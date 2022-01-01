Viemed Healthcare For The Home (Technical Analysis)

Summary

  • 88% technical buy signals.
  • 11 new highs and up 35.73% in the last month.
  • Analyst consensus price target at 13.00.
The Chart of the Day belongs to the home healthcare equipment maker Viemed Healthcare (VMD). I found the stock by sorting Barchart's Top Stocks to Own list first by the most frequent number of new highs in the last month, then used the Flipchart feature to review the charts for consistent price appreciation. Since the Trend Spotter signaled a buy on 6/4, the stock gained 28.52%.

VMD Viemed Healthcare

VMD vs Daily Moving Averages (Barchart)

From Yahoo Finance:

Viemed Healthcare, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides in-home durable medical equipment (DME) and post-acute respiratory healthcare services to patients in the United States. It provides respiratory disease management solutions, including treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), which include non-invasive ventilation, percussion vests, and other therapies; and invasive and non-invasive ventilation and related equipment and supplies to patients suffering from COPD. The company also leases non-invasive and invasive ventilators, positive airway pressure machines (PAP), percussion vests, oxygen concentrator units, and other small respiratory equipment; and sells and rents DME and patient medical services. In addition, it provides neuromuscular care and oxygen therapy services; and sleep apnea management related solutions and/or equipment, such as PAP, automatic continuous positive airway pressure, and bi-level positive airway pressure machines. Further, the company offers in home sleep apnea testing services. Viemed Healthcare, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Lafayette, Louisiana.

Barchart's Opinion Trading systems are listed below. Please note that the Barchart Opinion indicators are updated live during the session every 20 minutes and can therefore change during the day as the market fluctuates. The indicator numbers shown below therefore may not match what you see live on the Barchart.com website when you read this report.

Barchart Technical Indicators:

  • 88% technical buy signals but increasing
  • 28.00+ Weighted Alpha
  • 12.01% gain in the last year
  • Trend Spotter buy signal
  • Above its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages
  • 11 new highs and up 35.73% in the last month
  • Relative Strength Index 79.41%
  • Technical support level at 7.20
  • Recently traded at 7.37 with 50 day moving average of 5.73

Fundamental factors:

  • Market Cap $286 million
  • P/E 32.07
  • Revenue expected to grow 19.20 next year
  • Earnings estimated increase 33.30% next year

Analysts and Investor Sentiment - I don't buy stocks because everyone else is buying but I do realize that if major firms and investors are dumping a stock, it's hard to make money swimming against the tide:

  • Wall Street analysts have 4 strong buy opinions on the stock
  • Analysts give an average price targets at 13.00
  • The individual investors following the stock on Motley Fool have not found this one yet
  • 1,850 investors are monitoring the stock on Seeking Alpha

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in VMD over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The Barchart Chart of the Day highlights stocks that are experiencing exceptional current price appreciation. They are not intended to be buy recommendations as these stocks are extremely volatile and speculative. Should you decide to add one of these stocks to your investment portfolio it is highly suggested you follow a predetermined diversification and moving stop loss discipline that is consistent with your personal investment risk tolerance and reevaluate your stop losses at least on a weekly basis.

