The Chart of the Day belongs to the home healthcare equipment maker Viemed Healthcare (VMD). I found the stock by sorting Barchart's Top Stocks to Own list first by the most frequent number of new highs in the last month, then used the Flipchart feature to review the charts for consistent price appreciation. Since the Trend Spotter signaled a buy on 6/4, the stock gained 28.52%.

From Yahoo Finance:

Viemed Healthcare, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides in-home durable medical equipment (DME) and post-acute respiratory healthcare services to patients in the United States. It provides respiratory disease management solutions, including treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), which include non-invasive ventilation, percussion vests, and other therapies; and invasive and non-invasive ventilation and related equipment and supplies to patients suffering from COPD. The company also leases non-invasive and invasive ventilators, positive airway pressure machines (PAP), percussion vests, oxygen concentrator units, and other small respiratory equipment; and sells and rents DME and patient medical services. In addition, it provides neuromuscular care and oxygen therapy services; and sleep apnea management related solutions and/or equipment, such as PAP, automatic continuous positive airway pressure, and bi-level positive airway pressure machines. Further, the company offers in home sleep apnea testing services. Viemed Healthcare, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Lafayette, Louisiana.

Barchart's Opinion Trading systems are listed below. Please note that the Barchart Opinion indicators are updated live during the session every 20 minutes and can therefore change during the day as the market fluctuates. The indicator numbers shown below therefore may not match what you see live on the Barchart.com website when you read this report.

Barchart Technical Indicators:

88% technical buy signals but increasing

28.00+ Weighted Alpha

12.01% gain in the last year

Trend Spotter buy signal

Above its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages

11 new highs and up 35.73% in the last month

Relative Strength Index 79.41%

Technical support level at 7.20

Recently traded at 7.37 with 50 day moving average of 5.73

Fundamental factors:

Market Cap $286 million

P/E 32.07

Revenue expected to grow 19.20 next year

Earnings estimated increase 33.30% next year

