides the following “Savage Truth”: The lessons that cost the most, teach the most! Beneficiaries pay the price for this expensive lesson. They should try to get it back from their employers.

If you've defaulted into a TDF, consider taking back control and moving to the safest investment offered by your plan, at least for now while the economy and inflation threaten.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

1 Comment

